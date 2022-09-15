The one big downside of deleting texts in iOS 16

Apple’s (AAPL) iOS 16 is finally here. The software update, which automatically downloads and installs to your phone while it charges on your nightstand overnight, brings a litany of big changes to your iPhone.

There's no denying that the update is impressive for iPhone owners.

Users will experience a redesigned lock screen, complete with widgets for everything from the weather to your activity. The update also features the ability to track your medication and improved photo editing tools.

But the software’s most buzzed-about new feature is the ability to edit and un-send text messages. Yes, you can fix grammatical errors, retract spicy texts you might have sent in haste, and finally change “duck” to the word you meant to send.

It’s a powerful tool, especially when combined with the new option that lets you mark your previously read texts as unread. But don’t think you can fire off heated texts and quickly pull them back or change what you originally sent without consequence.

Here's how messages will look to people when you delete a message you sent to them. (Image: Howley)

That’s because Apple included a specific caveat to its new feature that tells users when someone has unsent or edited a text they sent to them.

So no, the text edit and retraction feature isn’t a get-out-of-jail-free card. You can’t launch texts at people like cruise missiles without leaving debris in their inboxes.

What’s more, if the person you try to retract a text from doesn’t have iOS 16 installed, they’ll still see your text message.

Still, Apple’s latest innovation is worth using when you need to fix a text you forgot to proofread or need to change the time for a meetup. Here’s how to use it.

How to delete and edit your texts

Deleting or editing a text is incredibly straightforward. You have to go to the text you want to delete or edit, long press it, and wait for the pop-up menu to appear.

From there you can choose the Edit or Undo Send button depending on what you want to do with your message. You can edit messages five times for up to 15 minutes after you send them.

After that, they’re permanent.

To edit or delete at text, just long press on the message you want to change and select the appropriate action. (Image: Howley)

As for un-sending tests, you’ll have just two minutes to pull them back if you don’t want someone to see that message you fired off a bit too quickly.

In other words, Apple’s texting update isn’t going to let you send nasty texts and then delete them as if they never existed, and you won’t be able to edit them to change what you previously said without anyone knowing.

For everyone else who just wants to change “duck” in their texts, the new text message editing and deleting tool is a more than welcomed change.

