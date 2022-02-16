U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,481.90
    +10.83 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,973.58
    -15.26 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,150.25
    +10.49 (+0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,076.34
    -0.13 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.04
    +0.97 (+1.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,872.00
    +15.80 (+0.85%)
     

  • Silver

    23.61
    +0.27 (+1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1393
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0470
    +0.0020 (+0.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3599
    +0.0057 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.4440
    -0.1520 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,309.03
    +277.62 (+0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,023.53
    +9.14 (+0.90%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,603.78
    -5.14 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,460.40
    +595.21 (+2.22%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The silly way to cut gasoline prices

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • RB=F

Democrats are getting panicky about gas prices, which have risen 39% during the last year to a national average of $3.58 per gallon. The last time gas prices were this high was 2014, when Barack Obama was president and Republicans made major gains in the midterm elections, strengthening their control of the House and flipping control of the Senate from Obama’s Democrats.

High gas prices could punish Democrats again in the 2022 midterms, especially if they creep even higher during the next several months. So a handful of Democrats now want to temporarily suspend the federal gas tax, which adds 18.4 cents to the cost of every gallon. The idea is that retailers would promptly lower their prices by the full amount of the gas tax, saving drivers $1.84 on every 10-gallon fill-up.

Nobody should believe it. For one thing, the votes aren’t there to suspend the federal gas tax, which funds highway construction and maintenance. Senate Republicans oppose a suspension — and so do some Democrats, including notorious swing vote Joe Manchin of West Virginia. Democrats only have a one-vote majority in the Senate, so a single holdout can sink party legislation, as Biden and his Congressional supporters learned when Manchin torpedoed Biden’s signature “build back better” legislation in December.

Democrats will keep talking about a gas-tax holiday, however, because they want voter-motorists to know they’re on the case. Expect to hear a lot about it from Democrat senators in tight reelection races, such as Mark Kelly of Arizona, Maggie Hassan of New Hampshire, Raphael Warnock of Georgia and Jacky Rosen of Nevada.

“The discussion of a gas-tax holiday among some Senate Democrats shows the collective anxiety over rising energy costs,” Beacon Policy Advisors explained in a February 16 analysis. “Democrats will make any gesture, including empty political ones, to try to convince concerned voters that they are taking some sort of action.”

Biden hasn’t joined in the call for a gas-tax suspension, although White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said on February 15 that “all options are on the table.”

But there aren’t many options. Biden has already released 50 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve in an effort to lower oil prices, the main contributor to the cost of gasoline. When he made that announcement on Nov. 23, the price of West Texas crude was $78 per barrel. It’s now $95. Well, nice try.

[Get Rick Newman’s stories by email or follow him on Twitter.]

Global supply and demand sets the price of oil, and U.S. presidents have almost no power to intervene. Since private-sector firms control most U.S. oil production, the president can’t order up more oil the way the Saudi monarchy or Russian President Vladimir Putin can in their own countries. Tensions over the Russia-Ukraine standoff are probably adding an extra $5 or so to the current price of oil, as a “fear premium” should a Russian invasion disrupt energy markets through sanctions, boycotts or military damage to energy infrastructure.

If Congress did ever suspend the federal gas tax, drivers would probably wonder where the savings went. Oil producers, refiners and retailers that sell the gasoline would all try to capture that 18.4-cent per gallon windfall for themselves, which might not leave any savings for consumers.

The market for gasoline is competitive and prices would probably fall over time. But the moment a tax suspension went into effect, every player in the supply chain would try to keep prices intact so that they — not the next party downstream — captured the savings. If a gas-tax holiday fattened Big Oil’s bottom line while producing paltry savings for consumers, it would be an overt and embarrassing failure.

The gas tax finances the Highway Trust Fund, which is already short of money. Biden is going around the country bragging about the infrastructure bill he signed last November, which will funnel billions of dollars to states and cities for road and bridge projects. It would be disingenuous, at a minimum, to tout one type of infrastructure plan while defunding another.

Climate activists point out the cognitive dissonance of some Democrats pushing for a green-energy transformation while also pushing to cut the cost of carbon energy. Valid point.

The final problem with suspending the gas tax would be reinstating it at some point. In Washington-speak, this would amount to a “tax hike,” because in some selective period of time, you’d be going from no tax to some tax. Republicans would hammer Democrats for raising gas taxes, and while the logic is specious, it would work with some voters, as much misinformation seems to do.

There could be good news around the corner for Democrats. The odds of de-escalation in Ukraine seem even, at least, with the odds of a Russian invasion and chaotic aftermath. That could bring a bit of relief to oil and gas prices. And high oil prices typically incentivize more production, which optimizes profits for drillers but also brings down prices, eventually. The market tends to work better than the politicians.

Rick Newman is a columnist and author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon, Workers Agree to Hold Union Election in Staten Island

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. and workers at a company warehouse in Staten Island, New York, have reached a tentative agreement to hold a union election, according to U.S. labor officials.Most Read from BloombergStocks Waver While Treasury Two-Year Yield Slumps: Markets WrapElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face Cyber Hit: Ukraine Up

  • Here comes $7 gas prices, warns oil strategist in dire outlook

    Start saving up those pennies because gas prices could spike real soon, warns one veteran oil strategist.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Gets 'Truth' Bomb After 'Favorite President' Message Backfires

    The former president's son said it's "time for some truth," and his critics were only too happy to help.

