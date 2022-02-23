U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,334.25
    +34.25 (+0.80%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,757.00
    +232.00 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,012.75
    +150.00 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,003.90
    +24.70 (+1.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.52
    -0.39 (-0.42%)
     

  • Gold

    1,897.30
    -10.10 (-0.53%)
     

  • Silver

    24.15
    -0.17 (-0.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1348
    +0.0015 (+0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    27.80
    +0.05 (+0.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3609
    +0.0025 (+0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0800
    +0.0400 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,668.80
    +1,613.57 (+4.35%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.88
    +51.59 (+6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.67
    +44.46 (+0.59%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

Theragnostics Announces US FDA Approval for its Radiodiagnostic Imaging Drug NephroScan™ (Kit for the Preparation of Technetium Tc 99m Succimer Injection)

·4 min read

- NephroScan is now US FDA approved for the preparation of Tc-99m DMSA

- NephroScan aids in the detection of kidney cortical defects in adult and pediatric patients, including term neonates

- GE Healthcare to commence distribution in the US

- Manufactured by ROTOP Pharmaka in Germany

LONDON, Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theragnostics announces that NephroScan, its radiodiagnostic imaging drug used as an aid for the evaluation of renal parenchymal disorders in adult and pediatric patients, including term neonates, has received Marketing Approval by the US Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

NephroScan, a proprietary kit for the preparation of technetium Tc 99m succimer injection, is Theragnostics' first FDA approved drug. It is manufactured by ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH in Germany. GE Healthcare, a global leader in molecular imaging, serves as the exclusive distributor of the product in the United States and the product is now available for ordering.

Greg Mullen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theragnostics, said: "The FDA approval of NephroScan is a significant milestone for Theragnostics and for patients who are affected by kidney disease. NephroScan enables the detection and diagnosis of kidney disease, enabling physicians, patients, and their families to help make informed treatment decisions. The approval has been a remarkable team effort in collaboration with the regulatory development group at Facet Life Sciences and the specialists for radiopharmaceutical development and manufacturing at ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH."

Dr. Ted Treves, Professor of Radiology at Harvard Medical School and former Chief Division of Nuclear Medicine at Boston Children's Hospital said: "The value of Tc-99m DMSA is well established in the assessment of disorders affecting the kidneys in children and adults. The approval in the US means that Tc-99m DMSA imaging will be brought back as a useful tool for the evaluation of adult and pediatric patients affected by renal diseases. Efforts are underway for renewed education of referring physicians about its value and the Society of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging (SNMMI) practice guidelines have recently been updated1."

Important Safety Information: Radiation Risks: Technetium Tc 99m succimer injection contributes to a patient's overall long-term cumulative radiation exposure. Long-term cumulative radiation exposure is associated with an increased risk for cancer. Ensure safe handling to minimize radiation exposure to the patient and health care workers. Advise patients to hydrate before and after administration and to void frequently after administration.

Advanced Renal Failure: Some patients with advanced renal failure may exhibit poor renal intake of technetium Tc 99m succimer injection. It has been reported that satisfactory images may be obtained in some of these patients by delaying imaging for up to 24 hours.

About Theragnostics

Theragnostics is a private clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing precision oncology products for diagnostic medical imaging and targeted radionuclide therapy. The Company has completed several proof-of-concept phase I and II clinical trials for several radionuclide diagnostics and targeted therapies. For more information, please visit www.theragnostics.com.

About NephroScan

Following intravenous administration, the radiopharmaceutical agent Tc-99m dimercaptosuccinic acid (Tc-99m DMSA) principally binds to the cortical regions of the kidneys. Its biodistribution makes it a logical imaging agent for renal scintigraphy. It is imaged by different methods such as planar and pinhole imaging and SPECT. Tc-99m DMSA imaging during acute renal infection has been used to identify patients that are at risk for later development of permanent sequalae such as parenchymal scarring, hypertension, and even chronic renal failure. Tc-99m DMSA imaging can also be used for the determination of split renal function, kidney shape, size, position, and homogeneity1.

