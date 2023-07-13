ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah unveils new helipad, redesigned Trauma Center

The next phase of the $100M investment to modernize ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah is complete. The ThedaStar Air Medical Program is now using a newly created, additional helipad which is adjacent to the Emergency Department for rapid transfer of patients.

NEENAH - The next phase of a $100 million modernization of ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah, 130 Second St., is complete.

ThedaCare said in a news release that the ThedaStar Air Medical Program is now using a newly created, additional helipad adjacent to the Emergency Department for rapid transfer of patients.

And specialized teams are also now providing critical care in a redesigned and modernized Trauma Center.

Here’s what to know about the recently completed projects and details about future modernization plans.

The new helipad has been in use since July 10.

The ThedaStar Air Medical Program began using the new helipad July 10.

The helipad is adjacent to the Emergency Department entrance and allows patients to be transferred quickly once they arrive.

In addition to the new helipad, there is also a separate hallway for patients experiencing a trauma, allowing them more privacy.

The current ThedaStar helipad and hangar, near the W G Bryan Bridge, will continue to be used.

Since 1986, ThedaStar has completed more than 15,000 flights providing emergency medical transport services to communities across Wisconsin. When ThedaStar launched in June 1986, it was the third air ambulance program in the state, and the only one north of Milwaukee or Madison.

The Trauma Center has specialized rooms with the latest technology.

Within the newly redesigned Trauma Center are specialized rooms designed to enhance patient care and experience.

The layout for the space is centered on the patient, ThedaCare said. Rooms have been updated with the latest technology, equipment and space. For example, in the new trauma rooms, imaging is available in an adjacent room.

The Level II Trauma Center at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center-Neenah cares for people in a 17-plus county area in northeast and central Wisconsin.

A new Women’s Center is among the next projects at the medical center.

The next areas of focus for the modernization include the following:

Developing a new Women’s Center, which includes mammography, diagnostics and imaging, and bone density testing;

Improving and expanding access for behavioral health services by redesigning the inpatient space;

Creating “Main Street,” where key diagnostic outpatient services will be located on the first floor of the hospital for easier patient access;

Designing a new dining area on the main floor; and

Updating the Family Birth Center.

When will the modernization project be complete and how is it funded?

The full modernization is expected to be complete in early 2024. It was first announced in October 2021.

Enhancements through the project are funded partly by donors who support the ThedaCare Foundation-Neenah.

The foundation raised more than $15 million and released $25 million from existing assets to provide $40 million in support of the modernization project.

