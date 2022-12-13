The theme of the 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale is The Geography of Objects - Living in the net of biophilia

CHEONGJU, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cheongju Craft Biennale Organizing Committee held a press conference in Cheongju, South Korea on the 13th (Tuesday) and unveiled plans for the 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale.

2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale_South Korea

The theme of the 13th Biennale is "The Geography of Objects_Living in the net of biophilia".

The main exhibition which will participate 80 artists from 20 countries, plans to explore the future of craft equipped with 'Biophilia' and 'Ecological Correctness' through three sections: ▶Biophilia Craft ▶Digital Craft ▶Upcycling Craft.

The submission of works for the Cheongju International Craft Competition, which won the grand prize of about $40,000 dollar and the highest prize ever, is from March 31 to May 7, 2023. For more information, visit the Cheongju International Craft Competition website.

In the invited country exhibition, 30 pieces of Spanish crafts are introduced. Spain is introduced for the first time at the Cheongju Craft Biennale, and a special event to see Spanish culture and art is also held.

The Organizing Committee established many new academic programs. Experts in craft, humanities, science, and cultural contents conduct academic discussions related to craft.

Finally, the Organizing Committee announced the start of the national campaign [REUSE RENEW]. This campaign is meaningful in that craft artists directly repair and mend crafts that need repair and mending, giving new experiences to crafts and our lives.

The 2023 Cheongju Craft Biennale will be held for 45 days from September 1st to October 15th next year, centering on the Cheongju Culture Factory in South Korea.

SOURCE The Organizing Committee of the Cheongju Craft Biennale(South Korea)