The US government spent $1.1 billion on carbon capture projects that mostly failed

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Coal should be going obsolete because renewable energy is becoming cheaper, but the US government is keeping it afloat with the promise of capturing carbon emissions and storing them underground. Now, the Government Accountability Office (GAO) has said that federal agencies spent $684 billion on coal plant carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects that have mostly failed, Gizmodo has reported. It also spent $438 million on other three CCS industrial projects, two of which were cancelled.

"DOE [Department of Energy] provided nearly $684 million to eight coal projects, resulting in one operational facility," according to the GAO report. "DOE’s process for selecting coal projects and negotiating funding agreements increased the risks that DOE would fund projects unlikely to succeed."

DOE’s process for selecting coal projects and negotiating funding agreements increased the risks that DOE would fund projects unlikely to succeed.

Not only did the Department of Energy use a "high-risk selection" method to choose projects, it negotiated and funded them too expeditiously, according to the report. Coal negotiations lasted just three months instead of the usual year "based on DOE's desire to begin spending American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009 funds quickly." On top of that, it bypassed the usual cost controls and supported projects "even though they were not meeting required key milestones." 

The DOE recently said that it wants to dramatically reduce the cost of carbon capture technology via a program called Carbon Negative Shot. The aim is to remove CO2 directly from the air and sequester it underground at a cost of less than $100 per ton, deploying it at the gigaton scale. 

However, the easiest and cheapest way to cut gigatons of emissions would be to retire costly coal plants completely, according to a report last year the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena). That's because the costs of renewable energy have plunged in the last decade, making them effectively cheaper than coal. And of course, adding CCS tech to coal would increase costs considerably. All that said, coal and fossil fuels are a charged political subject in the US, despite the global risks of climate change. 

In the end, the GAO recommended more congressional oversight for DOE expenditures on CCS. "Absent such a mechanism, DOE is at risk of expending significant funds on CCS demonstration projects that have little likelihood of success."

Recommended Stories

  • Kim Kardashian and Floyd Mayweather sued over alleged crypto scam

    A class action lawsuit has named Kim Kardashian, Floyd Mayweather and basketball star Paul Pierce as defendants for promoting a cryptocurrency called EthereumMax.

  • 'Wordle' clones are taking over the App Store

    Developers are cloning, and profiting off of, the viral game 'Wordle" in Apple's App Store.

  • Climate change challenges Michigan’s power delivery

    The state ranks around the national average — 1.3 interruptions per customer — in terms of outage frequencies.

  • Inflation Could Hit a 40-Year High. The Squeeze Is on the Fed.

    Economists expect a 7% year-over-year gain in consumer prices. The central bank has already signaled it will raise rates and shrink its balance sheet.

  • The FTC's antitrust suit against Facebook is cleared to move forward

    The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) can move forward with its latest antitrust lawsuit against Meta, a US district judge ruled on Tuesday.

  • As pandemic brings 'alarming increase' in domestic violence, New Hanover agencies scramble to help

    At the end of 2021, Wilmington saw two domestic violence instances result in apparent murder-suicides.

  • Exclusive-Morgan Stanley to award bonus rises of over 20% on Thursday to top performers -sources

    SYDNEY/HONG KONG/NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley will raise its annual bonus for top-performing staff on Thursday by more than 20%, people with direct knowledge of the matter said, with a dealmaking boom set to usher in bumper payouts by banks this year. Bankers in equity underwriting and M&A advisory businesses are expected to receive some of the highest increases at the Wall Street firm due to the strong performances of those divisions over the past year, said two of the sources. Investment banks globally adjust their bonus pools according to business momentum.

  • Attorney pays tribute to longtime Central Jersey municipal court judge

    William Kelleher Jr. recently retired as the presiding municipal court judge in the Somerset, Hunterdon and Warren Vicinage.

  • Hong Kong regulator canvasses views on rules for crypto assets

    Hong Kong's de facto central bank invited comment on Wednesday about ways to regulate crypto assets and stablecoins, with the aim of adopting a regulatory framework by 2024 in which the policy spectrum could range from no action to a blanket ban. The rapid growth of cryptocurrencies and, in particular, stablecoins, or digital assets pegged to traditional currencies, has drawn attention from regulators worldwide, who fear they could put the financial system at risk if not monitored. The global market value of crypto assets stands at about $2.2 trillion, pointing to their growing inter-connectedness with the mainstream financial system, said Eddie Yue, the chief executive of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA).

