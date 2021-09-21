U.S. markets close in 2 hours 27 minutes

Therap introduces an Enhanced Individual Plan module to reinforce the Commitment to provide Person-Centered, Data-Driven Human Services Solutions

·2 min read

Therap's Individual Plan module has a user-friendly interface and several new features including the Configurable Plan Templates, Multiple Plan Types, Questionnaires, Charting the LifeCourse (CtLC) Connectivity, Signature Log, and more.

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services offers an array of Person-Centered Planning Tools to assist service providers in supporting individuals in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services communities. To reinforce the commitment to provide data-driven eSolution for Person-Centered services, Therap is delighted to announce an enhanced Individual Plan module. The user interface of the module has been redesigned to integrate effortless documentation and comprehension of Person-Centered data. The Individual Plan module provides an enhanced workflow for planning and documenting individual supports that are meaningful, and can lead to creating a shared vision for achieving a good life. The enhanced workflow of the module is designed to accommodate the essential problem-solving process which helps identify, describe and construct the desires of an individual so that they may achieve purpose and meaning in their life.

The Individual Plan module now includes the feature to configure multiple plan types. Agencies now have the flexibility to name the plans and select the sections available within the templates according to their own preferences. This feature allows agency administrators to define different plan types to create individualized plans for improved care coordination. Additionally, the module now includes the options to function together with other Therap modules which include Charting the LifeCourse and the ability to include Questionnaires. The new Signature Log feature allows users to add and delete signatures on approved and discontinued forms for further authentication and audit trail.

Therap's Individual Plan module is designed to provide an enhanced workflow for planning and documenting individual supports. The module can be used to record an individual's personal details including Risks, Professional Services, Action Plans, Discussion Records, and Services Supports. This module can be used in conjunction with the Personal Focus Worksheet and the Individual Plan Agenda for a comprehensive Person-Centered planning experience.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered Services, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services.

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

http://www.therapservices.net

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-introduces-an-enhanced-individual-plan-module-to-reinforce-the-commitment-to-provide-person-centered-data-driven-human-services-solutions-301381767.html

SOURCE Therap Services

