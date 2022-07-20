U.S. markets open in 1 hour 42 minutes

The Morning After: Why Nikon and Canon are giving up on DSLR cameras

Mat Smith
·Bureau Chief, UK
·3 min read
Engadget

The end is nigh for DSLR cameras. Nikon is reportedly halting the development of new SLR cameras, marking the end of a 63-year run. Canon already confirmed its final flagship DSLR. Sony, which jumped onto the mirrorless train early, moved to selling only mirrorless cameras last year.

Until recently, reflex cameras were regarded as a better option than mirrorless for action photography, so what happened? Mirrorless models improved so dramatically – and so quickly – that they rendered DSLRs moot. Having said that, many pro photographers are holding onto their DSLRs, with the main reason being speed. But in the future, even that might be bested by future mirrorless cameras. Engadget’s Steve Dent explains more.

-Mat Smith

The biggest stories you might have missed

Ultimate Ears' latest earbuds fit like in-ear monitors

After you mold some tips to your ears, a custom-made set arrives in 2-4 weeks.

Ultimate Ears, best known for its Bluetooth speakers, is having another attempt at custom-fit buds, only this time the company is making the process more like how you’d order a set of in-ear monitors (IEMs) with the UE Drops.

The main attraction of UE Drops is the custom fit, which is coordinated via the company's FitKit. Once you place your order, Ultimate Ears will ship you a FitKit that the company says includes the "technology and information" to guide you through the process of taking your "earprint."

Continue reading.

Lego celebrates 50 years of Atari with an elaborate 2600 set

Slide open the front panel to reveal a pop-up gaming room scene.

TMA
TMA

Atari is marking its 50th anniversary with a Lego collaboration: a piece-by-piece recreation of the Atari 2600, which debuted in 1977. The Lego kit includes a little ‘80s gaming diorama inside the computer case, and is made up of 2,532 pieces. It will be available on August 1st and costs $240/€240. Lego says the movable joystick included even feels like the original.

Continue reading.

Apple settles lawsuit over its reviled 'butterfly' keyboard for $50 million

You may not get a huge payout, however.

Apple could soon compensate MacBook owners for their troubles with faulty "butterfly" keyboards. The company has agreed to pay $50 million to settle a class-action lawsuit alleging that it knew about and concealed the unreliable designs of keyboards on MacBook, MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models released between 2015 and 2019. Apple eventually began reverting to more conventional keyboards starting with the 16-inch MacBook Pro from late 2019. Attorneys said they expected a $395 payout for people that had to replace multiple keyboards, $125 for one full replacement and $50 if you only replaced keycaps.

Continue reading.

Demand for the Justice League 'Snyder Cut' was reportedly amplified by bots

A report showed that 'at least' 13 percent of online discourse was generated by bots.

TMA
TMA

The campaign that helped pave the way for the "Snyder Cut" version of Justice League was boosted by a large number of bots and fake accounts, according to a report from Rolling Stone. An investigation commissioned by WarnerMedia said that: "At least 13 percent of the accounts that took part in the conversation about the Snyder Cut were deemed fake."

Continue reading.

Judge grants Twitter expedited trial against Elon Musk

Twitter's lawsuit will head to court in October.

Twitter has scored an early victory in its lawsuit against Elon Musk over his attempted exit from a $44 billion takeover deal. In an initial hearing, Delaware Court of Chancery chancellor Kathaleen McCormick has granted Twitter's request for an expedited, five-day trial beginning in October. The company originally sought a four-day trial in September as part of its effort to make Musk "honor his obligations." Musk's lawyers wanted the court to delay the trial to February 2023.

Continue reading.

    Porsche is releasing a comprehensive dealer-installed update to its sporty Taycan EV.

    Vizio has some big upgrades in store for its M-Series TVs and soundbars.

