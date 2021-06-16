The Morning After: Windows 11 looks like this

No sooner was the end of Windows 10 revealed than Windows 11 broke cover. Within 24 hours. Microsoft is going for a numerical update, according to a detailed image leak that shows some major design changes that look a little familiar.

A new centralized start button and icons scream Windows 10X — now retired — while snap controls should help you multitask with multiple windows. Shortly after these image leaks, several reporters were able to grab the early Windows 11 ISO, way ahead of Microsoft's huge launch event on June 24th. Expect to hear more as people get to grips with the next-gen OS.

Launch date: 2022.

Breath of the Wild 2

It’s what we were waiting for from Nintendo: more news on a sequel to the incredible Breath of the Wild. We didn’t quite get everything we wanted — and Nintendo even trolled us with less notable Zelda announcements before closing its big E3 showcase on in-game footage and teasers of its next game. You should definitely watch the trailer, here. We get a glimpse at new mystical powers at Link’s command, some sort of high-tech sleeve tattoo and a whole layer of sky-based islands and structures atop the world of BoTW. Nintendo added that, for now at least, the game should launch sometime next year. And hey, at least we got a glimpse. There were a lot of games missing from Nintendo Direct. Continue reading.

The "picture frame WiFi speaker" arrives on July 15th for $199.

The latest IKEA and Sonos collaboration is officially here. The SYMFONISK picture frame WiFi speaker is a black or white frame that disguises a large speaker you can hang on the wall.

But it's not a frame you can put your own artwork into. Instead, it comes with interchangeable front artwork that fits the black or white design. The SYMFONISK picture frame WiFi speaker will be available on IKEA's site and in IKEA stores starting July 15th, and you'll be able to order it online as well. The frame will cost $199; two additional artwork panels are coming a month later for $19.99 each. Continue reading.

The company has officially unveiled its cheapest 5G phone yet.

One of the biggest criticisms against OnePlus is that its flagships have become quite expensive, which goes against the "affordable premium" notion the company gained lots of love for since its debut. With its Nord N series, OnePlus returned to making feature-packed phones at midrange prices. Say hello to the Nord N200 5G, a $240 handset that will retail in North America starting on June 25th.

Spec-wise, the N200 5G is closer to last year's N100. The new phone has a triple camera system on the rear with a 13-megapixel main sensor, a 5,000mAh battery and 4GB of RAM. The major upgrades include 5G support, thanks to the N200's Snapdragon 480 processor, as well as a slightly smaller 6.49-inch screen that refreshes at a faster 90Hz. Continue reading.

An unreleased 2D side-scroller, 15 years in the making.

So, no Metroid Prime 4, but Nintendo did reveal a game that’s actually been in development for almost 15 years: Metroid Dread. This 2D side-scrolling game was once a cancelled Game Boy Advance title, meant to launch back in 2006.

Fast forward to now, and it’s been retooled for the Switch. It looks like it’ll combine familiar Metroid exploration and shooting with a constant threat of an all-but-impervious robot hunter, you’ll have to escape or otherwise evade as you make your way through the game. It’s set to launch Fall 2021. Continue reading.

