Therap introduces a New and Redesigned Behavior module to support Data-Driven Interventions for Behavior Tracking in Human Services Settings

·2 min read

Therap's Behavior Plan, Data and Reporting tools have an enhanced user interface and several new features including the Significant Life Event(s), Behavior Intensity Configuration option, and more.

WATERBURY, Conn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Electronic Health Records (EHR) software solution for service providers supporting individuals in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings, is pleased to introduce a new and enhanced Behavior module. The user interface of the module has been redesigned to accommodate effortless documentation and comprehension of behavior tracking data. Behavior specialists can utilize Therap's Behavior module to track target behaviors, monitor descriptive details related to the target behaviors and recommend interventions. Support providers with access are able to review intervention details, antecedents and strategies as outlined in a plan from within the behavior tracking data.

The new Significant Life Event(s) feature allows users to document significant events that occur in the lives of individuals, such as a relationship change, change in employment, or a death in the family. The Significant Life Event(s) is displayed in the Behavior Report, and can help users understand how a significant life event may impact the behavior of an individual. The new Behavior Intensity Configuration option allows users with appropriate access to specify multiple levels of intensity to be used in Behavior Plans and Behavior Data.

Therap's Behavior module comprises the Behavior Plan, Behavior Data and Behavior Report tools. Specialists can use the module to formalize plans as well as track data and reports on behavior events. The Behavior Plan is used to select and input data in behavior, antecedent and intervention details. The Behavior Data feature allows users working with individuals to easily record occasionally or frequently occurring behavior events. The documented behavior data of an individual can be summarized and presented in various formats with the Behavior Report feature which helps identify patterns, trends or most-used interventions.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive system for Behavior Tracking module, visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/behavioral-health/.

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-introduces-a-new-and-redesigned-behavior-module-to-support-data-driven-interventions-for-behavior-tracking-in-human-services-settings-301386955.html

SOURCE Therap Services

