U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,696.05
    -4.53 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,236.47
    -170.64 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,080.87
    -19.31 (-0.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,206.37
    +12.37 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.65
    +1.80 (+2.31%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -34.20 (-1.87%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.97 (-4.19%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1301
    -0.0014 (-0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7330
    +0.0280 (+1.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0017 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.8360
    -0.2940 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,393.61
    -2,429.80 (-5.30%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,091.63
    +0.29 (+0.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,450.37
    -66.50 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,487.87
    -844.29 (-2.88%)
     

The vaccine mandate mess

Rick Newman
·Senior Columnist
·5 min read

Pop quiz: Is President Biden’s COVID vaccine requirement for most businesses on or off?

If you’re not sure, don’t worry—your boss probably doesn’t know, either.

In September, Biden announced a new federal rule that would require all companies with 100 employees or more to assure their workers are either vaccinated or get regular COVID testing. There were a few exceptions, but the rule was likely to cover about 80 million private-sector workers. Separate rules required vaccination, with no testing option, for federal contractors, health care workers at facilities that receive federal funding, federal employees and U.S. military service members.

To nobody’s surprise, there are now a raft of court proceedings meant to determine if these orders are valid, with injunctions, stays of injunctions, further appeals and mass confusion. The most important hearing will be an emergency Supreme Court session on Jan. 7, where the justices will hear arguments on the biggest mandate, the one covering all companies with 100 workers or more.

Here’s a qualified answer to the pop quiz: For now, the rule for those larger companies is in effect, with the Occupational Health and Safety Administration saying it will start enforcing the rule on Feb. 9. But that depends on what the Supreme Court does. In November, one appeals court blocked the mandate. But in December, another appeals court overruled the first one, effectively reinstating the mandate. So OSHA is proceeding as if the mandate is in place.

Nobody knows what the Supreme Court will do on Jan. 7, when it will also hear arguments over the separate Biden mandate affecting an estimated 17 million health care workers. With a 6-3 conservative majority, the court is generally opposed to government mandates. But the travails of the pandemic, and the recent record-setting surge of Omicron infections, may temper the court’s libertarian leanings and lead to a finding that the emergency rules are justified. There’s no schedule for a ruling, but the court can act quickly when urgency requires it, as would seem to be the case now.

[Click here to get Rick Newman’s stories by email.]

Business leaders, generally opposed to the government telling them what to do, have offered lukewarm support for the Biden mandates. The Business Roundtable, representing corporate America, has said it “welcomes the Biden administration’s continued vigilance in the fight against COVID.” While most government mandates force businesses to do something they don’t really want to do, a COVID vaccine requirement is different, because it takes the burden for the requirement off business and puts it on the government. All businesses have to comply and none can try to game the system by undercutting a competitor’s rules. During this year’s Milken Institute Global Conference, a panel of CEOs indicated they weren’t requiring workers to get vaccinated because they feared losing talent to other companies with looser rules.

During the Jan. 7 hearing, the justices will technically gauge whether the Biden administration can enforce the mandate, while lower courts determine whether it is constitutional. But that determination will likely shed light on whether the high court will uphold the mandate in the long-run.

U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett walks out onto the front portico of the court with Chief Justice John Roberts after her formal investiture ceremony in the courtroom at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2021. Franz Jantzen, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO COMMERCIAL SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY&#x002028;
U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett walks out onto the front portico of the court with Chief Justice John Roberts after her formal investiture ceremony in the courtroom at the Supreme Court in Washington, U.S. October 1, 2021. Franz Jantzen, Collection of the Supreme Court of the United States/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY NO COMMERCIAL SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY

If the Supreme Court ultimately issues a decisive ruling upholding government vaccine mandates, it could end litigation on some of the other vaccine requirements, and perhaps speed the end of the COVID pandemic. If the majority of American workers need to get vaccinated to keep their jobs, and there’s nowhere to hide (except smaller firms), it will further boost vaccination rates and reduce the number of targets for Omicron and future variants.

