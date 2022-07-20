The Morning After: Why Nikon and Canon are giving up on DSLR cameras

The end is nigh for DSLR cameras. Nikon is reportedly halting the development of new SLR cameras, marking the end of a 63-year run. Canon already confirmed its final flagship DSLR. Sony, which jumped onto the mirrorless train early, moved to selling only mirrorless cameras last year.

Until recently, reflex cameras were regarded as a better option than mirrorless for action photography, so what happened? Mirrorless models improved so dramatically – and so quickly – that they rendered DSLRs moot. Having said that, many pro photographers are holding onto their DSLRs, with the main reason being speed. But in the future, even that might be bested by future mirrorless cameras. Engadget’s Steve Dent explains more.

-Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

After you mold some tips to your ears, a custom-made set arrives in 2-4 weeks.

Ultimate Ears, best known for its Bluetooth speakers, is having another attempt at custom-fit buds, only this time the company is making the process more like how you’d order a set of in-ear monitors (IEMs) with the UE Drops.

The main attraction of UE Drops is the custom fit, which is coordinated via the company's FitKit. Once you place your order, Ultimate Ears will ship you a FitKit that the company says includes the "technology and information" to guide you through the process of taking your "earprint."

Continue reading.

Story continues

Slide open the front panel to reveal a pop-up gaming room scene.

TMA

Atari is marking its 50th anniversary with a Lego collaboration: a piece-by-piece recreation of the Atari 2600, which debuted in 1977. The Lego kit includes a little ‘80s gaming diorama inside the computer case, and is made up of 2,532 pieces. It will be available on August 1st and costs $240/€240. Lego says the movable joystick included even feels like the original.

Continue reading.

Apple settles lawsuit over its reviled 'butterfly' keyboard for $50 million

You may not get a huge payout, however.

Apple could soon compensate MacBook owners for their troubles with faulty "butterfly" keyboards. The company has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that it knew about and concealed the unreliable designs of keyboards on MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models released between 2015 and 2019. Apple eventually began reverting to more conventional keyboards starting with the 16-inch MacBook Pro from late 2019. Attorneys said they expected a $395 payout for people that had to replace multiple keyboards, $125 for one full replacement and $50 if you only replaced keycaps.

Continue reading.

Demand for the Justice League 'Snyder Cut' was reportedly amplified by bots

A report showed that 'at least' 13 percent of online discourse was generated by bots.

TMA

The campaign that helped pave the way for the "Snyder Cut" version of Justice League was boosted by a large number of bots and fake accounts, according to a report from Rolling Stone. An investigation commissioned by WarnerMedia said that: "At least 13 percent of the accounts that took part in the conversation about the Snyder Cut were deemed fake."

Continue reading.

Judge grants Twitter expedited trial against Elon Musk

Twitter's lawsuit will head to court in October.

Twitter has scored an early victory in its lawsuit against Elon Musk over his attempted exit from a $44 billion takeover deal. In an initial hearing, Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has granted Twitter's request for an expedited, five-day trial beginning in October. The company originally sought a four-day trial in September as part of its effort to make Musk "honor his obligations." Musk's lawyers wanted the court to delay the trial to February 2023.

Continue reading.