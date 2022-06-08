The newest Roku Ultra drops to a record low of $80

If you'd like to upgrade your dad's TV setup for Father's Day, you can snag Roku's latest set-top box at its best price yet. The 2022 Roku Ultra is 20 percent off ahead of Father's Day, dropping it down to $80. That's a solid deal for the streamer that just came out just last month and includes a new voice remote, among other improvements. It's also worth noting that the Roku Streambar remains on sale for $99, which is one of the best prices we've seen.

Buy Roku Ultra at Amazon - $80 Buy Roku Streambar at Amazon - $99

Roku didn't mess with the Ultra's box this time around, but rather it focused on adding features to the new Voice Remote Pro. The accessory comes bundled with the Ultra and includes a 3.5mm headphone jack for private listening, two programmable shortcut buttons and a mic-disable button. The latter refers to the remote's hands-free voice control feature, which allows you to say "Hey Roku" to initiate a command. You can then ask the device to show you horror movies, sitcoms or pull up the latest episode of Stranger Things. You can even say "Hey Roku, find my remote," and it'll force the remote to play a sound so you can locate it more easily. We also appreciate that the Voice Remote Pro is rechargeable via microUSB, which means you won't have to scramble to get new disposable batteries when it starts running low.

As for the set-top box itself, it's remains largely unchanged from the 2020 Ultra. It still has 4K HDR10+ streaming capabilities and supports both Dolby Vision and Atmos. It also has AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth support, plus a handy selection of ports: a power jack, an HDMI out port, an Ethernet jack and one USB port. While the 2022 Ultra has up to 50 percent better WiFi range, some will appreciate the Ethernet jack since it will allow you to hardware the device and get the best signal possible.

While the Roku Ultra is the company's most powerful streaming device, the Roku Streambar is a good option if you want 4K streaming abilities along with a sound upgrade. We gave it a score of 86 for its compact size, solid audio quality and Dolby Audio support. It sounds leaps and bounds better than most built-in TV speakers, making it a good option for those that want a a streaming device that does a bit more than just play Netflix and Disney+.

