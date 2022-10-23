U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,752.75
    +86.97 (+2.37%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,082.56
    +748.96 (+2.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,859.72
    +244.92 (+2.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,742.24
    +37.85 (+2.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.14
    +0.63 (+0.75%)
     

  • Gold

    1,662.50
    +25.70 (+1.57%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.71 (+3.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9862
    +0.0075 (+0.77%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2130
    -0.0130 (-0.31%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1302
    +0.0067 (+0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6300
    -2.4600 (-1.64%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,217.88
    +10.49 (+0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    435.25
    +3.49 (+0.81%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,969.73
    +25.82 (+0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,890.58
    -116.38 (-0.43%)
     

The Wire retracts reporting on Meta citing 'certain discrepancies'

Igor Bonifacic
·Weekend Editor
·2 min read
Benoit Tessier / reuters

After nearly three weeks of escalating rhetoric, The Wire is retracting its reporting on Meta. On Sunday, the nonprofit publication said it had discovered “certain discrepancies” with the material that had informed its reporting on the social media giant since October 6th. “The Wire believes it is appropriate to retract the stories,” the outlet said, pointing to the fact it could not authenticate two emails that were critical to its previous coverage of Meta. One of the emails The Wire said it could not verify includes a message the outlet had attributed to Meta spokesperson Andy Stone.

“Our investigation, which is ongoing, does not as yet allow us to take a conclusive view about the authenticity and bona fides of the sources with whom a member of our reporting team says he has been in touch over an extended period of time,” The Wire said. “We are still reviewing the entire matter, including the possibility that it was deliberately sought to misinform or deceive The Wire.”

Before Sunday’s retraction, The Wire claimed Meta gave Amit Malviya, an information technology official with India’s ruling BJP party, the power to remove posts from Instagram, an assertation Meta has consistently disputed. Rather than backing down after the company shared a comprehensive rebuttal on October 12th, The Wire kept publishing stories that claimed Meta was misleading the public, culminating in an October 15th article that featured a screen recording the outlet claimed showed proof of the original takedown request that kicked off the entire saga. One day later, Meta said an internal investigation found the video showed a Workspace account created on October 13th, suggesting someone made the account to back up The Wire’s reporting.

Meta did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for comment. Amid all the back and forth, Instagram eventually reinstated the post that prompted The Wire’s investigation in the first place.

Recommended Stories

  • Jayson Tatum highlights: Boston Celtics star gets 40 points, 8 rebounds vs. Orlando Magic

    The Duke alumnus did it while breaking Larry Bird's record for the most points scored in the 1st 3 games of the season, too.

  • Software Growth Stocks: How 2023 Guidance Plays Out Will Be Key

    Software growth stocks are still looking for a catalyst as the sector lags the S&P 500. Guidance for 2023 will be key for software stocks.

  • Hitting the Books: The early EVs that paved the way for GM's Ultium success

    In "Charging Ahead" author, David Welch, recounts GM CEO Barra's efforts to reinvent a company that has been around since horses still pulled buggies, reimagine the brand's most iconic models and bring EVs to the masses.

  • Report: Salman Rushdie lives, but loses use of eye and hand

    Salman Rushdie’s agent says the author has lost sight in one eye and the use of a hand as he recovers from an attack from a man who rushed the stage at an August literary event in western New York, according to a published report. Literary agent Andrew Wylie told the Spanish language newspaper El Pais in an article published Saturday that Rushdie suffered three serious wounds to his neck and 15 more wounds to his chest and torso in the attack that took away sight in an eye and left a hand incapacitated. Rushdie, 75, spent years in hiding after Iran’s Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini issued a 1989 edict, a fatwa, calling for his death after publication of his novel “The Satanic Verses,” which some Muslims consider blasphemous.

  • 5G Stocks To Buy And Watch As Cloud Computing Plays Bigger Role

    The best 5G stocks to invest in will change as smartphone apps, enterprise services and the metaverse develop over time.

  • Crypto Means Absolutely Nothing Without Censorship Resistance

    The battle for how to regulate cryptocurrency might handicap the entire value proposition if we simply apply the same old rules to a new way of moving money around. Crypto Long & Short is CoinDesk's weekly newsletter featuring insights, news and analysis for the professional investor.

