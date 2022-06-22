U.S. markets open in 4 hours 55 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,700.00
    -67.75 (-1.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,048.00
    -477.00 (-1.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,342.25
    -235.00 (-2.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,662.80
    -30.60 (-1.81%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    104.70
    -4.82 (-4.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,825.70
    -13.10 (-0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    21.25
    -0.51 (-2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0511
    -0.0028 (-0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.45
    +0.42 (+1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    -0.0073 (-0.59%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.2500
    -0.4070 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,190.92
    -981.09 (-4.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    431.54
    -10.52 (-2.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,063.05
    -89.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,149.55
    -96.76 (-0.37%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Thepeer, an API-based startup that connects African businesses, raises $2.1M, led by Raba Partnership

Tage Kene-Okafor
·5 min read

Thepeer, an African tech infrastructure startup connecting businesses’ wallets, has raised a $2.1 million seed round led by the Raba Partnership. The news comes a year after the startup raised $220,000 in pre-seed from a handful of angel investors, including Paystack CTO Ezra Olubi and Edenlife CTO Prosper Otemuyiwa.

Participating investors in Thepeer’s seed round include Rali_cap Ventures, Timon Capital, BYLD Ventures, Musha Ventures, Sunu and Uncovered Fund. African fintechs Chipper Cash and Stitch invested too.

Thepeer isn’t a pure fintech play; it sits at the intersection of data and finance. However, the problems Kosisochukwu Chike Ononye and Michael 'Trojan' Okoh wanted to solve when they first launched the company in August 2021 affected fintechs more than any other segment. Like other API-based startups, Thepeer powers infrastructure for mainly fintech businesses, from small to medium-sized.

Last year, the number of African fintechs increased 17.3% to 573, from 491 in 2019, according to local publication Disrupt Africa. Most of these fintechs cater to businesses and consumers, offering different services such as payments, neobanking, lending, investing and trading. While they provide digital wallets to help facilitate money transfers, there’s a lack of mobile wallet interoperability outside their ecosystem; in essence, moving money from one fintech wallet to another fintech or non-fintech wallet (in the case of an embedded finance play) is hard.

Thepeer says its APIs provide an alternative network where fintechs and businesses can embed different sets of products into their applications and websites for easy money movement by their customers.

Send, the offering it launched with, allows customers of businesses who integrate with its APIs, such as Eversend (a cross-border fintech) and Nguvu Health (a teletherapy platform), to send money across both platforms using identifiers such as emails or usernames.

“I made a purchase from a vendor and couldn’t pay after using several apps and couldn’t move money from one wallet where I had cash to another,” said CEO Ononye, narrating why he and CTO Okoh started the company, to TechCrunch in an interview. “After we launched our first product [Send], we went back to the drawing board because there were things we needed to get right. In that process, we discovered more consumer and business problems.”

After Send, Thepeer partnered with Flutterwave -- the unicorn whose API gateways are the most extensive in Africa for mobile wallets and bank accounts -- and built on its platform to gain more reach. The partnership has helped it launch two additional B2B2C products: Direct Charge and Checkout.

Direct Charge lets customers of about 15 businesses fund their wallets from each other. Here’s how it works. As a user of Nguvu Health, there are different methods to fund a wallet, such as cards and bank transfers; Thepeer is another option. So, when Nguvu Health users select Thepeer, they can choose any of the 15 wallets, integrate them with their Nguvu Health wallet and initiate a direct charge transaction.

“One amazing thing about Thepeer is that it has made it easier for people to pay for therapy on Nguvu Health app, which makes it easy and affordable for Africans to access therapy from their smartphones,” said Nguvu Health CEO Joshua Koya about Thepeer’s integration. “Our users now have options with Thepeer’s integration with other fintech wallets where they can pay for therapy.”

Checkout works similarly, however, on the sites of businesses such as online food and clothing stores. Thepeer shows up as a checkout method when customers shop online and lets them pay for items from Bitsika, Eversend, Chipper Cash and Paga wallets.

The one-year-old fintech startup has seen an average month-on-month transaction growth of 161% since its launch. And with the launch of Send, its new product focused on helping businesses send money between one another via its dashboard (not the consumer-facing one), its monthly transaction volume has grown over 65x to “eight-figure” million dollars.

“We see our product as a platform powered by APIs that helps connect fintechs, consumers and businesses by offering seamless money movement,” said Ononye. “Today, there are nearly 600 fintechs across the continent, most of which operate siloed wallets. Our goal is to make it possible to connect and make payments from any wallet. We are building an operating system so that businesses can offer more services to their customers.”

What started as a challenge for the founders moving value around their various apps has become an infrastructure with multiple businesses integrated and providing more value for their users. This progression is what made Raba Partnership lead the round. George Rzepecki, its founder, in a statement, likened Thepeer’s move to unify Africa’s wallet ecosystem to how Flutterwave entered the fragmented card and mobile money payments space in 2015.

“With the proliferation of consumer and B2B fintechs across Africa, Thepeer is building a foundational API-based payments layer where fintechs can enable money movement natively from within their respective wallets and apps,” he continued. “We are incredibly excited to support this ambitious team building a next-generation network.”

Thepeer continues Raba Partnership’s long list of fintech investments in Africa. Although it has invested in some consumer platforms like Thndr and Djamo, Raba is a known backer of infrastructure plays such as Flutterwave, Yoco, Stitch, Axis Pay and OnePipe.

What next for Thepeer? According to Ononye, the startup is looking to roll out more functionalities and wallets in other currencies (its current platform deals with Naira wallets) as well as hire more talent and invest in product development. “Our focus remains on product innovation and serving our customers who operate across different geographies,” he said.