About ROTOP Pharmaka GmbH

ROTOP Pharmaka is a leading radiopharmaceutical company with over 20 years of experience that produces cGMP compliant cold kits and radiopharmaceuticals in Germany and supplies to over 30+ countries. Apart from development, manufacturing, and registration of radiopharmaceuticals, ROTOP offers a broad range of CDMO Services. For more information visit: www.rotop-pharmaka.de.

About GE Healthcare

GE Healthcare is the $17.7 billion healthcare business of GE (NYSE: GE). As a leading global medical technology, pharmaceutical diagnostics and digital solutions innovator, GE Healthcare enables clinicians to make faster, more informed decisions through intelligent devices, data analytics, applications and services, supported by its Edison intelligence platform. With over 100 years of healthcare industry experience and around 47,000 employees globally, the company operates at the center of an ecosystem working toward precision health, digitizing healthcare, helping drive productivity and improve outcomes for patients, providers, health systems and researchers around the world. www.gehealthcare.com

1 SNMMI Procedure Standard/EANM Practice Guideline on Pediatric [99mTc]Tc-DMSA Renal Cortical Scintigraphy: An Update (https://s3.amazonaws.com/rdcms-snmmi/files/production/public/FileDownloads/ProcedureStandards/SNMMI%20EANM%20DMSA%20guideline_final.pdf)

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theragnostics-announces-us-fda-approval-for-its-radiodiagnostic-imaging-drug-nephroscan-kit-for-the-preparation-of-technetium-tc-99m-succimer-injection-301488281.html

SOURCE Theragnostics

Recommended Stories

  • Why Are Karyopharm Shares Plunging Today?

    Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) revealed that executive vice president and chief medical officer Jatin Shah departs for "other professional opportunities." While CEO Paulson looks for Shah's replacement, he has recruited two Big Pharma vets to take up key posts on the team: Patricia Judson, who led women's oncology at GlaxoSmithKline and AstraZeneca, will become the SVP of medical strategy. From AbbVie, Amgen, and Eli Lilly, Stuart Poulton has been appointed SVP of strategy and portfo

  • Teenager has legs and fingers amputated after eating leftover noodles that caused potentially fatal condition

    ‘Doctors started to notice a rash containing small spots emerging all over his body’

  • Here's Why Karyopharm Therapeutics Is Sliding on Tuesday

    Investors aren't pleased with the surprise departure of the company's chief medical officer.

  • Why Ocugen Stock Is Skyrocketing Today

    The FDA lifted a clinical hold that had been preventing Ocugen from starting a U.S.-based phase 3 clinical study of its COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 2 Reasons to Buy Moderna, and 1 Reason to Sell

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was one of the most popular stocks of the past two years. The biotech developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines to be widely approved by regulators. Against this backdrop, you may wonder whether it's too late to invest in Moderna.

  • Health care: ‘Junk plans’ are an increasing problem in the U.S.

    Short-term limited-duration (STLDI) plans, otherwise known as "junk" insurance plans, are the latest issue plaguing the U.S. health care system, and one that many activists are trying to eliminate.

  • Takeda Inks $2B Gene Therapy Pact With Code Biotherapeutics

    Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) has signed up for a gene therapy pact, encoding a $2 billion biobucks deal with Code Biotherapeutics across four programs. The collaboration entails deploying Code's non-viral gene therapies against liver-directed rare disease and central nervous system conditions. Through the agreement, Takeda and Code Bio will design and develop a targeted gene therapy leveraging Code Bio's 3DNA platform for a liver-directed rare disease program. The companies will cond

  • Understanding Hepatitis D: 4 Questions With Professor Maria Buti

    Most people are familiar with the hepatitis B (HBV) and hepatitis C (HCV) viruses that attack the liver. But not many have heard of hepatitis D (HDV), the most severe form of viral hepatitis. Peopl...

