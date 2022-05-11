U.S. markets open in 3 hours 32 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,040.50
    +43.75 (+1.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,371.00
    +284.00 (+0.89%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,512.00
    +163.00 (+1.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,781.90
    +22.00 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.60
    +2.84 (+2.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,850.80
    +9.80 (+0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    21.77
    +0.35 (+1.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0567
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9930
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.13
    -2.62 (-7.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2372
    +0.0056 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    129.7600
    -0.6700 (-0.51%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,586.61
    +46.07 (+0.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    737.40
    +20.20 (+2.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,324.08
    +80.86 (+1.12%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

The9 Limited and SolarCoin, a Kyrgyzstan Cryptomining Company, Signed Contract on Purchase of Computing Center

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • NCTY
    Watchlist

SHANGHAI, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The9 Limited (Nasdaq: NCTY) ("The9"), an established Internet company, today announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary NBTC Limited and Kyrgyzstan enterprise SolarCoin LLC (hereinafter referred to as "SolarCoin") have signed a Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") regarding a block chain computing center in Kyrgyzstan, pursuant to which The9 will obtain 31.5MW electricity capacity for the deployment of its 7,500 Antminer S19J Bitcoin mining machines contributing approximately 675PH/s hash power. The parties are looking forward to complete the construction work and have the computing center powered on around the end of July 2022. The expected electricity cost of the computing center is US$0.05/kWh.

According to the Agreement, The9 will acquire the ownership of transformers with a capacity of 31.5 MW along with the supporting low voltage equipment, plant and its internal supporting facilities (high voltage excluded), network equipment as well as the right to use the high voltage equipment and land in perpetuity.

About The9 Limited

The9 Limited (The9) is an Internet company based in China listed on Nasdaq in 2004. The9 aims to become a diversified high-tech Internet company, and is engaged in blockchain business including the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Metaverse celebrity social platform NFTSTAR.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond The9's control. The9 may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the SEC, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about The9's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: The9's goal and strategies; The9's expansion plans; The9's future business development, financial condition and results of operations; The9's expectations regarding demand for, and market acceptance of, its products and services; The9's expectations regarding keeping and strengthening its relationships with business partners it collaborates with; general economic and business conditions; and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in The9's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and The9 does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the9-limited-and-solarcoin-a-kyrgyzstan-cryptomining-company-signed-contract-on-purchase-of-computing-center-301544801.html

SOURCE The9 Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Jim Cramer says 'leaving the market is a mistake' ⁠— here's what he's most bullish on right now

    Mr. Mad Money remains optimistic.

  • The Big Breaking News That Sent Nio Stock Surging Early Today

    After Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock's Monday crash, the electric vehicle (EV) stock opened Tuesday on a strong note, even surging as high as 8.3% at one point in early trading. Although Nio shares gave up most of those gains and then some as the day progressed, they were back in the green as of 1:35 p.m. ET. Had it not been for the choppy market, Nio shares could have easily sustained momentum through the day given the big breaking news that came in this morning.

  • Here's Why Upstart Stock Crashed Today

    Shares of Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) plunged 56% on Tuesday after the artificial intelligence-powered lending platform slashed its full-year growth forecast. Upstart's revenue soared 156% year over year to $310 million in the first quarter. Upstart's operating income, in turn, surged 123% to $34.8 million.

  • ARK's Wood sees global recession, blames market selloff on Fed hike plan

    The global economy is in recession and recent stock market volatility is a sign investors believe that the Federal Reserve's plan to continue hiking interest rates is too aggressive, star stock picker Cathie Wood said in a webinar on Tuesday. Wood, whose ARK Innovation ETF outperformed all other U.S. equity funds during the pandemic rally in 2020, said slowing economic growth will likely benefit the type of innovative companies that the fund invests in.

  • Cathie Wood shocks the market after dumping $12.7 million of Tesla stock to snap up some in General Motors

    The tech über-bull trimmed her holdings in Elon Musk’s carmaker amid a recent slump to put a bet down on GM’s fledgling robotaxi business.

  • Selloff in Stocks Isn’t Over Yet, Says Morgan Stanley

    (Bloomberg) -- The rout in stocks isn’t over just yet, according to Morgan Stanley strategists, who see scope for both US and European equities to correct further amid mounting concerns of slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Back in Countdown to Key CPI Data: Markets WrapCrypto’s Audacious Algor

  • Coinbase Earnings Reveal a Large Loss. The Stock Is Sinking.