  • Secret hearing over Prince Philip's will was wrong, UK court told

    It was wrong to hold a secret hearing which decided that the will of Prince Philip, Queen Elizabeth's late husband, should be sealed and kept private for 90 years, lawyers for a newspaper told the Court of Appeal in London on Wednesday. Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, died in April last year aged 99 at Windsor Castle after more than seven decades of marriage to the queen. In September, Andrew McFarlane, the president of the High Court’s Family Division, disclosed that he had agreed Philip’s will should be sealed up "and that no copy of the will should be made for the record or kept on the court file".

  • Ultimate Ears' latest earbuds fit like in-ear monitors

    Ultimate Ears' latest true wireless earbuds feature a custom-fit process pro musicians use for in-ear monitors, but the luxury doesn't come cheap.

  • Can Ethereum Rally to $2000, as BTC Price Reclaims $23,000?

    Crypto traders are finally turning bullish as the global cryptocurrency market cap continues its bullish run. Bitcoin, ether, and top altcoins are extending their rallies amid renewed positive momentum.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: AI Software Market Booms

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Wireless Firms Move Beyond Smartphones

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Smartphone shipments within China up 9.1% year-on-year in June-govt data

    Shipments of smartphones within China grew 9.1% year-on-year to 27.5 million handsets in June, the China Academy of Information and Communications (CAICT) reported on Wednesday. Shipments were up from about 25.2 million handsets in June 2021 and 20.6 million in May 2022, according to the CAICT, a state-backed think-tank. Overall smartphone shipments in China in the first six months of 2022 fell 21.8% year-on-year, according to CAICT.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell As Investors Mull Possible Large Acquisition?

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on trends for cloud computing, plus corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • The Merge Set For Dress Rehearsal as Anticipation Builds for Launch

    Ethereum's Shift to Proof-of-Stake is Spurring Rally

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • IBM hopes a new error mitigation technique will help it get to quantum advantage

    It felt like for a long time, the quantum computing industry avoided talking about "quantum advantage" or "quantum supremacy," the point where quantum computers can solve problems that would simply take too long to solve on classical computers. To some degree, that's because the industry wanted to avoid the hype that comes with that, but IBM today brought back talk about quantum advantage again by detailing how it plans to use a novel error mitigation technique to chart a path toward running the increasingly large circuits it'll take to reach this goal -- at least for a certain set of algorithms. It's no secret that quantum computers hate nothing more than noise.

  • Microsoft helps speed up work on AI for autonomous drones and flying taxis

    Microsoft has unveiled a platform that helps prep autonomous drones and flying taxis for the real world.

  • The best affordable Windows laptops you can buy

    Here's a list of the best affordable Windows laptops you can buy, as reviewed by Engadget editors.

  • Google really doesn't want its Glass successor to piss you off

    From Project Ara to Wave, Google has a rich history of bailing on neat ideas when the going gets tough. Instead, the advertising company is tip-toeing its spiritual successor to Glass back into the wild. After teasing the smart glasses in May, Google says it is moving forward with "small-scale," "limited" public tests, carried out by its employees and "select trusted testers."

  • Russia says it will fine Apple for violating antitrust laws

    The federal anti-monopoly service (FAS) said it would levy a turnover-based fine against Apple, the size of which would be determined during the course of an administrative investigation. Moscow has long objected to foreign tech platforms' influence in the Russian market, but the simmering dispute has escalated since Russia invaded Ukraine in February. "The company has abused its dominant position in the iOS app distribution market," the FAS said in a statement.

  • Polygon Deploys ZK Rollup Testnet; Eyes Mainnet Launch

    At the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) in Paris on Tuesday, Ethereum scaling solution Polygon announced the launch of Polygon zkEVM, which the company described as a "major leap forward" in the world of Zero Knowledge (ZK) technology. In a press release, Polygon said zkEVM would be the “first Ethereum-equivalent scaling solution that works seamlessly with all existing smart contracts, developer tools, and wallets, harnessing advanced cryptography called Zero Knowledge proofs.” Ethereum’s transaction capacity (around 15 transactions per second) is lower than competitor chains like Solana and Tezos, and its high gas fees have rendered it prohibitively expensive for a variety of use cases (think $40 currency exchange fees).