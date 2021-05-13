U.S. markets open in 6 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,131.00
    +24.00 (+0.58%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,115.00
    +177.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,204.00
    +103.75 (+0.79%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,182.60
    +14.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.67
    -0.15 (-0.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.70
    +10.70 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    27.34
    +0.28 (+1.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2115
    +0.0031 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.13
    -4.46 (-16.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4077
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3810
    -0.0530 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,510.98
    -1,710.75 (-3.34%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,367.87
    -20.04 (-1.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,963.33
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,084.47
    +636.46 (+2.32%)
     

The Rock's 'Jungle Cruise' movie will hit Disney+ the same day as theaters

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Almost two years after the original release date, Disney will finally bring Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and Emily Blunt's latest family-friendly movie Jungle Cruise to theaters this summer. What's more, like Mulan, Raya and the Last Dragon, Black Widow and Cruella, you'll be able to watch it at home on the same day it arrives in cinemas.

If you're a Disney+ subscriber, you'll be able to pay an extra $30 for a Premier Access pass to catch Jungle Cruise at your abode when the adventure movie is released on July 30th. According to Deadline, the filmmakers opted for a simultaneous streaming and theatrical release because many cinemas in key markets like Europe and Brazil remain closed because of the pandemic. Even in places where theaters are open, many people are still wary of going to the movies when they can simply watch flicks at home.

You shouldn't expect Disney to stick with the Premier Access strategy in the long run. Deadline reports the company is looking to "revive the theatrical business." Disney might have more to share on that front during its earnings call later on Thursday. Meanwhile, like the other Premier Access movies, Jungle Cruise will likely be available to Disney+ subscribers at as part of their regular subscription at some point.