    Coinbase Global stock was tumbling Wednesday after the broker reported a wider-than-expected loss. Coinbase shares were falling 15.5% in premarket trading Wednesday, after dropping 12.6% ahead of the earnings report. Coinbase stock is down 83% from an all-time high of $368.90 last November, when Bitcoin’s price also peaked at $67,802.30 per coin.

  • Upstart stock crashes after the lender cut its full-year outlook

    Yahoo Finance Live's Brian Sozzi discusses Upstart stock.

  • Famed short-seller betting Elon Musk tanks Twitter stock by slashing his takeover bid

    Hindenburg Research, which blew the whistle on Nikola fraud, believes investors underestimate the mounting risk that the Tesla CEO will lower his $44 billion offer.

  • SoftBank Faces Record Loss as Masayoshi Son’s Bets Tumble Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Billionaire Masayoshi Son is poised to set another record -- and not the good kind. When he reports earnings for the March quarter Thursday, SoftBank Group Corp.’s Vision Fund investment unit may have lost more money in one quarter than it ever has before. Most Read from BloombergDon’t Bother Paying Off Student Loan Debt Right Now, Advisers SayMarcos Jr. Leads With 61% of Votes Counted: Philippines UpdateBiden Team Sees China Tilt Aided as Putin Falters in UkraineStocks Bounce Bac

  • Altria's Surprise Drop Was Small Compared to This After-Hours Mover Tuesday

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) still fell on the day, but both the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) were able to regain their footing and post modest gains to claw back some lost ground. One surprising source of declines came from tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO), which until now had been a relatively secure defensive play that had held up well. Could Altria lose its closest partner?

  • Unity Software's stock plunges nearly 30% on weak revenue guidance

    Unity Software Inc.'s. stock plummeted 29.3% in extended trading Tuesday after the software company reported fiscal first-quarter results that were largely in line with Wall Street analysts' forecasts, but issued poor second-quarter and fiscal year revenue guidance. Unity reported a net loss of $177.6 million, or 60 cents a share, compared with a net loss of $107.5 million, or 39 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted earnings were a loss of 8 cents a share. Revenue increased 36% to $3

  • Why Palantir, Twilio, and Datadog Were on a Roller Coaster Today

    These once-loved software stocks soared, crashed, climbed their way back, and then fell again at the end of the day in Tuesday's trading.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Dividend Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    A series of headwinds have inflamed worries lately, as investors try to find a path through geopolitical turmoil and the threat of recession in the mid-term. Worse are the stubborn inflationary pressures, rising prices that show no signs of slowing down. Taken all together, these factors are straining the economy and have pushed the S&P 500 well into correction territory this year, down by 15% so far. All of this has investors moving heavily into defensive stocks. Watching the market conditions

  • Not worried about Bitcoin margin call: MicroStrategy’s Michael Saylor

    The CEO of business analytics software firm MicroStrategy took to Twitter to reassure investors as an outsized bet on Bitcoin faltered. See related article: Has Bitcoin become a victim of its own success? Fast facts If the price of Bitcoin falls below US$3,562, the company could post some other collateral, Saylor claimed. MicroStrategy has a […]

  • Tesla, Nvidia, and 10 Other Beaten-Up Stocks That Look Like Opportunities

    Companies with rising earnings estimates and falling stock prices can be a good buy. There are plenty of stocks that meet that criteria in this market.

  • Why the U.S. stock market is tumbling in 2022

    The U.S. stock market is off to brutal start in 2022. The S&P 500, which is widely considered to be the main benchmark for U.S. stock market performance, declined 13.3% through April, the steepest four-month drop to start any year since 1939. The index continues to fall in May and was down 16% year-to-date as of Tuesday's close, approaching the 20% threshold that some investors consider confirmation of a bear market.

  • Stock Market Recession 2022: 10 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts

    In this article, we discuss the stock market recession theories and the 10 stocks to sell now according to analysts. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Stock Market Recession 2022: 5 Stocks to Sell Now According to Analysts. While the S&P 500 returned 27% to investors in 2021, the index […]

  • Where Nvidia, AMD, Intel and Qualcomm Shares Now Stand

    Following their recent selloffs, two of these major chip developers arguably present compelling risk/rewards.

  • Occidental Petroleum Stock Rises on Record $4.7 Billion Quarterly Profit

    Occidental's first-quarter profit rises to a record $4.7 billion on the back of a 65% increase in realized oil prices.