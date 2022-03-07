U.S. markets open in 1 hour 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,295.00
    -32.25 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,306.00
    -277.00 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,721.75
    -118.00 (-0.85%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,986.30
    -13.50 (-0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    121.62
    +5.94 (+5.13%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.70
    +21.10 (+1.07%)
     

  • Silver

    25.95
    +0.17 (+0.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0892
    -0.0024 (-0.22%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    33.88
    +3.40 (+11.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3188
    -0.0060 (-0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2720
    +0.4920 (+0.43%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,667.11
    +112.39 (+0.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    868.08
    -59.61 (-6.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.78
    -23.36 (-0.33%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,221.41
    -764.06 (-2.94%)
     

The Morning After: What to expect from Apple's Peek Performance event

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read
Dana Wollman / Engadget

Apple is holding its first virtual event of the year on March 8th, and to be honest, I’ve heard rumors about this date for weeks. And don’t get me started on the leaky product selection expected to debut tomorrow at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT.

TMA
TMA

The first major announcement is likely to be a new iPhone SE, Apple’s cheapest iPhone, packing 5G. Will it catch up, design-wise, with the rest of the iPhone family? We’re not sure, but it could still have a home button, if that’s what you’re hoping for. That might be the only throwback — we expect it to have the same A15 Bionic chip as the iPhone 13 lineup.

It’s also time for a new iPad Air, currently the oldest iPad in Apple’s lineup. Although, it’s not that old, really; it was completely redesigned back in 2020.

That’s not all we’re likely to see, however. A report yesterday suggested we could also get a new external display from Apple. Check out our full preview right here.

— Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Netflix stops streaming in Russia

The company had previously halted production on several projects in the country.

Netflix has suspended its streaming service in Russia: “Given the circumstances on the ground, we have decided to suspend our service in Russia,” a spokesperson for Netflix told CNBC. Over the weekend, even more companies have pulled services or product sales from Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Activision Blizzard and Epic have both halted game sales, TikTok has suspended parts of its service in the country and PayPal has frozen payments and services, too. But it’s gone both ways: Before the weekend, Russia cut access to Facebook and Twitter for its citizens.

Continue reading.

Brandon Sanderson's secret novels break Pebble's Kickstarter crowdfunding record

The campaign has already made over $20.4 million.

After half a decade, a new Kickstarter campaign has finally eclipsed Pebble's crowdfunding record. Fantasy auth…well-established fantasy author Brandon Sanderson set up a campaign to raise $1 million in 30 days to fund four secret books he intends to release next year. It didn't take 30 days to blow past that goal, though — it took only 35 minutes. The author told The New York Times that one of his objectives for launching this project is to see what it would be like to challenge Amazon. It dominates the printed book and ebook market and apparently accounts for 80 percent of Sanderson's sales.

Continue reading.

Nintendo's Switch is about to hit its prime

Just maybe not its 'Metroid Prime.'

TMA
TMA

As the Switch reaches five years old, are its best times behind it? No, quite the opposite. This year is shaping up to be the biggest for Nintendo’s hybrid hit console. The company has new Pokémon, new Zelda and new Bayonetta games inbound, not to mention Switch Sports, a new Xenoblade title and a whole lot more planned for 2022.

Continue reading.

Hackers may have obtained 190GB of sensitive data from Samsung

The company says it's assessing the situation.

Some of Samsung’s confidential data has reportedly leaked due to a suspected cyberattack. On Friday, South American hacking group Lapsus$ uploaded a trove of data it claims came from the smartphone manufacturer. The collective says it obtained code related to highly sensitive features, like biometric authentication and on-device encryption, as well confidential data from Qualcomm. If the contents of the leak are accurate, they could cause significant damage to Samsung.

Continue reading. 

  • Dow Falls, Oil and Gold Surge—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Gold prices topped $2,000 an ounce, the highest since mid-2020. This is only the second period gold has traded above that mark in at least 50 years.

  • Tesla Stock Was Moved by Germany and Russia Last Week. China Moves It This Week.

    Sales and production data this week from Tesla's Shanghai facility should be a big factor in the trading of the stock.

  • Apple could announce a new external display at its ‘Peek Performance’ event

    Apple could have a surprise up its sleeve that would make Tuesday's "Peek Performance" event considerably more interesting.

  • Ukrainian envoy dons helmet withheld by Israel, asks: Can this kill?

    The Ukrainian envoy to Israel voiced frustration on Monday with its refusal to provide what his country deems defensive aid against Russia, donning a helmet at a news conference and asking rhetorically how such equipment could be regarded as lethal. But Ambassador Yevgen Korniychuk also voiced gratitude for Israeli efforts to mediate between Russia and Ukraine, saying this outweighed any military assistance it might have provided. While condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Israel has limited itself to humanitarian relief and kept open channels to Moscow.

