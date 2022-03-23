U.S. markets open in 58 minutes

Theia Analytics Group Closes $1M Angel Round

·4 min read

With private investors aboard, TAG accelerates its development of the world's first governance-focused intelligence engine for solving governance challenges plaguing global fiduciaries

WASHINGTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theia Analytics Group (TAG™), a provider of a complete suite of quantitative, proprietary, data-driven products for simplifying, clarifying, and measuring risks related to regulatory changes that impact organizational governance, today announced it closed a $1 million angel round with private investors. The new funding will advance TAG's continued product and market development of its suite of applied analytics products as it marches toward its goal of "owning the governance suite." Helping global fiduciaries quickly identify and understand barriers to improving business performance, TAG will link together its product suite using machine learning, neural networks, and artificial intelligence to create the world's first governance-focused intelligence engine.

Strong Governance to a Sustainable Future. Let Theia Analytics guide your path. (PRNewsfoto/Theia Analytics Group)
Strong Governance to a Sustainable Future. Let Theia Analytics guide your path. (PRNewsfoto/Theia Analytics Group)

"We're excited to close this initial round with contributions from private individuals associated with the world's largest capital markets firms, including Goldman Sachs, T. Rowe Price, Wells Fargo, and Millenium," said Jeff Hood, founder and CEO of TAG. "We're building momentum in the marketplace, and we will accelerate it with distribution partners and our direct sales force, which we've already begun implementing."

Recently, ratings agency Fitch wrote, "Governance will be the most relevant factor in determining strong ESG [Environmental, Social, Governance] scores and, ultimately, long-term value." Additionally, EY reported that "87% of boards don't believe that enterprise risk management at their organization is highly effective at providing predictive insights." Lastly, AON Global Risk identifies three of the top ten risks to North American markets as regulatory and legislative changes, accelerated change rates in market factors, and supply chain disruptions.

As shareholders and stakeholders of public companies are increasingly demanding more information about the risks that climate change could pose to their investments, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this week proposed new rules that will require all publicly traded companies to disclose their greenhouse gas emissions and their associated climate-related risks. The new rules, if published as final, would require hundreds of businesses for the first time to measure and disclose greenhouse gas emissions in a standardized way.

Each of TAG's analytics products presents a highly focused solution to tangible real-world problems plaguing global fiduciaries. Its first product, Regulatory Risk Audit™ (RRA™), provides real-time and historical insights for designing and implementing better governance-focused strategic business plans to help increase long-term business performance and stakeholder value.

"Anyone with a fiduciary duty to their organization will gain material value from RRA," said TAG's Chief Strategy Officer, Sanford Diday. "In future states, as product rollouts continue, we will link together our product suite using machine learning, neural networks, and ultimately, artificial intelligence to create the world's first governance-focused intelligence engine."

The governance-focused data and software marketplace, including ESG, is growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 20%. TAG's marketplace is 98.25% under-invested – in 2021, this same marketplace had signatories with Assets Under Management (AUM) under Principles of Responsible Investing (PRI) of $127 trillion; as of 2Q 2021, the total global invested AUM under PRI was $2.25 trillion, with a total remaining PRI AUM of $105 trillion – so the potential S-curve upside is material. Fundamentally, because the "governance" and ESG marketplace is one of the world's largest and fastest growing, it is also one of the most pressing problems facing global fiduciaries.

"The bottom line is, the future of governance for fiduciaries everywhere is the ability to fully understand – in real-time – the actions of organizations relative to the rest of their marketplace so that they can recognize, model, and predict modern governance and regulation challenges of any kind," said Hood.

For more information, visit https://theiarisk.com/.

About Theia Analytics Group
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., Theia Analytics Group (TAG™) is an applied analytics company that offers a complete suite of quantitative proprietary, data-driven analytics products founded in highly intelligent algorithms for simplifying, clarifying, and measuring risks related to regulations that impact organizational governance. TAG's flagship product, RRA™ aids global fiduciaries and stakeholders in defining the "G" (governance) in the ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) framework to manage regulatory and policy risks and make strategic decisions to maintain competitiveness, increase business performance, and expand long-term stakeholder value. TAG's proven products are rooted in verifiable mathematics and data that meet the highest standards of public trust. By delivering salient, contextualized, quantitative data alongside actionable insights about issues of materiality, TAG's products provide an "outside-in" view of a company's position within its marketplace and a more accurate understanding of its value. For more information, visit https://theiarisk.com/.

Media Contact:
Michael Tebo
Gabriel Marketing Group (for Theia Analytics Group)
Phone: 571.835.8775
Email: michaelt@gabrielmarketing.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theia-analytics-group-closes-1m-angel-round-301508138.html

SOURCE Theia Analytics Group