  • Top 5 Trending meme coins to watchlist Toon Finance SHIB Dogecoin Cardano Stellar XLM

    Toon Finance tops charts for the meme coin lead DOGE SHIB Toon Finance is beginning to be a regular name around the defi space knocking their presale phase one out the park by raising close to 3 Million USD.

  • Australia flags increased penalties for data breaches following major cyberattacks

    Australia's telco, financial and government sectors have been on high alert since Singtel-owned Optus, the country's second-largest telco, disclosed on Sept. 22 a hack that saw the theft of personal data from up to 10 million accounts. That attack was followed this month by a data breach at health insurer Medibank Private, which covers one-sixth of Australians, resulting in personal information of 100 customers being stolen, including medical diagnoses and procedures, as part of a theft of 200 gigabytes of data.

  • In the Future, There Will Be No Passwords—Because You Keep Giving Yours Away

    Your smartphone’s ability to scan your face and read your fingerprint are the key to better online security.

  • UK Credit-Score Outlook Revised to Negative by Moody’s on Political Drama

    (Bloomberg) -- The outlook for the UK’s credit score was revised to negative by Moody’s Investors Service, which cited factors including increased unpredictability in policymaking.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessThe company affirmed the country’s rating at Aa3, according to a statement. The rating action comes several weeks after

  • Pfizer Could Be Raising the Price of Its Covid Vaccines Soon

    There are reports that falling demand will necessitate an increase in prices for the company's two breakthrough covid-19 vaccines.

  • IRS releases new federal tax brackets and standard deductions. Here’s how they affect your family’s tax bill.

    America’s high inflation rate will produce a 7% increase in the size of the standard deduction when workers file their taxes on their 2023 income, according to new inflation adjustments from the Internal Revenue Service. It’s also going to pump up tax brackets by 7% as well, according to the annual inflation adjustments the IRS announced this week. Start with the standard deduction, which is what most people use instead of itemizing deductions.

  • Winding-Up Order Made Against Unit of Chinese Developer Yango

    (Bloomberg) -- A winding-up order has been issued in Hong Kong against Chinese developer Yango Group Co.’s unit that defaulted on offshore bonds, as debtholders of distressed builders increasingly seek court help in recovering funds amid record missed payments.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessThe order regarding Yango Justice Inter

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • Stock Manager Paranoia Is Only Thing the Market Has Going for It

    (Bloomberg) -- Another week of gloom on the inflation and central bank fronts turned into a positive one for the equity faithful. Shares surged the most in four months as evidence built that active fund managers are getting worried about missing a winter rally.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessIt’s an old investment saw that cuts su

  • Hospitals Erase $5 Billion as Tenet, HCA Results Disappoint

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks of hospital operators plunged Friday after earnings reports from Tenet Healthcare Corp. and industry-giant HCA Healthcare Inc. underwhelmed investors, wiping out more than $5 billion in market value across the group. Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessTenet sank by 31%, the most since November 2008, after its ne

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell Heading Into September Quarter Earnings?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock as its search advertising business holds up.

  • Ambani to List Financial Services, Rejig Engineering Business

    (Bloomberg) -- Reliance Industries Ltd., will create a financial services unit to feed its consumer businesses that are contributing an increasing share of profits to the retail-to-refining conglomerate.Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessIt will also restructure the engineering and projects divisions as it sets about carrying out lar

  • Is Snowflake Stock A Buy Or Sell Amid Hard Hit Software Sector?

    The valuation of Snowflake stock, the biggest software IPO ever, remains controversial. Here is what technical analysis says about buying SNOW stock.

  • Polish Retailer CCC Seeks to Widen Investor Pool for Share Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergSandy Hook Families Ask Judge to Max Out Alex Jones PenaltyTSMC Suspends Work for Chinese Chip Startup Amid US CurbsTrump Firm’s Tax Fraud Trial Promises Ex-CFO as Star WitnessCCC SA has changed plans for an upcoming share sale to broaden the offering to investors other than just its founder Dariusz Milek.Shareholders in the Polish fashion retailer will on Nov. 17 vote on a new proposal to sell as many as 14 million shares to Milek and other selected invest