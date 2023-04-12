Therap Introduces HIPAA Compliant Secure Video Storage Tool to Maintain Videos in a Highly Secure Environment

TORRINGTON, Conn., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the national leader in providing person-centered electronic documentation solutions to help service providers in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS), and broader human services communities create comprehensive service plans for people receiving support, introduces a new HIPAA Compliant Secure Video Storage tool that gives users of the Therap System the ability to upload videos, which includes Protected Health Information (PHI), in a highly secure setting.

The Secure Video Streaming tool gives users of the Therap System the ability to upload videos that include PHI. Videos can be added to the General Event Reports (GER) and GER Resolutions modules by uploading them to a video library. The GER module or the incident reporting tool is beneficial for agencies that store and track incident reports on individuals they are providing support and care to in the human services industry. This incident reporting tool is used to record a variety of important occurrences that must be reported, including fatalities, significant injuries, medication errors, abuse allegations, missing people reports, and many others. The GER Resolution module is used to record information about the investigation, recommendations, parties involved, and whether the investigation is ongoing or complete for the related GER.

Users are able to view and/or download videos depending on their assigned user privileges. Providers will be able to produce more accurate primary sources by filming the events as they happen instead of attempting to describe events in words many hours later. In addition, support professionals will have the option of recording witness interviews and cataloging them in the GER Resolution module. Users will be able to record any incidents live and interview the staff who were on duty at the time. Staff may be able to learn better from these incidents and mitigate them in the future with the aid of this extensive documentation. In addition, users can upload, search, update, and delete videos in the video library.

Story continues

For more information on Therap's HIPAA Compliant Secure Video Streaming, please visit:

https://www.therapservices.net/products/hipaa-compliant-video-storage/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-introduces-hipaa-compliant-secure-video-storage-tool-to-maintain-videos-in-a-highly-secure-environment-301795852.html

SOURCE Therap Services