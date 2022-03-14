U.S. markets close in 51 minutes

Therabody Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies for 2022

·6 min read

Global pioneer in wellness technology joins the ranks of Canva, Microsoft, SpaceX, and more

LOS ANGELES, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therabody has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/Therabody)
(PRNewsfoto/Therabody)

This year's list honors businesses that are not only making the biggest impact on their industries, but changing culture and how we live our daily lives—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"Innovation is a cornerstone of our brand, and to be recognized as a leading wellness innovator is such an honor and a humbling experience," said Benjamin Nazarian, Chief Executive Officer of Therabody. "Inventing wellness technologies for our future allows unprecedented levels of ownership in self-care, a mission we do not take for granted. I am routinely reminded through feedback we receive from our customers, partners, and our global community that our solutions have the power to change lives, helping people recover faster and achieve overall health and well-being. Witnessing such positive responses directly from our customers is a constant motivator in creating groundbreaking solutions and striving toward our vision of a world where we build healthier communities by giving people access to technologies that help them feel better and live healthier lives."

In 2021, Therabody significantly expanded its ecosystem of solutions beyond Theragun, the original percussive therapy device that transformed self-care and created the massage gun category. In 2021, Therabody launched the first generation of revolutionary RecoveryAir pneumatic compression products, its innovative Wave Series, a line of smart vibrating foam rollers, and FDA-cleared electrical muscle stimulation device, PowerDot. From classic modalities to the newest technologies, each of our products offer people a way to recover, rest and find relief from the daily stressors of everyday life. Therabody continues to bring even more access to the best wellness technologies to the masses. With a presence in over 60 countries, Therabody is continuing to expand its cutting-edge solutions to create an ecosystem of wellness products designed for every body.

Our teams continue the same spirit of innovation with the introduction of the newest generation of RecoveryAir pneumatic compression boots launched this past February 2022. RecoveryAir accelerates blood circulation through passive recovery, reducing pain and soreness. Leveraging proprietary technology, the system completes one full compression and decompression cycle in just 60 seconds and creates precise pressure so that air sequentially travels up the limb from the extremities toward the heart. The revolutionary design of JetBoots – a first-of-its-kind in pneumatic compression and one of three models in the new RecoveryAir line – is fully wireless with the pump integrated into the bottom of the boots instead of tubes that connect to an external pump. These significant advances in product design underscore Therabody's commitment to creating transformative solutions that give millions of people access to technologies previously only available in elite athletes' training facilities and cutting-edge physical therapists' offices.

Similarly, Therabody is leaning into the rise of experiential retail and exponential growth of the wellness sector, set to open five new Reset locations, the company's whole-body wellness centers, and six standalone retail locations having opened or are expected to open in 2022 across the US – starting with its hometown of Los Angeles. Reset is designed to offer a range of mind-body health and wellness services under one roof; this is a unique approach compared with traditional wellness centers that solely focus on relaxation. Clients can choose from a curated menu developed by Therabody's science and innovation team based on a selection of desired outcomes, whether that is feeling energized ahead of physical activity, revived after strenuous activity, or relaxed and ready for sleep. Services include full-body Theragun massage and assisted stretching, RecoveryAir pneumatic compression, PowerDot electrical stimulation, sound therapy, IV hydration, cryotherapy, light therapy, hyperbaric chambers, and more.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

For the second year in a row, to coincide with the issue launch, Fast Company will host its Most Innovative Companies Summit on April 26–27. The virtual, multi-day summit celebrates the Most Innovative Companies in business, and provides an early look at major business trends and an inside look at what it takes to innovate in 2022. Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2022) is available online here, as well as in-app form via iTunes, and on newsstands beginning March 15. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative.

ABOUT THERABODY
Therabody® is a pioneer in the wellness technology space, developing products and services that optimize human performance and unlock the body's natural ability to achieve health and well-being. Founded by Dr. Jason Wersland to alleviate his own debilitating pain after a traumatic accident, he invented the category-defining percussive therapy device, Theragun®, which has been rooted in more than a decade of research and development. The company continues to pave the way with its innovative ecosystem of wellness solutions, including pneumatic compression (RecoveryAir®), electrical stimulation (PowerDot®), vibration therapy (Wave Series), and USDA Certified Organic CBD (TheraOne®). Science is fundamental to Therabody's DNA; Therabody uses existing science, combined with internal and external research, to validate products and services. Therabody's products are embraced by both the medical community and millions of consumers worldwide. Currently available in more than 60 countries, including at company-owned retail stores and at Reset®, a whole-body wellness center. Therabody University, the company's education division, offers a series of courses that connects practitioners, professional sports teams, and consumers with expert educators to learn how they can effectively integrate Therabody products into their daily routines. Therabody University's comprehensive courses are accredited by several continuing education programs including BOC, PACE, NASM, and more. For more information, please visit www.therabody.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY
Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therabody-named-to-fast-companys-annual-list-of-the-worlds-50-most-innovative-companies-for-2022-301502105.html

SOURCE Therabody

