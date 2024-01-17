The poorest Americans are getting the biggest benefit from falling inflation

Inflation's rapid decline is benefiting America's lowest earners the most.

In research released on Tuesday, Oxford Economics reported that as of December, year-over-year real wage growth, which is adjusted for inflation, was the strongest for the lowest income earners at about 3%, compared to just more than 1% growth for the highest income earners.

This, Oxford Economics argues, could be crucial for a resilient consumer spending story to continue in 2024.

"Beyond being good news for low earners, it adds reasons for optimism on the broader outlook for consumer spending at the margins," Oxford Economics Lead US economist Michael Pearce wrote in a note to clients. "The lowest quartile of the population account for just 8% of income, but they have a much higher propensity to consume out of income, accounting for 13% of spending."

A chart from Oxford Economics shows lower income consumers spend more of their paycheck than higher earners, meaning as inflation declines, strong purchasing power for the lower income cohort could help support consumer spending. (Oxford Economics)

In particular, big declines in food and energy inflation have helped lower income Americans.

"The inflation rates experienced by lower-income households have fallen more sharply than for higher earners because low-income households spend a disproportionate share of their incomes on food and energy, which saw sharp disinflation in 2023, and spend a smaller share on discretionary services, which have seen stickier price gains in recent months," Pearce wrote in the research note.

While rents recently played a key role in pushing the December CPI report higher than economists expected, Pearce notes that rental inflation is "set to ease while energy and food inflation will remain muted."

People are seen during Black Friday sales at Chicago Fashion Outlets in Chicago, the United States, on Nov. 25, 2022. (Photo by Joel Lerner/Xinhua via Getty Images) (Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images)

Broadly, the data from Oxford Economics supports the trend seen in December's retail sales data released on Wednesday that indicates the consumer has remained resilient and could continue to spend into next year. Retail sales grew 0.6% in December, according to Census Bureau data. Economists had expected a 0.4% increase, according to Bloomberg data.

For the year, retail sales excluding autos and gasoline, increased 4.9%. EY senior economist Lydia Boussour attributed that growth, in part, to the "solid wage growth" seen throughout 2023. Boussour believes this "helped support steady consumer spending trends into 2024."

Story continues

Income growth trending above inflation has been highlighted by several economists as a reason the US could end the Federal Reserve's interest rate hiking campaign without a recession. Goldman Sachs, which, sees the economy growing above a 2% annual rate next year, believes income growth will once again be a key part of the story.

"We expect 2% consumption growth in 2024 because real wage growth should remain positive as nominal wage growth and inflation come down in parallel, hiring should remain healthy with job openings still plentiful, and labor income should therefore grow around 2% and translate roughly dollar-for-dollar to consumer spending," Goldman Sachs economists David Mericle and Manuel Abecasis wrote in a research note on January 14.

Josh Schafer is a reporter for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for the latest economic news and indicators to help inform your investing decisions.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance