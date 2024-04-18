The tweak that made the forced divestment of TikTok much more likely

Ben Werschkul
·Washington Correspondent
3 min read
1

House Speaker Mike Johnson is making another run at freeing TikTok from Chinese government influence.

A significant tweak this time around appears to have already made it more likely that the measure will reach President Biden’s desk.

The updated bill will give China's ByteDance one year to divest TikTok or face a US ban. That’s an increase from the six months that were offered when the bill first passed last month.

Johnson formally released the bill Wednesday, and it could receive a House vote by this weekend.

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 17: Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) does an interview with CNN at the U.S. Capitol on April 17, 2024 in Washington, DC. The U.S. Senate dismissed the articles of impeachment against Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas after voting on party lines that the charges did not meet the constitutional bar of high crimes or misdemeanors. Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) at the U.S. Capitol on April 17. (Kent Nishimura/Getty Images) (Kent Nishimura via Getty Images)

But the adjustment is already paying dividends in the Senate, which has looked upon the bill warily. One of the most prominent Senate holdouts has been Senate Commerce Committee Chair Maria Cantwell. She had helped slow progress on the bill but is now on board.

"I’m very happy that Speaker Johnson and House leaders incorporated my recommendation to extend the ByteDance divestment period from six months to a year," she said in a statement late Wednesday evening.

She said the extended divestment period will allow a new buyer enough time to get a deal done and, as a result, "I support this updated legislation."

Cantwell is now in league with influential Senate figures like Sens. Mark Warner (D-Va.) and Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) who were already on board and already pushing for a Senate vote.

Final passage, of course, remains far from a sure thing. The amended TikTok bill is one piece of a complicated suite of bills that Speaker Johnson is hoping to pass in sequence, which includes a host of hot-button issues from aid to Israel and Ukraine to the selling off assets seized from Russian oligarchs.

It’s a complicated gambit for the embattled speaker and one that could lead to an attempt to oust Johnson using a motion to vacate the speaker’s chair. Two GOP lawmakers are already openly calling for his ouster.

"I am not resigning. And it is, in my view, an absurd notion that someone would bring a vacate motion," Johnson shot back earlier this week. "We’re simply here trying to do our job."

WASHINGTON, DC - OCTOBER 4: Committee chair Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA) arrives for a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing to consider the confirmation of Michael Whitaker, nominee to be the next administrator of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), on Capitol Hill October 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. The FAA has been without a Senate-confirmed administrator for 18 months. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.) arrives for a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer via Getty Images)

But the progress on the TikTok side of the equation suggests that at least that issue could be coming to a head sooner rather than later.

If enacted, the bill would set in motion a process that could lead to a ban on a key news source for young people and one with 170 million American users.

But it's also an app that collects vast amounts of information about Americans and is owned by a company, ByteDance, that its critics say is under the control of the Chinese government.

ByteDance executives regularly deny the charge. "It is unfortunate that the House of Representatives is using the cover of important foreign and humanitarian assistance to once again jam through a ban bill that would trample the free speech rights of 170 million Americans," TikTok responded Wednesday in a statement.

Politico also reported that even the Chinese government is getting involved, as diplomats quietly meet with Hill staffers to try and stall momentum on the TikTok bill.

Ben Werschkul is Washington correspondent for Yahoo Finance.

Click here for politics news related to business and money

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Gas prices: Why one US region will see 'stiff increases' this week

    New England will be the latest region to see gasoline prices spike higher.

  • Atlantic City mayor: I'm committed to my family and city while dealing with daughter abuse charges

    Atlantic City Mayor Marty Small said Thursday he remains committed to his family and to his city as he deals with charges that he and his wife abused their teenage daughter. In his first public comments since prosecutors on Monday charged him and his wife, LaQuetta, the city's superintendent of schools, with physically and verbally abusing their 16-year-old daughter and endangering her welfare, Small said he would not be distracted from his duties. “But I pledge to each and every one of you, it doesn't change my commitment, number one, to my family, and it doesn't change my commitment here to the great city of Atlantic City,” the mayor said.

  • The real estate sector’s unique view of 2024 — and what’s to come

    The S&P 500 is still up on the year — but the real estate sector is lagging far behind the broader index. The differences between sector and market don't stop there: the two have broadly different ideas of what the Fed will do.

  • Seeking edge over rivals, Intel first to assemble ASML's next-gen chip tool

    Intel said on Thursday it had become the first company to assemble one of Dutch tech group ASML's new "High NA EUV" lithography tools, an important part of the U.S. computer chip maker's drive to outshine rivals. Intel was the first company to buy one of the 350 million euro ($373 million) machines made by top chip equipment supplier ASML. "We agreed to the pricing when we committed to the tools and we would not have done that if we were not confident there were cost-effective uses for it," Intel's director of lithography Mark Phillips said in a briefing with journalists.

  • ARK Hits Out at Destiny in Race to Open Private Assets to Masses

    (Bloomberg) -- A new Wall Street clash has broken out between Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management and the firm behind a young fund targeting private assets that has taken the investing world by storm.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsFlorida-based

  • Netflix stock has been on massive run — that makes for 'tricky' earnings set up

    Netflix will report first quarter earnings after the bell on Thursday. Here's what to expect.

  • Don't Underestimate Google's Hidden Growth Business

    Don't overlook the cloud's impact on Alphabet's future.

  • Goldman’s Waldron Sounds Alarm Over US Debt Jolt to Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. President John Waldron warned that out-of-control spending could expose the US to serious risk in the event of a political crisis.Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Flooding Hits CityElon Wants His Money BackSingapore Loses ‘World’s Best Airport’ Crown to QatarRecord Rainfall in Dubai? Blame Climate Change, Not Cloud SeedingRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor Costs“The thing that I worry about is the confluence

  • Before You Buy and Hold Roku Stock, You Should Know About Its Biggest Risk

    Investors should gain a better understanding of the industry landscape.

  • Fed's Williams doesn't see any 'urgency' to cut rates

    New York Fed president John Williams on Thursday became the latest central bank official to dial back the timing of any easing in monetary policy.