U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,455.75
    -18.25 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,390.00
    -144.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,080.75
    -53.25 (-0.35%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,177.80
    -23.60 (-1.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    66.96
    -0.33 (-0.49%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.30
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    +0.08 (+0.35%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1784
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    16.83
    +1.38 (+8.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3806
    -0.0037 (-0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3160
    +0.0360 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,146.94
    -952.24 (-2.02%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,169.27
    -28.31 (-2.36%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,150.23
    -3.75 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,424.47
    -98.72 (-0.36%)
     

TheHive Freelancing Celebrates One-Year Anniversary

·3 min read

New Business Model Pioneered in the Pandemic Spurs Economic Transformation in the Caribbean

KINGSTON, Jamaica, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TheHive, a Freelance Services Marketspace that connects Caribbean freelancers with global businesses, celebrates its first anniversary on August 21. Melarka Williams, CEO and founder of TheHive, started the company in response to the COVID-19 pandemic when the existing economy fueled mainly by tourism proved to be vulnerable and unsustainable. Knowing that a plethora of tech talent exists in the Caribbean, he set about designing a freelancing platform that connects top-notch Caribbean professionals with businesses throughout the world.

"The Caribbean economy is mostly known for tourism, and we are working to shift that paradigm so mid- to large size companies view our economy as one for procuring tech talent," said Williams. "TheHive helps position the Caribbean as the ultimate information technology outsourcing destination. When vetting freelancers who wish to join the platform, TheHive only recruits the top 5 percent of freelance technology talent in the Caribbean. When companies use our platform, they know they are getting the best talent available to them, and they are simultaneously diversifying their workforce."

In today's corporate culture, advocating for workforce diversity and inclusion remains a top priority for HR staff. As more companies transition into hybrid or completely remote work environments, recruitment teams are realizing they can acquire talent from anywhere in the world. Distributed workforces are becoming more common as leaders realize that it's better to pull talent from across the global versus local talent pools.

"It's imperative that we spur the collaboration of the Caribbean and global businesses," said Williams. "When people from different backgrounds come together to strategize, their varying perspectives and experiences lead to greater innovation, transformation and more creative solutions."

In the last year, TheHive platform served as a facilitator of career growth for freelancers while simultaneously helping entrepreneurs achieve their business goals. Even though businesses are hiring again, many U.S. companies are struggling to fill positions, especially tech roles. That's where TheHive comes in, which helps secure a team of experts to support projects and fulfill talent needs – whether temporary or permanent.

"My vision is for the Caribbean people is to be creators of technology versus merely consuming it. With support from TheHive, the Caribbean is emerging as a new region for outsourcing tech talent," said Williams. "It is rewarding knowing TheHive platform is providing higher-valued information technology services while also helping shift people's perception of the Caribbean so we are not just known for our sun, sand and sea. Many brilliant minds exist in the Caribbean, and if people are given a chance to put their talents to use, they can succeed if given the proper ecosystem to do so."

About TheHive

TheHive is a Freelance Services Marketspace established in 2020, powered by Ingenuity Technologies Limited, to facilitate the collaboration of Caribbean and global businesses and top notch proven freelance technology/digital professionals from the Caribbean. TheHive provides access to organizations seeking the best talent to meet their technological and digital needs. TheHive provides a platform for the best Caribbean talent to access projects offered by regional and global organizations who submit requests for bids.

For more information, email 316767@email4pr.com or call 1(876)700-HIVE(4483).

Contact: Lauren Witt
Mobile: 817-721-5576
316767@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thehive-freelancing-celebrates-one-year-anniversary-301356598.html

SOURCE TheHive

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla Autopilot investigation takes 'bloom off the rose' for investors: Analyst

    Dan Ives of Wedbush gives us his take the fallout from the new investigation into Tesla Autopilot crashes occurring at crash scenes.&nbsp;

  • Vaccine Hesitancy Costing Many Steelworkers a $3,000 Bonus

    (Bloomberg) -- The second largest American steelmaker is struggling to meet a vaccine threshold that would give a potential $3,000 bonus to each worker.Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. promised a $1,500 bonus to all of their 25,000 employees who receive a jab, with the cash bonus increasing to $3,000 if an individual’s work site hits 75%, according to company spokeswoman Patricia Persico. The program is based on vaccination rates per site, with “more than” 20 of 46 locations above the 75% rate. The company

  • Which jobs pay $100K or more? This list might surprise you

    A Reddit thread explores which occupations pay $100,000 year or more --- and many blue-collar jobs make the list.

  • Retirement Without Savings?

    Everyone knows that you should save for retirement, but many don’t do it at all. Unfortunately, retirement without savings isn’t pretty.

