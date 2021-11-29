U.S. markets open in 1 hour 51 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,626.50
    +30.75 (+0.67%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,030.00
    +172.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    16,182.25
    +131.25 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,262.30
    +19.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.31
    +3.16 (+4.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.10
    +5.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.25
    +0.12 (+0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1288
    -0.0032 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4820
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.03
    +6.45 (+34.71%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3345
    +0.0007 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5880
    +0.2780 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,102.05
    +2,738.65 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,426.68
    -28.73 (-1.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,122.43
    +78.40 (+1.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,283.92
    -467.70 (-1.63%)
     

The Morning After: Was Black Friday 2021 quieter than usual?

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read

As you might have suspected this Cyber Monday morning, the big stories on Engadget involve good deals or even an all-time low price on gadgets, accessories for said gadgets or services to run on them. (We’ve linked to the best deals we’ve found down below, but stock and prices may have changed since the time of writing.)

That said, according to early figures, it might have been a more muted Black Friday online than in previous years. Adobe estimates its combined Black Friday and Thanksgiving Day internet sales were less than last year, for the first time ever — even if it was only a mere dip from $9 billion in 2020 to $8.9 billion last week.

Adobe thinks the dip reflected the multitude of internet deals out there that began ahead of Black Friday — some as early as October.

— Mat Smith

Scientists used Mars' ambient noise to map just underneath the planet’s surface

They analyzed the data collected by the seismometer installed by NASA's InSight lander.

The Morning After
The Morning After

A team of scientists have created the first detailed image of what lies right underneath the planet's surface, showing three billion years of its history, by listening to Martian winds.

More precisely, they analyzed the ambient noise (in the absence of marsquakes) collected by the seismometer that was installed by the InSight lander. On Earth, that kind of ambient seismic noise is generated by the ocean, human activity and winds, but only the last one is present on Mars.

Continue reading.

Sponsored by CISCO

Your work-from-anywhere solution

CISCO Image 3
CISCO Image 3

Spider-Man' advance ticket buyers will be rewarded with NFTs

Is that better than a giant plastic soda cup?

AMC is extending its fondness for the blockchain to the freebies you get with ticket pre-orders. The theater chain and Sony Pictures are giving away 86,000 NFTs to Stubs Premiere, A-List and Investor Connect members who buy or reserve tickets for Spider-Man: No Way Home showings on December 16th. Redeem a code through a special website and you'll get one of 100 designs. Will it be worth millions? My limited-edition Jurassic Park cup I got from a movie theater in the ‘90s suggests not.

Continue reading.

Cryptocurrency mining in Kazakhstan is leading to power shortages

China's crypto mining ban may be partly to blame.

The Morning After
The Morning After

The Financial Times reports the country's electrical grid operator KEGOC said it would start rationing electricity for 50 registered miners after their demand reportedly invoked an emergency shutdown mode at three power plants in October. They'll also be the first users disconnected if there are grid failures. The energy ministry estimated electricity demand has jumped by eight percent so far in 2021 versus the more typical one or two percent. There have been blackouts in six regions since October.

Continue reading.

Tesla Model Y gets an AMD Ryzen chip upgrade in China

There's no word on a corresponding upgrade elsewhere.

Electrek has learned Tesla is shipping the electric crossover in China with an AMD Ryzen processor running the infotainment system instead of the usual Intel CPU. Performance variant owners have noticed the swap so far, but Tesla has historically used the same computing platform for all trim levels of a given model.

Continue reading.

 

 

The biggest news stories you might have missed

Black Friday 2021: The best Black Friday tech deals you can get for under $50

Black Friday 2021: The best Apple deals for Black Friday 2021

Black Friday 2021: The best gaming deals you can get

Xiaomi's upcoming EV factory will make up to 300,000 cars per year

Hitting the Books: How Amazon laundered the 'myth of the founder' into a business empire

LG appoints new CEO to lead its beleaguered electronics division

Recommended Stories

  • Governor Murphy gets his COVID booster shot

    New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy is encouraging everyone eligible to get their COVID booster shot after getting his own.

  • Amazon cuts up to 30 percent off Star Wars Instant Pots in Cyber Monday deal

    Just in time for Cyber Monday, you can pick up Williams Sonoma's Star Wars-branded Instant Pots at some of the steepest discounts we've seen.

  • Cryptocurrency mining in Kazakhstan is leading to power shortages

    Cryptocurrency mining is putting such a strain on Kazakhstan's electrical grid that the country is grappling with power outages.

  • Tesla Model Y gets an AMD Ryzen chip upgrade in China

    Tesla Model Y crossovers in China are now using upgraded AMD Ryzen chips, but it's not clear if other countries will follow suit.

  • European stock markets rebound despite Omicron COVID variant fears

    Over the weekend, three cases of the Omicron coronavirus strain were found in England, with another six cases reported in Scotland on Monday morning.

