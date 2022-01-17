U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.91
    +0.09 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.40
    +2.90 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1425
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.4670
    +0.2670 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,778.68
    -338.46 (-0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,028.25
    +2.52 (+0.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,591.83
    +48.88 (+0.65%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

The UK Government is reportedly preparing a PR blitz against end-to-end encryption

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Meta recently said that it would implement end-to-end encryption in Facebook Messenger and Instagram by 2023, despite strong opposition from governments in the UK and elsewhere. However, the UK Home Office is reportedly planning an ad campaign to mobilize public opinion against end-to-end encryption using what critics called "scaremongering" tactics, according to a report from Rolling Stone

The UK government plans to team up with charities and law enforcement agencies on a public relations blitz created by M&C Saatchi advertising agency, the report states. The aim of the campaign is to relay a message that end-to-end encryption could hamper child exploitation online. 

"We have engaged M&C Saatchi to bring together the many organizations who share our concerns about the impact end-to-end encryption would have on our ability to keep children safe," a Home Office spokesperson told Rolling Stone in a statement. The government has allocated £534,000 ($730,500) for the blitz, according to a letter sent from the Home Office in response to a freedom of information request. 

The campaign may include elements designed to make the public "uneasy," according to a slideshow designed to help it recruit non-profit coalition partners. That includes a proposed stunt with adult and child actors placed in a glass box as it fades to black. It also involves a "social media activation where we ask parents to write to Mark [Zuckerberg] via their Facebook status." 

One slide noted that "most of the public have never heard" of end-to-end encryption, meaning they can "be easily swayed" on the subject. It also states that the government "must not start a privacy vs safety debate." 

Privacy advocates called the plans "scaremongering" and said that a lack of end-to-end encryption could have the opposite intended effect. "Without strong encryption, children are more vulnerable online than ever. Encryption protects personal safety and national security… what the government is proposing puts everyone at risk," Internet Society's Robin Wilton told Rolling Stone

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx wants to equip cargo aircraft with anti-missile lasers

    FedEx has asked US officials for approval to install anti-missile laser systems to protect its aircraft from attacks.

  • Apple may have dropped built-in noise cancellation on the iPhone 13

    Apple's "Noise Cancellation" accessibility feature has been a staple on past iPhones, but may have been permanently removed from the iPhone 13.

  • The next iPad Pro will reportedly offer MagSafe charging and a 'brand new chip'

    A leak suggests the next iPad Pro is on track to include MagSafe charging, a larger battery and other noticeable upgrades.

  • Safari exploit can leak browser histories and Google account info

    A security flaw in Safari and WebKit lets sites obtain some of your browser history and Google account info.

  • Face mask sensor can detect leaks and your heart rate

    A new face mask sensor can measure your heart rate and even detect leaks.

  • Subaru unveils a 1,073HP electric race car

    Subaru is diving further into EVs with its 1,073HP STI E-RA race car concept as well as a Solterra STI.

  • Prince Harry Says It's Not Safe to Bring His Family to the UK

    Prince Harry says it's unsafe to return to the UK with his wife, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, due to a lack of security. In an effort to avoid missing Queen Elizabeth's platinum jubilee this summer, Harry is threatening legal action against the British government, seeking police protection whenever he and his family are in Britain.

  • The beauty business turns to augmented reality

    Beauty brands are hiring — or buying — technology companies that let customers virtually try on makeup, hair and skin care products.Why it matters: With COVID keeping people away from cosmetics counters, the latest thing in "beauty tech" is the VTO — or virtual try-on. Customers love playing with these apps so much that companies see big revenue boosts after introducing them.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Driving the news: Hair, skin and makeup compani

  • Apple faces class action lawsuit over Powerbeats Pro charging issues

    Apple has been served a potential class action lawsuit over a reported Powerbeats Pro design flaw that hurts battery life.

  • Amazon Kindle is back on sale for $50 today only

    Amazon's standard Kindle is down to just $50 as part of a one-day sale.

  • 2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold Right Now

    Over the past decade, cryptocurrency has effectively conjured a brand new economy out of thin air. Here's the silver lining: Every past downturn has proved to be a buying opportunity, and there are dozens of cryptocurrencies worth owning. Cardano is a programmable blockchain powered by the ADA token, which currently ranks as the seventh-most-valuable cryptocurrency.

  • 3 Trending (Twitter) Altcoins You Probably Never Heard of

    The crypto market is rallying but Metis Token, SpookySwap and Marlin are some of the lesser-known altcoins that are currently trending on Twitter.

  • 7 Smart Contract Cryptos to Watch in 2022

    2022 is likely to be another big year for smart contract cryptocurrencies. Smart contracts are tiny pieces of self-executing code that live on the blockchain, making it possible to develop applications. There are many smart contract cryptos out there, all competing to attract developer interest and key projects.

  • Fidelity: ‘Countries That Secure Some Bitcoin Today Will Be Better Off Than Their Peers’

    Even if a country doesn’t agree with the fundamentals of bitcoin, they will be forced to acquire some as a form of insurance Fidelity wrote in a recent report.

  • Integration of the Blockchain is a Game Changer in the Cloud Computing Sector

    Integration of blockchain in cloud computing, a future of endless possibilities.

  • Singapore Looks to Curb Crypto Ads

    The country's central bank issued guidelines to limit crypto ads in public spaces and media.

  • A digital divide haunts schools adapting to virus hurdles

    When April Schneider’s children returned to in-person classrooms this year, she thought they were leaving behind the struggles from more than a year of remote learning. Without personal devices for each child, Schneider said they were largely left to do nothing while stuck at home. “So there you go again, with no computer, and you’re back to square one as if COVID just begun all over again in a smaller form,” Schneider said.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityThe Virus Has Changed. Maybe We S

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."