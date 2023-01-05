U.S. markets closed

Theralase ® Announces Warrant Extension

Theralase Technologies Inc.
·1 min read
Theralase Technologies Inc.
Theralase Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 05, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theralase® Technologies Inc. (“Theralase” or “Company”) (TSXV:TLT)(OTCQB:TLTFF), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of light activated Photo Dynamic Compounds (“PDCs”) and their associated drug formulations intended to safely and effectively destroy various cancers, announces that the Company proposes to extend the expiry date of 4,095,157 share purchase warrants, all of which are exercisable at $0.50 per share (collectively, the “Warrants”).

The Warrants were issued on January 9, 2019 pursuant to a private placement involving the issuance of 4,095,157 units of the Company. The Warrants were previously amended to extend the original expiry date of January 9, 2021 to January 9, 2023. Now, the Company proposes to extend the amended expiry date of January 9, 2023 to January 9, 2024.

All other terms and conditions of the Warrants will remain unchanged. The Warrant expiry date extension is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Theralase® Technologies Inc.
Theralase® is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of light activated compounds and their associated drug formulations with a primary objective of efficacy and a secondary objective of safety in the destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedar.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations. Forward looking statements may be identified by the use of the words "may, "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions including statements related to the current expectations of Company's management for future research, development and commercialization of the Company’s Photo Dynamic Compounds and their drug formulations, including preclinical research, clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to: adequately fund and secure the requisite regulatory approvals to successfully complete a Phase II NMIBC clinical study in a timely fashion to implement its development plans. Other risks include: the ability of the Company to successfully commercialize its drug formulations, the risk that access to sufficient capital to fund the Company’s operations may not be available or may not be available on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company, the risk that the Company’s drug formulations may not be effective against the conditions tested in its clinical studies, the risk that the Company’s fails to comply with the term of license agreements with third parties and as a result loses the right to use key intellectual property in its business, the Company’s ability to protect its intellectual property, the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings, and the impacts of public health crises, such as COVID-19. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these forward- looking statements, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will successfully come to fruition, as such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these forward-looking statements.

All forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements.

For More Information:
1.866.THE.LASE (843.5273)
416.699.LASE (5273)
www.theralase.com

Kristina Hachey, CPA
Chief Financial Officer
khachey@theralase.com
416.699.LASE (5273) x 224