A murky SCOTUS ruling, or a knockdown of the Biden vaccine requirement, would obviously have the opposite effect. Businesses could still require their own workers to get vaccinated, as some have already done; the law clearly seems to allow that. But vaccination would continue to be a patchwork affair and some companies that need workers probably would try to poach them from competitors through greater tolerance of the unvaccinated.

Biden, for his part, must have known his vaccine orders could get tied up in the courts, given the litigation of practically everything involving COVID rules. But he didn’t really have any better options. He could have tried a full nationwide vaccine requirement, for everybody, but that probably would have been needlessly divisive and unenforceable. Giving it a shot at the employer level was a reasonable fallback, especially given the surge in cases of the Delta variant, at the time.

In the cleanest case, if the Supreme Court robustly endorses a government vaccine requirement, it will still be touchy for OSHA to enforce the rule. Most big, publicly traded companies will probably go along, but there could be resistance at smaller companies in areas where anti-vaxxers are prominent, if only because some of those companies might face an exodus of workers if they have to show proof of vaccination. Will the federal government go around issuing fines and penalties for businesses that don’t comply with a vaccine requirement? One messy chapter only begets another.

Rick Newman is a columnist and author of four books, including "Rebounders: How Winners Pivot from Setback to Success.” Follow him on Twitter: @rickjnewman. You can also send confidential tips.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, Facebook, Flipboard, and LinkedIn

Recommended Stories

  • Senseonics Expects FDA Nod For Next-Gen Eversense Glucose Monitoring System In Coming Weeks

    Issuing an operational update, Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS) said FDA review for the PMA supplement for the next generation Eversense 180-day CGM system is nearing completion. All queries raised have been answered, and an approval decision is expected in the coming weeks. The Company expects to initiate the transition to the new product in Q2 2022 Reiterating financial outlook expectation for FY21, the Company sees sales of $12.0 million - $15.0 million. "We understand that the FDA is at

  • Oil, Bitcoin Mining, and Uranium: Why Russia’s Kazakhstan Intervention Matters

    The move could trigger a reevaluation by global investors of the country's reputation as a safe and stable destination for Western capital.

  • Mexico’s Record Remittances Are Helping to Prevent Consumer Crisis, AMLO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Mexico President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador estimated that remittances reached a record $51.6 billion last year, saying money sent from workers abroad is helping prevent a consumer crisis.Transfers sent to Mexico rose 27% in 2021 from the previous 12 months, according to the government’s estimate -- although the central bank will report official data Feb. 1. Remittances surged over the

  • Strong Insider Buying Could Indicate a Bottom in These 3 Stocks

    Every investor knows that the path toward profits lies in buying low and selling high. That’s a basic precept of any economic trading system. The trick, however, is recognizing when the stock is low enough to buy in. The prime moment to buy is when the stock hits bottom; that will maximize returns when the share price starts to rise again. There are a multitude of possible clues investors can use to find the price bottom; today, we’ll be looking at insider buying trends. Insiders – the corporate

  • January 6th was a 'deliberate assault on the functioning of democracy’: Rep. Connolly (D-VA)

    Congressman Gerry Connolly (D-VA) joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what happened a year ago on January 6, 2021, at the Capitol, President Biden's speech, and voting rights in the U.S.

  • Critics Sum Up Laura Ingraham's Latest Joe Biden Attack In 1 Mocking Word

    The Fox News personality claimed it's "the MSNBC administration" and received a blunt reminder.

  • Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates face Supreme Court review

    Yahoo Finance's Alexis Keenan explains the next test for President Biden's federal COVID-19 vaccine mandates as the Supreme Court is set to make a decision affecting around 100 million U.S. workers.

  • The Fed is going to tighten, the only question is how fast

    St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on Thursday said the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates as soon as March and is now in a "good position" to take even more aggressive steps against inflation, as needed. San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly, long a dovish counterpoint to Bullard's hawkishness, reiterated at a separate event that she too expects interest rate increases this year, even as she warned that overly aggressive tightening could hurt the job market. And speaking earlier this week, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari said he now expects two rate hikes this year, a reversal from his long-held view that the Fed should hold off on rate hikes until 2024.

