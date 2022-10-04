U.S. markets close in 2 hours 12 minutes

Therap Announces its 3rd Virtual National Conference on February 7-8-9, 2023

·2 min read

TORRINGTON, Conn., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the successful completion of the last two virtual national conferences with over 2000 registrants in 2022, Therap Services is looking forward to yet another online National Conference in 2023. Therap's national conference began its virtual journey in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event offers an immersive virtual Conference Center for industry experts, system administrators, management teams, and professionals from around the United States, Canada, Asia, and other international regions, along with the Therap team, to discuss ideas and experiences about using Therap's software, as well as share their expertise on the implementation and processes they have devised or are drafting to incorporate their data and accountability in the human services software's electronic health record system.

This three-day event offers over 200 sessions that will showcase user presentations, as well as hold state specific discussions, workshops on Person-Centered planning and data driven outcomes, along with live demonstrations of using Therap modules from various experts on subjects like implementation, provider perspectives and innovative strategies for Therap users ranging from beginner to advanced levels. The conference also offers Therap users to transmute their user experiences, innovative ideas and best practices in their use of Therap modules into a presentation, which would be either in a seminar/tutorial or panel discussion format. Users can also include surveyors, families, state caseworkers or others who are interacting with agencies using Therap.

This year's conference comprises discourses on designated topics such as Therap's Behavior Tracking module, GER Resolutions for Incident Management, Quality Assurance & Data Auditing, Charting the LifeCourse Nexus, and a Framework for Problem-Solving, Decision Making, and Planning Therap's Aggregator System which will be available for users. As this event will hold user presentations, state specific discussions, and how-to-sessions of Therap modules in the National Conference, it is an opportunity for agency leaders to network and gather invaluable practical knowledge on processes for their organizations.

For more information on the 2023 Therap National Conference, visit https://www.therapservices.net/2023national/

Register now to avail Fall Registration fee with the discounted pricing of $49 (non-refundable), which will only be available until January 13, 2023.

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links
http://www.therapservices.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-announces-its-3rd-virtual-national-conference-on-february-7-8-9-2023-301640477.html

SOURCE Therap Services