  • Australia's Woodside snares BHP oil, gas business in $28 billion merger

    MELBOURNE (Reuters) -BHP Group has agreed to sell its petroleum business to Woodside Petroleum in a merger to create a top 10 independent oil and gas producer worth A$38.5 billion ($28 billion) with growth assets in Australia and the Americas. BHP's exit from petroleum, which made up just 5% of its annual earnings, speeds up its exit from fossil fuels amid pressure from environmentally conscious investors. BHP CEO Mike Henry, however, said the company remained committed to metallurgical coal used in steel making.

  • Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

    Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key...

  • Shenzhen is paying online businesses to sell somewhere besides Amazon

    In the wake of Amazon's ban on Chinese companies over abuses of its review system, Shenzhen is offering businesses cash to set up independent shops.

  • EV startups hunt for low-cost roads to mass production

    Electric car and van startups racing to become the next Tesla Inc all want to avoid Elon Musk's journey through "manufacturing hell." But electric vehicle firms such as UK van company Arrival SA and Fisker Inc are taking very different roads to overcome the challenges of profitable mass production that almost broke Tesla. Rivian has raised around $10.5 billion from Amazon.com Inc, Ford Motor Co and others as it ramps up production to build electric vans, pickups and SUVs.

  • Companies pull out all the stops to fill jobs in a market 'like we have never seen': Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, August 17, 2021.

  • What Is a Money Purchase Plan?

    Employees covered by company retirement plans are familiar with defined-contribution plans like 401(k), 403(b) or SEP-IRA accounts. A money purchase plan is another such employer-sponsored plan that can help you save for retirement. It is similar to these other accounts, … Continue reading → The post What Is a Money Purchase Plan? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • FuboTV CEO breaks down Q2 earnings, projects new advertising revenues

    FuboTV David Gandler, CEO and Co-Founder, joined Yahoo Finance to discuss what's next for the streaming service including the Fubo Sportsbook.&nbsp;

  • Apple bars employees from discussing pay equity: RPT

    Apple has reportedly barred employees from discussing pay equity, according to The Verge. Charter Co-Founder & CEO Kevin Delaney joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • State Street, Firm Behind Wall Street’s ‘Fearless Girl’ Statue, Is Vacating New York City Offices

    The financial giant told staffers they wouldn’t be returning to its Midtown Manhattan offices, as firms across business lines question whether New York’s costs, taxes and uncertain recovery from the pandemic make it worthwhile to maintain their offices there.

  • Sonos Stock Soars On Big Patent Win Over Google

    Sonos stock soared Monday in reaction to a ruling by a U.S. International Trade Commission judge that Alphabet-owned Google infringed on patents.

  • Engine No. 1 is all talk, no strategy with Exxon Mobil

    The tell: No specific recommendations on how Exxon should become a leader in profitable clean-energy production.

  • U.S. shale oil output to rise to highest since May 2020

    U.S. shale oil output is expected to rise to 8.1 million barrels per day (bpd) in September, the highest since May 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration's monthly drilling productivity report on Monday. The forecast is led by growth in the largest formation, the Permian Basin, where crude output is estimated to rise 49,000 bpd in the month, offsetting falling output expected from the Bakken and other top regions.

  • Chinese ports choke over 'zero tolerance' COVID-19 policy

    Several Chinese ports are facing congestion as vessels due to call at Ningbo are bing diverted and cargo processing is slowed partly due to stricter disinfection measures under China's "zero-tolerance" coronavirus policy. On Tuesday, more than 50 container vessels were queuing at Ningbo port, China's second largest marine centre, Refinitiv data showed, up from 28 on Aug. 10 when a COVID-19 case was reported at one of its terminals. At least 14 vessels operated by CMA CGM, five Maersk vessels and four Hapag-Lloyd ships have decided to skip Ningbo, while dozens of vessels are adjusting their schedules, the shipping groups said.

  • Oil prices weighed down by weak Asian demand

    LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices fell on Tuesday, with both contracts heading for a fourth straight session of losses, weighed down by a weak demand picture in Asia and OPEC and its allies saying the market does not need more crude. Brent crude was down 18 cents, or 0.2%, at $69.33 per barrel as of 1247 GMT, after rising as high as $69.77 earlier in the session. On the demand side, daily crude processing in China, the world's biggest oil importer, fell to its lowest in July since May 2020 as independent plants slashed production amid tighter quotas, high inventories and weakening profits.

  • Canadian Grain Shippers, Railroads Brace For Lower Grain Volumes

    Canadian grain shippers expect rail service to match demand this crop year, although lingering service issues from summer wildfires plus broader network capacity concerns are also on their minds. Grain stakeholders anticipate lower volumes this crop year, which runs from Aug. 1 to July 31, 2022, as this summer's drought in western Canada will likely lower crop volumes. The U.S. Department of Agriculture expects Canadian wheat production to be its lowest since 2010-2011, resulting in lower export

  • What are your rights if an employer threatens a WFH pay cut?

    If your employer is considering cutting your pay because you’re a home-worker, what are your legal rights — and is there anything you can do?