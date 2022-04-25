The Wachowskis are auctioning iconic film props to support trans youth

A record 238 anti-LGBTQ bills have been proposed in the US this year alone (as of last month), with about half of them targeting transgender people specifically. With that in the background, filmmakers Lana and Lilly Wachowski have announced that they're holding an auction of props from films like The Matrix and Cloud Atlas to raise money for vulnerable trans youth, Gizmodo reported.

hi youse! so me and Lana have been doing some spring cleaning at our Raiders of the Lost Ark warehouse and have happily decided to pass on some of the best treasures we've been collecting over the years!! no ark of the covenants but some pretty major and magical artifacts! — Lilly Wachowski (@lilly_wachowski) April 23, 2022

The Enter the Matrix: The Wachowski Collection held by Potter & Potter Auctions features items from their film canon and the Netflix cult series, Sense8. All the money raised will go to the Protect & Defend Trans Youth Fund, which will distribute the funds to organizations in Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee and elsewhere in the US.

A number of iconic props and items are up for grabs, like the screen-used Lightning Rifle from The Matrix "as seen wielded by Cypher (Joe Pantoliano) against Tank (Marcus Chong) and Dozer (Anthony Ray Parker)," according to the description. Others include Channing Tatum's screen-worn latex ears and gravity boots from Jupiter Ascending, a purple Segway from Speed Racer, an execution chair from Cloud Atlas, MTV Movie/ACE/Jupiter Awards, platinum records and more.

The auction is taking absentee bids, with a live auction starting on May 12th at 11AM ET. At the same time, Trans Week starts today and runs until March 31st — for information on how to help, visit their website.