'The Morning Show' season 2 trailer reveals turmoil at the anchor desk

Apple is finally committing to a release date for the second season of The Morning Show, and it's offering a peek at what to expect in the process. The company has revealed that season two of the Apple TV+ series premieres September 17th, and has shared a teaser trailer that reveals what happens after the consequences of season one. Be warned: it will be difficult to completely avoid spoilers from this point onward.

The new season picks up right after the dramatic on-air actions of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley (Reese Witherspoon) left UBA in chaos. Apparently, things are bad enough that Alex has left the show — the challenge is now to bring her back. That leaves Bradley struggling to adapt, while allies like Cory (Billy Crudup) and Chip (Mark Duplass) fight a network leadership determined to avoid accountability.

A large portion of the first season's cast has returned, although you'll also see a number of high-profile additions that include Julianna Marguelies as a news anchor and Hasan Minhaj as a new team member.

Much is riding on this season. The Morning Show was considered one of the earliest highlights of Apple TV+ when it launched in November 2019, and it received enough critical acclaim to score Apple its first content-related TV awards, including a major Emmy. The new season will show if Apple can sustain that momentum, especially as The Morning Show has to compete with a much larger TV+ catalog that includes hits like Ted Lasso.