  • Halo Infinite's campaign co-op won't be available when season two kicks off in May

    Campaign co-op won't be available when Halo Infinite season 2 debuts but will instead come "later" at an unspecified date in the second season.

  • Stock Market Today - 3/7: Stocks Tumble, Oil Surges As Russian War On Ukraine Rages On

    U.S. equity futures slumped lower Monday, while oil prices surged to the highest levels in more than a decade, as Russian forces continue to pound targets in Ukraine, while possibly preparing for an assault on the capital Kiyv, and world leaders extend discussions on banning crude imports from Moscow. Russia's offensive into its eastern European neighbor, a move that has drawn nearly unanimous condemnation from world leaders, continued into its second week Monday as Vladimir Putin offered so-called "humanitarian corridors" to transport an estimated 1.5 million refugees from pulverised cities in the eastern region of Ukraine. Talks aimed at banning the import of Russia's 5 million barrels of daily crude output, alongside concerns over supply disruption and the delay of nuclear talks between the U.S. and Iran, sent oil prices soaring again Monday, adding even further upward pressure on food and commodity prices as inflation rates hold at the highest levels in four decades.

  • TikTok suspends new video uploads and livestreaming in Russia

    TikTok will temporarily restrict users in Russia from livestreaming and uploading new videos to its platform.

  • Shell Says It Bought Russian Oil After Government Talks

    (Bloomberg) -- After taking a barrage of criticism for buying a cargo of Russian crude, Europe’s largest oil company Shell Plc says it’s navigating the market with government guidance.Most Read from BloombergPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueOil Shoots to $130 as Chance of Russian Ban Spu

  • Browns mock draft watch: CBS has Browns adding defensive end

    With the defensive ends running their drills Saturday night, @joshkeatley16 looks at a mock draft that has one of them going to the Browns at #13:

  • Putin: Sanctions ‘akin to a declaration of war’

    He also warned that Ukraine could lose its statehood

  • The Week Rivian and Lucid Drove Off Course

    Electric-vehicle startups are bets on aggressive growth plans that are being disrupted by parts shortages and cost inflation.

  • Hackers may have obtained 190GB of sensitive data from Samsung

    Some of Samsung’s confidential data has reportedly leaked due to a suspected cyberattack.

  • SpaceX sends additional Starlink terminals to Ukraine

    SpaceX is sending more Starlink terminals to Ukraine, according to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

  • Netflix Is Shutting All Services in Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- Netflix Inc. is shutting its operations in Russia, one of the largest media companies to pull out of the market following the attack on Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergStakes Rise as Putin Says His War in Ukraine Will ContinueUkraine Update: U.S. May Go Alone on Russia Oil Ban; Crude SoarsPutin’s Ruble Workaround Still Leaves Bond Payments in DoubtUkraine Update: U.K. Premier Says More Pressure Needed on PutinOil Jumps Near $125 as Chance of Russian Ban Spurs Crisis FearsNo new c

  • Davis hurt, No. 10 Wisconsin misses B10 clinch, Huskers win

    Tenth-ranked Wisconsin lost leading scorer Johnny Davis when he was injured on a flagrant foul early in the second half, and the Badgers missed a chance to clinch the Big Ten title outright by falling to Nebraska 74-73 Sunday. Davis was hurt when he was fouled on a layup try by Trey McGowens with 17:32 left. Davis went to the locker room and didn’t return to the bench, and the Badgers said he was out with a lower body injury.

  • Zelensky says Ukraine will get more Starlink satellites after talk with Elon Musk

    Ukraine will receive another batch of SpaceX's Starlink satellite systems next week, President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed in a tweet early Sunday morning local time after speaking with Elon Musk.Why it matters: An initial set of Starlink satellites was activated above Ukraine, with additional terminals delivered, after Ukrainian officials requested Musk's help in bringing internet access to parts of the country in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion.Stay on top of the latest market trends

  • Analysis-Ukraine invasion sets back Musk's dream for cheaper EVs, for now

    Surging raw materials costs, made worse by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, could set back the dream of Tesla Chief Executive Elon Musk and other auto executives to roll out more affordable electric vehicles. Rising prices of nickel, lithium and other materials threaten to slow and even temporarily reverse the long-term trend of falling costs of batteries, the most expensive part of EVs, hampering the broader adoption of the technology, said Gregory Miller, an analyst at industry forecaster Benchmark Mineral Intelligence.

  • Tesla Rivals Lucid, Rivian, Fisker Struggling to Compete

    The stock market has stopped being kind to electric vehicle companies that show much more promise than results.

  • Marco Rubio, Steve Daines Ripped for Sharing Pics of Zelensky Meeting After Being Told Not To

    "Appalling and reckless ignorance by two US Senators," Rep. Dean Phillips tweeted in response to the Republicans' itchy Twitter fingers

  • European stocks join global sell off as bear market gnaws at equities

    European markets were in a sea of red as the threat of a potential ban on Russian oil imports helped spur a surge in prices.