Recommended Stories

  • Earnings growth of 110% over 1 year hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) shareholders

    It's understandable if you feel frustrated when a stock you own sees a lower share price. But sometimes broader market...

  • Meta loses appeal in Russian court over 'extremist activity' tag -TASS

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Monday rejected an appeal brought by Meta Platforms Inc after it was found guilty of "extremist activity" in Russia in March, the TASS news agency reported. Russia restricted access to Meta's flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter, in the wake of Moscow sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows. Back in March, Russia said its extremism ruling would not affect Meta's WhatsApp messenger service, focusing instead on Facebook and Instagram.

  • Himax Technologies, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:HIMX) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    With its stock down 27% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX). But if...

  • EU seeks to heal, bring back nature with landmark law

    The European Commission will on Wednesday propose legally binding targets to restore nature across the EU, in an attempt to recover plunging wildlife populations and repair degraded habitats. European Union environment policy chief Virginijus Sinkevicius told Reuters the proposal would require EU countries to collectively restore nature to 20% of EU land by 2030, and meet individual targets for certain habitats and species. The EU has put its climate change targets in law, but not yet those to protect nature.

  • Scuffles as India protesters block train lines

    STORY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government on June 14 set out a policy called 'Agnipath,' or "path of fire," designed to bring more people into the military on four-year contracts to lower the average age of India's 1.38 million-strong armed forces.The scheme has sparked violent protests in northern and eastern parts of the country, with thousands of young men attacking train coaches, burning tires and clashing with officials, after which the government tweaked some of the rules.Workers of the youth wing of India's opposition Congress Party climbed on a train at New Delhi's Shivaji Bridge railway station and demanded the government to roll back the recruitment plan as security officials tried to remove them from the tracks.Protests also erupted in southern Chennai city, where protesters carried banners and flags, before being detained by the police."Out of this Indian Army, they are trying to recruit one part for Hindu Sena (a Hindu fringe group). This is bad for the nation, this is actually against the nation," said a protester, Kumar Swamy.Passengers were forced to wait at railway stations in northern Varanasi and eastern Patna cities for hours, as trains were cancelled and delayed due to the shutdown.On Sunday (June 19), a top Indian Army official said the recruitment plan would not be rolled back.

  • IKEA India’s first ever big-box store opens in Bengaluru today

    Swedish home furnishings chain IKEA will launch its largest-ever Indian store in Bengaluru today (June 22). The store will also have one of the largest children’s play areas, “Småland,” along with a 1,000-seater restaurant and a bistro serving a mix of Swedish and Indian delicacies with many vegetarian and vegan food options to choose from. IKEA’s newly-opened store will be connected to the Nagasandra metro station in the northwest part of Bengaluru, and the Swedish firm is relying heavily on metro connectivity for footfalls.

  • Ford Motor Company loses a top digital executive, company liaison to 'nervous' car dealers

    Ford Motor Company loses Matt VanDyke, a liaison to dealers who delivered marketing expertise during this time of transition. Successor named.

  • Hong Kong film star Louis Koo sees G Storm poster image misappropriated by Chinese NFT platform

    A non-fungible token (NFT) platform in mainland China has used the image of Hong Kong actor Louis Koo Tin-lok for marketing without authorisation, his agency said, as enthusiasm for the digital collectibles continues to run high despite a global cryptocurrency crash. Lianwan, a Chinese digital collectibles platform that sells blockchain-backed images, displayed images of posters from Koo's 2021 crime thriller G Storm and claimed the app was cooperating with the 51-year-old actor, according to a

  • Man gets 18-month term for sex assault of Alibaba employee

    A man involved in a high-profile sexual assault against an Alibaba employee was sentenced to 18 months in prison Wednesday, months after the employee went public about her assault and sparked renewed conversation of the treatment of women in Chinese society. The defendant, Zhang Guo, was a representative from a supermarket that was in talks for business dealings with Alibaba, the Chinese e-commerce giant. Zhang had met the female Alibaba employee, surnamed Zhou, at a business dinner in July 2021.

  • SoftBank Group International's new CEO is leaving, just five months after being appointed

    If SoftBank investors were already feeling shaken by the conglomerate's poor performance this year, a news release out of the company tonight isn't exactly going to assuage their concerns. French businessman Michel Combes, who was appointed as CEO of SoftBank Group International in January after longtime SoftBank lieutenant Marcelo Claure left the company over a pay dispute, is now also leaving the company. Claure was previously CEO of SoftBank-controlled Sprint from 2014 until 2018, after which Combes took over as CEO until the spring of 2020, when, to SoftBank's great relief, Sprint's merger with T-Mobile received regulatory approval.

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall After Market Rallies; Here Comes Fed Chief Powell

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Crypto industry bails out bitcoin, NFT marketplace Magic Eden raises $130 million

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith joins the Live show to explain the bounce back seen in bitcoin's pricing after weeks of volatility in the cryptocurrency space and Magic Eden's rise to prominence as a crypto marketplace.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • U.S. stock futures drop as Powell testimony looms, recession worries return to the spotlight

    Equities were set to give back gains seen at the start of the week, with recession worries and expectations for continued tighter Fed policy in focus.

  • Bitcoin Sinks Again as Risk-Off Mood Returns on Recession Fears

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin resumed a fall on Wednesday, moving in tandem with weakening stocks amid mounting concerns about a global recession. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyThe largest cryptocurrency declined as mu

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapMortgage Lenders Timed the Market PerfectlyElon Musk Sounds Off on Recession Risk, Twitter De