  • Tesla is 'giving cover to the Chinese government' by doing business in Xinjiang: senator

    Democratic Senator Jeff Merkley blasted Tesla’s decision to open a showroom in China’s controversial Xinjiang region, adding to growing criticism of the Austin-based company’s actions.

  • Fed Could Lift Off in March, Shrink Assets Next, Bullard Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve policy makers could start to raise their target interest rate as soon as March and shrink the central bank’s balance sheet as a next step in response to surging inflation, Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President James Bullard said.“The FOMC could begin increasing the policy rate as early as the March meeting in order to be in a better position to control inflation,” Bullard, referring to the Federal Open Market Committee, said to the CFA Society St. Louis on Th

  • COVID-19 home tests: Where to find these in-demand products

    At-home testing options are limited in availability, delayed in delivery time, or entirely out of stock depending on the brand and retailer as the Omicron variant surges in the U.S.

  • Trump to launch his social media app in February, listing shows

    Former President Donald Trump's new media venture plans to launch its social media app Truth Social on Feb. 21, according to an Apple Inc App Store listing. TRUTH Social, the Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) alternative to Twitter, is available for pre-order before going live on the U.S. Presidents' Day holiday. Similar to Twitter, the app offers features to follow other people and trending topics, according to demo photos.

  • Drama at top banking regulator puts pressure on bank mergers

    Bank mergers could get more scrutiny after political drama at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation pushed out Washington’s last remaining Trump-era bank regulator.

  • December jobs report preview: Payrolls expected to accelerate as unemployment rate falls to 4.1%

    The U.S. economy added back fewer jobs than expected in November, while the unemployment rate fell further than anticipated.

  • Mike Pence’s Staff Is Giving Up the Goods to the Jan. 6 Committee: Report

    "You could see how much information they already had," former Pence Press Secretary Alyssa Farrah told Axios of how much the committee had already gleaned

  • Cheney confirms she told Jim Jordan on Jan. 6 'Get away from me. You f---ing did this'

    Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) confirmed in a new interview that she told Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) during the Jan. 6 riot "Get away from me, you f---ing did this," as the lawmakers were being escorted away from the protesters who had stormed the Capitol building.Cheney confirmed the interaction during an interview with The New York Times's Michael Barbaro for "The Daily" podcast that was published on Thursday, the one-year anniversary of the deadly...

  • These 2 New COVID Symptoms Could Mean You Have Omicron, Experts Warn

    The Omicron variant has quickly taken over the world, resulting in rising COVID cases, breakthrough infections, and reinfections. This new version of the virus has already pushed the U.S. to report more than one million new daily COVID cases on Jan. 3, and virus experts expect its surge to continue throughout the month, if not longer. More than 95 percent of cases in the country are estimated to be caused by Omicron, and every time the virus evolves, so can the illness it produces. According to

  • Humana updates its Covid return-to-office plan

    One of the Louisville area's largest employers has delayed its return to office indefinitely and is requiring employees and contractors who work outside of the home to receive a booster shot. Humana Inc. (NYSE: HUM) most recently planned to have its employees return to the office on Jan. 14. The latest move was made in response to the surge of the omicron variant, according to Mark Taylor, Humana's director of corporate and financial communications.

  • Voices: Trump canceled his January 6 speech — but luckily we know what he’s planning anyway

    From the LameStream media to MAGAworld, the 45th president is still making desperate bids to stay relevant

  • Why 2022 Holds Hope for Humanigen Stock, According to This Analyst

    It has been a rough 12 months for Humanigen (HGEN), with shares down by 80%. Investors will be hoping 2022 will provide more joy; the company’s prospective Covid-19 treatment could go some way to changing sentiment around this beaten down name. On Wednesday, Humanigen announced it had reached its enrollment target in the Phase 2/3 ACTIV-5/BET-B trial assessing Covid-19 treatment lenzilumab in COVID-19 patients. There are now more than 400 patients in the primary analysis population - patients wi