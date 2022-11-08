U.S. markets close in 2 hours 17 minutes

Therap Services introduces a new Dashboard for its Person-Centered Planning and Service Data Collection Tools that displays Aggregated Information of Individuals for Agencies to Review

·2 min read

TORRINGTON, Conn., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading Software as a Service provider, offering data-driven and HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation solutions for care providers in Home and Community Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and other human services settings, has introduced a new dashboard that displays aggregated data of individuals documented in its Person-Centered Planning and Service Data Collection tools by agencies.

Reviewing the data recorded in the Service Data Collection tools is important for agencies as it allows them to know that individuals are properly receiving the services from their care providers, which also ensures a good quality of life for them. These tools allow users to generate a dashboard that exhibits the accumulated data recorded for an individual. The Dashboard can be generated and will display information for the module's 'Submitted' and 'Deleted' status within the selected date range. It also contains sections for different criteria under which the data are categorized.

Some of these sections include Billed Status, which shows what Person-Centered Data are billable, another section will show which programs have data entered, Individuals section will show person-centered data about individuals that have been entered by users, and there's also a section that shows the name of service providers who entered that data. Users with specific administrative roles will be able to generate the Dashboard from the Admin tab.

The Person-Centered tools create a shared vision of a good life with a complete range of Service Data Collection tools which allow support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses. This module helps define goals and objectives for programs designed to help individuals and provide them with guidelines to follow on how to achieve those objectives while tracking progress of said goals set in its system. Once necessary data have been collected, the application calculates their corresponding scores according to a specific scoring method and compares them with the baseline scores.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-services-introduces-a-new-dashboard-for-its-person-centered-planning-and-service-data-collection-tools-that-displays-aggregated-information-of-individuals-for-agencies-to-review-301671753.html

SOURCE Therap Services