  • 'The idea that there's not enough human capital in South Africa is outrageous': Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong

    While the U.S. government relies on mRNA technology to help with global vaccinations, two doctors are pursuing an alternate route.

  • NBC In Depth: Report shows health care wait times are lengthy in Vermont

    NBC In Depth: Report shows health care wait times are lengthy in Vermont

  • Quick and cheap blood test could prevent thousands of heart attack deaths

    A cheap blood test could save the lives of thousands of heart attack patients, according to a new study.

  • Moderna's stock gains 3% as it moves forward with Phase 3 clinical trial for RSV vaccine candidate

    Shares of Moderna Inc. gained 3.0% in trading on Monday after the company said it began a Phase 3 clinical trial evaluating its respiratory syncytial virus vaccine candidate. RSV is a common, seasonal respiratory virus that causes cold symptoms; it is more likely to become serious in children and older adults. The study is expected to test the experimental vaccine in about 34,000 adults who are at least 60 years old. "Our ultimate goal is to combine our RSV vaccine with our COVID-19 and flu boos

  • The #1 Worst Drink for High Blood Pressure, Say Dietitians

    Hypertension, also known as high blood pressure, is a health condition that can be a result of genetics and lifestyle factors. While genetics may play a role in one's likelihood of developing high blood pressure, lifestyle factors like weight, exercise, nicotine use, stress, and diet can also contribute to blood vessel health.Sodium may be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about blood pressure, and while this nutrient can lead to hypertension, there are other dietary components th

  • Adagio Lays Out Development Plans For COVID-19-Focused ADG20 Program

    Adagio Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ADGI) has outlined strategic initiatives for its ADG20 program and research efforts to address SARS-CoV-2 and other coronaviruses. ADG20 is an investigational monoclonal antibody (mAb) being developed to prevent and treat COVID-19. Adagio plans to analyze clinical data from its global Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the prevention (EVADE study) and treatment (STAMP study) of COVID-19 to assess the preliminary safety and efficacy of ADG20 at the 300mg dose in each t

  • Biological E. COVID shot gets India emergency approval for 12-18 age group

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian vaccine maker Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18. The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin. "This will further strengthen our fight against #COVID19," India's health minister Mansukh Mandaviya said in a tweet late on Monday.

  • A more contagious version of the Omicron variant has been spreading in US: ‘We’re all on the edge of our seats’

    New surge or long tail? Scientists weigh impact ‘stealth’ strain of Omicron could have in the US

  • Fox's Neil Cavuto returns to air, says he was in ICU with COVID-19

    Fox News and Fox Business Network host Neil Cavuto returned to the air on Monday and revealed he had been in an intensive care unit while battling pneumonia and the coronavirus. "I did get COVID again but a far, far more serious strand, what doctors call COVID pneumonia," Cavuto said. "It landed me in intensive care for quite a while and it really was touch-and-go. Some of you who've wanted to put me out of my misery darn near got what you...

  • Dr. Paul Farmer, global humanitarian leader, dies at 62

    Dr. Paul Farmer, a U.S. physician, humanitarian and author renowned for providing health care to millions of impoverished people worldwide and who co-founded the global nonprofit Partners in Health, has died. Farmer was a professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School and chief of the division of global health equity at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. “A compassionate physician and infectious disease specialist, a brilliant and influential medical anthropologist, and among the greatest humanitarians of our time — perhaps all time — Paul dedicated his life to improving human health and advocating for health equity and social justice on a global scale,” wrote George Q. Daley, dean of Harvard University's Faculty of Medicine, in a statement.

  • Trial begins for doctor charged in hospital deaths

    Opening statements in the trial of an Ohio doctor accused of multiple hospital deaths began today. William Husel is charged with 14 counts of murder for ordering excessive painkillers for patients in the Columbus-area Mount Carmel Health System. (Feb. 22)

  • You May Be At Risk Of Becoming Severely Ill From COVID-19 If You Have These Underlying Medical Conditions

    Always consult a medical professional before seeking treatment or creating a preventative measure plan.