  • Oil Rebounds After Rout as Traders Size Up Threat From Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded from one of its biggest ever daily drops as traders assessed the risks to global demand from the Omicron variant of Covid-19 and the potential response by OPEC and its allies.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransBrent rallied as much as 5.2%, climbing along with West Texas Intermediate. The World Health Organization warned the new strain could have severe c

  • Amazon exec says Omicron's impact on holiday spending uncertain

    A senior Amazon.com Inc executive said it remains too early to predict how the Omicron coronavirus variant will impact consumer spending during the holiday season but suggested that shoppers will press ahead for now. "It’s very early in the process of understanding what’s happening with the new variant," said Dave Clark, chief executive of Amazon's worldwide consumer business, during a Sunday morning interview on CBS' "Face the Nation." "Consumers are going to wait and see in terms of what happens ... but are going to move on with their lives into this holiday season," Clark said.

  • Oil prices claw back some of Friday’s rout, as OPEC reportedly set to delay technical meetings

    The energy space was poised for a rebound on Monday, following dramatic selling late last week after a new, and potentially more contagious, coronavirus variant emerged.

  • Activist Investor Ancora Urges Berry Global to Explore a Sale

    Ancora, which owns about 1% of Berry Global, is urging it to explore strategic alternatives. The packaging manufacturer has a roughly $9 billion market value.

  • Explainer-U.S. gasoline prices could fall below $3 if oil market sustains losses

    U.S. motorists could see gasoline prices fall below $3.00 a gallon in the coming weeks after crude futures posted their steepest losses since April 2020 on Friday as a new coronavirus variant threatened to extend the pandemic. A further fall in pump prices from seven-year year highs hit in October would take some of the heat out of U.S. inflation, which rose at its fastest in 31 years in October. The surge, in part due to soaring fuel costs, damaged the popularity of U.S. President Joe Biden.

  • Biden Says U.S. Gas Prices Will Drop Soon But It’ll Take Time

    (Bloomberg) -- Americans will see prices at the pump fall “before long,” President Joe Biden said after tapping U.S. oil reserves to ease price pressures and risk a feud with OPEC.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesAn Arab City’s Booming Art Scene Is Also a Grab at Soft PowerBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyIn a tweet Saturday while the president was in Nantucket, he said the U.S. effort to ease gasoline

  • Is Bitcoin Mining Still Profitable?

    Recent changes in technology and the creation of professional mining centers have affected profitability for individual miners.

  • European Energy Prices Jump as Colder Weather to Boost Demand

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s Cronies‘Pension Poachers’ Are Targeting America’s Elderly VeteransEnergy prices in Europe surged on Monday after weather forecasts showed colder temperatures for the next two weeks that will lift demand for heating.Benchmark Dutch natural gas for next month climbed as much as 9.7%, German month-ahead power surged 11% and carbon futures jumped to a record. Widespread below-average temperatures are se

  • Why High Gas Prices Will Stick Around

    Actions by OPEC+, green energy policies in the U.S., and investor demands will keep gas prices elevated.

  • St-Georges to Expand Work on Julie & Manicougan Projects in 2022

    Montréal - TheNewswire - November 29, 2021 - St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. (CNSX:SX.CN) (OTC:SXOOF) (FSE:85G1) is pleased to provide a recap of the exploration work conducted on its Québec North Shor...

  • Cheap Gas: How Come Costco & Walmart Have Such Low Prices on Gas?

    President Joe Biden's decision to release part of the nation's strategic oil reserves should lead to lower gasoline prices across the country, but it might take a couple of weeks to do so. In the...

  • Willie Walsh blasts ‘knee-jerk’ travel bans as FTSE 100 rebounds - live updates

    EU banks demand access to City markets in blow for Brussels London rivals abandon hope of post-Brexit City exodus FTSE 100 rebounds 1pc after omicron sell-off Matthew Lynn: Brussels’ bid to standardise its rules is a gift to the City Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Cyber Monday 2021: Look for big deals on electronics and travel

    Credible.com's Dan Roccato joins Good Day Philadelphia ahead of Cyber Monday to share what deals to look out for.

  • Virus Variant Sends Mideast Stocks Into Nosedive After Oil Slump

    (Bloomberg) -- Middle East stocks took their cue from last week’s global sell-off as the emergence of a worrying new coronavirus variant reverberated through markets, sending every major index into retreat.Most Read from BloombergChina Cash Flowed Through Congo Bank to Former President’s CroniesBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyDubai’s benchmark gauge dropped the most, tumbling 5.2% as of 3:40 p.m. local time, its sharpest loss since March 2020. Saudi Arabia’s

  • OPEC postponses technical meetings to evaluate Omicron impact -sources

    OPEC and its allies have postponed technical meetings to later this week, giving themselves more time to assess the impact of the new Omicron coronavirus variant on oil demand and prices, according to OPEC+ sources and documents. Before Friday, OPEC had already predicted the surplus would grow steeply after the United States and other major consumers decided to released oil stocks to help cool down prices. OPEC and allies known as OPEC+ have move their joint technical committee to Wednesday from Monday, according to the documents.