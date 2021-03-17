U.S. markets close in 6 hours 12 minutes

'The Outer Worlds' update lifts frame rate caps on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Now might be a good time to revisit The Outer Worlds, at least if you have one of the latest game consoles. On top of releasing the paid Murder on Eridanos DLC (more on that in a minute), Obsidian has delivered a 1.5.0 patch that lifts the frame rate cap for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X players (sorry, Series S owners). It's not a full-fledged visual upgrade, but the added speed could make a difference in combat.

The Murder on Eridanos DLC, meanwhile, tasks you with solving the death of Rizzo spokesperson Halcyon Helen with the help of a new Discrepancy Amplifier device. It's not an open-and-shut case, as you might guess, and your quest will take you to a wide range of locales (such as the Grand Colonial Hotel) while offering new weapons, armor and abilities. The add-on is available now for PlayStation, Xbox and PC players either by itself or as part of the game's Expansion Pass.

This may be a bittersweet moment — Eridanos is the last DLC you can obtain this way. That's not surprising when The Outer Worlds is a year and a half old, but it may soon be time to shift your attention to future Obsidian games like Grounded