  • USTR says new trade tools needed to fight China state-led trade

    The United States needs to pursue new strategies and update its domestic trade tools to deal with China's "state-led, non-market policies and practices", the U.S. Trade Representative's office said on Wednesday in a new assessment report. USTR said in its annual report on China's compliance https://ustr.gov/sites/default/files/enforcement/WTO/2021%20USTR%20Report%20to%20Congress%20on%20China's%20WTO%20Compliance.pdf with World Trade Organization rules that the "Phase 1" trade agreement signed by the Trump administration two years ago failed to address fundamental U.S. concerns with China's industrial policies and supporting policies, including "massive financial resources."

  • Swedish telecoms firm Ericsson admits it may have paid off Islamic State

    Ericsson has admitted that it may have bribed the terrorist group Islamic State in return for being allowed to use roads through Iraq.

  • Inflation can be ‘the way democracies die’: Charlie Munger

    In an exclusive interview Wednesday with Yahoo Finance Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, legendary investor Charlie Munger weighed in on the high stakes of soaring inflation in the United States.

  • ConocoPhillips Selling Excess Gas to a Bitcoin Miner in North Dakota

    The oil major is aiming to reach zero routine flaring by 2025.

  • Fed to raise rates 25 bps in March but calls for 50 bps grow louder: Reuters poll

    The U.S. Federal Reserve will kick off its tightening cycle in March with a 25-basis-point interest rate rise, a Reuters poll of economists found, but a growing minority say it will opt for a more aggressive half-point move to tamp down inflation. That is putting pressure on the Fed to not only raise rates from a record low but also to reduce its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet, drastically inflated by emergency bond purchases as the Fed resuscitated the economy from COVID-19 pandemic damage. Now that the economy has recovered its pre-pandemic level, all 84 respondents in a Reuters poll taken Feb. 7-15 expected the Fed to raise the federal funds rate by at least 25 basis points at its upcoming March 15-16 meeting.

  • Here's Why Meta Platforms Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) slid Wednesday morning after it was reported late Tuesday that the company is paying $90 million to settle a data-privacy-related class-action lawsuit. For Meta, $90 million isn't exactly a lot of money -- its revenue in the fourth quarter alone was $33.7 billion. This particular class-action lawsuit, which is a decade old, alleged that Facebook continued to track its users online even after they had logged out of the social media platform.

  • IBM executives called older workers ‘dinobabies’ in company emails, according to age-discrimination lawsuit

    The emails were submitted as evidence in an ageism case that former IBM employees have brought against the company.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Has A Scorching Answer To Eric Trump’s Question On Fox News

    The late-night host spotted the most depressing news yet for the former president and his family.

  • California Gasoline Prices Hit Record High as Crude Oil Soars

    (Bloomberg) -- California gasoline prices have never been higher, posing fresh challenges for U.S. President Joe Biden who less than a week ago vowed to “work like the devil” to alleviate pain at the pump for consumers. Most Read from BloombergStocks Waver While Treasury Two-Year Yield Slumps: Markets WrapElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After B

  • Big Tech Has a New Ally: The U.S. Chamber of Commerce

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the nation’s largest business lobby, is taking up the cause of giant technology companies facing fresh antitrust threats from the Biden administration and Congress.Most Read from BloombergStocks Waver While Treasury Two-Year Yield Slumps: Markets WrapElon Musk Donated $5.7 Billion of Tesla Shares to CharityTrump's Accountants Just Quit. What Took So Long?Jho Low’s Wild Nights on Display: $250,000 for DiCaprio, FoxU.S. Offers Support After Banks Face C

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: This Is What Berkshire Hathaway Bought And Sold In Q4

    Berkshire Hathaway bought Activision Blizzard before Microsoft swooped in. Not all "Warren Buffett stocks" are actually his picks.

  • What is the Government Doing With Billions of Pounds of Cheese?

    Deep in the caves of Missouri the U.S. government has stored 1.4 billion pounds of cheese for decades, reports Deseret News. We’re not just talking cheddar here either, the cave has Swiss, American, and many others.

  • Republican boycott of Raskin nomination vote spells more limbo for Fed rule changes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Republicans' Tuesday boycott of a vote to advance the nomination of Sarah Bloom Raskin as the Federal Reserve's Wall Street cop will further delay regulatory changes which have been in limbo since Randal Quarles stepped down as Vice Chair for Supervision in October. While Fed staff are able to work on some measures in the background, Raskin would need to sign off on any major policy decisions. Over the past four years, Quarles led a review of regulations introduced following the 2007-2009 global financial crisis, arguing they were too blunt and onerous.

  • How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan

    The 60s are probably the most common age that Americans retire during. Retiring at age 59 is a possibility, though, with some proper planning. For most people, once they’ve turned 59.5, they can begin withdrawing from their tax-advantaged retirement accounts without … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 59: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Oil Stocks, Oil Prices Rebound As Russia/ Ukraine News Evolves

    Oil prices backed away seven-year highs as Russia and the West sent mixed messages regarding the Russia Ukraine situation.

  • Disney Trounces Netflix in Subscriber Growth but There's a Catch

    The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) reported fiscal 2022 first-quarter results on Wednesday, Feb. 9. Rival Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) reported its results a few weeks earlier, and now that investors have seen figures from both, a few items jump out. Disney trounced Netflix in subscriber growth in their most recent quarters.

  • Microsoft to fully reopen offices soon in move toward hybrid work

    The Redmond-based tech giant expects employees to finalize hybrid work plans by the end of March. It cited declining Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in King County for its decision, as well as high vaccination rates.