  • Groceries and Gas Top List of Biggest Financial Strains for 2022; PolicyMe survey reveals Canadians' financial outlook

    A new report released today by digital life insurance innovator PolicyMe, the Canadians + Money 2022 Survey, reveals Canadians' current and future financial outlook. The survey asked Canadians to rank their financial priorities, stressors, and expenses they expect to see increase in 2022. The findings paint a picture of a country concerned about the rising cost of living while at the same time focused on contributing to savings and paying down debt.

  • Car bomb in Somali capital kills eight - ambulance services director

    MOGADISHU (Reuters) -A car bomb exploded on a road leading to the airport in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Wednesday, killing at least eight people, the head of the city's ambulance services said. Mogadishu resident Mohamed Osman said the shock of the blast hit the walls and roof of a mosque he was praying in nearby. Abdikadir Abdirahman, director of Aamin Ambulance service, put the death toll at eight.

  • MTN Uganda introduces overdraft facility as it step-ups competition in digital lending space

    Africa’s mobile-money sector remains the most active of any region in the world according to GSM Association (GSMA), an umbrella body representing the interests of players in the telecommunications industry. The report shows that registered mobile money accounts in Africa stood at slightly over half a billion in 2020, a 12-percentage point growth from the previous year.

  • Former Tallahassee ethics officer signs deferred prosecution agreement in stalking case

    Julie Meadows-Keefe, the former Tallahassee ethics officer arrested on stalking charges, received a trial alternative from the State Attorney’s Office.

  • Baker administration changes the rules on offshore wind and clean energy

    Gov. Charlie Baker briefed legislators Tuesday on changes made to a $750 million clean energy bill intended to attract more manufacturing and jobs.

  • Amazon will face a second Alabama union vote in February

    Amazon will hold a second union election at an Alabama warehouse on February 4th after officials said it interfered with the first vote.

  • Asbury Park police lieutenant says Monmouth prosecutor's office helped cover up complaint

    Asbury Park police Lieutenant Kamil Warraich accuses the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office of covering up an investigation into police misconduct.

  • Novavax' COVID-19 vaccine wins approval in South Korea

    South Korea has granted approval to the COVID-1i9 vaccine developed by Novavax Inc. in adults aged 18 and older, the company said Wednesday. The vaccine, known as NVX-CoV2373, is the first protein-based COVID-19 vaccine to be approved for commercial use in South Korea and will be manufactured in the country by SK bioscience. The vaccine has also received conditional marketing authorization in the EU and emergency use listing from the World Health Organization. The company is planning to submit a

  • NFTs heat up in China as 'digital collectibles' despite tough regulatory environment banning profits

    When Simon Gao, an engineer in China's eastern city of Hangzhou, decided to join a lucky draw to buy a "digital collectible" profile photo on Bilibili last Friday, he did not expect the process to be so difficult. The video streaming platform set a high bar for potential buyers, requiring bidders to have logged into the site every single day last year. Gao qualified, but he was still unable to get a profile picture featuring cartoon pigeons, which is stored on the company's blockchain network. I

  • Former U.S. Senator Harry Reid to lie in state in Capitol

    The body of former U.S. Senator Harry Reid will lie in state in the rotunda of the Capitol in Washington on Wednesday, as lawmakers pay tribute to the Democratic majority leader who died on Dec. 28. The Nevada statesman, who was 82 when he died after a battle with pancreatic cancer, was known as an influential and pugnacious fighter during an era of deepening partisanship in Washington. Reid helped secure congressional passage of former President Barack Obama's signature healthcare law in 2010 over sharp opposition from Republicans, and the former president said in his eulogy at Reid's funeral last week in Las Vegas that he could not have asked for a better friend.

  • China Is Finding Fewer Reliable Sources of Coal. That Could Be Bad News for the Climate

    China is the world's largest producer, consumer and importer of the dirty fuel, and how it shifts its power grid away from coal will have a significant impact on the world's ability to tackle climate change