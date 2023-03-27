U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,985.32
    +14.33 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,501.11
    +263.58 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,775.95
    -48.01 (-0.41%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,751.19
    +16.27 (+0.94%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.23
    +2.97 (+4.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,954.00
    -29.80 (-1.50%)
     

  • Silver

    23.14
    -0.20 (-0.85%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0793
    +0.0029 (+0.27%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5260
    +0.1460 (+4.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.6120
    +0.9110 (+0.70%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,018.19
    -803.88 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    588.01
    -19.44 (-3.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,471.77
    +66.32 (+0.90%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,476.87
    +91.62 (+0.33%)
     

Therap Services Named G2 Leader, Best Support, Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Usability, and More for Winter 2023

PR Newswire
·2 min read

TORRINGTON, Conn., March 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Review site G2.com, Inc listed Therap Services as the Winter 2023 leader across four different categories: Assisted Living, Home Health Care, Mental Health, and Physical Therapy software. Based on User reviews, Therap also received awards for Users Most Likely to Recommend, Best Support, Best Usability, Best Meets Requirements, and Best Relationship.

"As always, we are enthusiastic about the recognition we have received from G2 as they are a reflection of the positive experiences that our Users have with Therap's software solution," says Justin Brockie, Chief Operating Officer of Therap Services. "We strive to help organizations provide meaningful outcomes for the people they support and we work tirelessly to ensure that our Users can maximize the benefits they receive from Therap."

G2 is a peer-to-peer review site that helps organizations find the right software and services to meet their needs by reviewing over 1 million reviews. Examples of what G2 users are saying about Therap include:

"Therap truly meets all needs when it comes to compliance, privacy, resources and support!" - Statewide Director of Quality & Engagement.

"Thoughtfully Designed to Inspire Clarity in Care" - Director of a Small Business.

"Therap has completely streamlined our documentation process for all of our providers and staff, making it easier to track progress notes, health data, etc. for our individuals. It's completely transformed how we operate and has helped our providers with submitting their documentation monthly and on-time. The convenience of documentation for all providers including the app you can download for documentation as well. Providers are able to document while out in the community and do not necessarily have to be stuck at home in front of the computer." - Administrator in Individual & Family Services

To read more Therap reviews and learn about our Winter 2023 awards, visit G2.com

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links
http://www.therapservices.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-services-named-g2-leader-best-support-users-most-likely-to-recommend-best-usability-and-more-for-winter-2023-301782180.html

SOURCE Therap Services

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Rival Pinduoduo's Shopping App Was Taken Down From App Store, Russian Cybersecurity Firm Kaspersky Flags Tampering Vulnerabilities

    Kaspersky Lab security researchers highlighted potential malware in PDD Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PDD) Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo. Last week Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google suspended Pinduoduo after discovering malware in unsanctioned software versions. The Russian multinational cybersecurity and anti-virus provider explained how the app could boost its privileges to vandalize user privacy and data security, Bloomberg reports. It tested versions of the app distributed through

  • Microsoft (MSFT) Might Block AI Rivals From Using Bing Search

    Microsoft (MSFT) reportedly cautions rival search engines that it may cut off access to its Internet-search data if they continue using it to develop their own AI chat products.

  • AI Stocks To Watch As Big Tech Improves Products With Artificial Intelligence

    When looking for the best AI stocks to buy amid buzz over GPT-4 chatbot technology, identify companies aiming to gain a strategic edge.

  • Putin and Xi’s plot to control the internet will leave the West in the dust

    When President Xi whispered a few sweet nothings into Vladimir Putin’s ear last week, it was a private exchange that they wanted everyone to hear.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Banking Crisis

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the Nasdaq. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • Silicon Valley Loses a Giant

    Semiconductor maker Intel co-founder Gordon Moore, who pioneered a theory on the technological evolution of computer chips, died on March 24 at the age of 94.

  • Pinduoduo App Malware Detailed by Cybersecurity Researchers

    (Bloomberg) -- Security researchers at Moscow-based Kaspersky Lab have identified and outlined potential malware in versions of PDD Holdings Inc.’s Chinese shopping app Pinduoduo, days after Google suspended it from its Android app store.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Amid 5G Wireless Network Edge?

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. rivals continue? A big stock buyback underway.

  • Europol sounds alarm about criminal use of ChatGPT, sees grim outlook

    EU police force Europol on Monday warned about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence-powered chatbot ChatGPT in phishing attempts, disinformation and cybercrime, adding to the chorus of concerns ranging from legal to ethical issues. "As the capabilities of LLMs (large language models) such as ChatGPT are actively being improved, the potential exploitation of these types of AI systems by criminals provide a grim outlook," Europol said as it presented its first tech report starting with the chatbot. "ChatGPT's ability to draft highly realistic text makes it a useful tool for phishing purposes," Europol said.

  • Twitter Source Code Leak Turns Into Hunt for the Perpetrator

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter is trying to hunt down the person who leaked proprietary source code that was published online until last week.Most Read from BloombergSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkFirst Citizens to Buy SVB After Biggest Failure Since 2008Binance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsStocks Pare Gains on Tech Weakness; Bonds Retreat: Markets WrapThe code, which forms the basis for the web service’s platform and internal tools, was posted on Gi

  • Big tech and the pursuit of AI dominance

    The tech giants are going all in on artificial intelligence. Each is doing it its own way

  • IBM Unveils Quantum Computing Research Center in Spain

    In collaboration with Fundacion Ikerbasque, IBM recently announced the launch of the Quantum Computational Center in Spain to accelerate quantum research.

  • Microsoft rebuilt Teams from the ground up, promises 2x faster performance

    Teams, Microsoft's Slack rival, has always had a bit of a reputation for being slow and resource-hungry. Given that it always felt like Microsoft hurried the service's launch to respond to the success of Slack, that's maybe no surprise. Microsoft calls this a "reimagining of Teams from the ground up" and promises that the new application will feature twice the performance, all while only using half as much memory as before.

  • Will Verizon (VZ) Subscriber Base Benefit From Free Offers?

    Verizon's (VZ) promotional offer is likely to entice users who would prefer to enjoy the premium 5G network experience without any contractual obligations.

  • Microsoft’s redesigned Teams app is faster and less of a memory hog

    The redesigned Teams is twice as fast at launching and starting video chats.

  • Japan lawmakers eye ban on TikTok, others if used improperly

    TOKYO (Reuters) -A group of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) lawmakers plans to compile a proposal next month urging the government to ban social networking services such as TikTok if they are used for disinformation campaigns, an LDP lawmaker said on Monday. Many U.S. lawmakers are calling on the Biden administration to ban the popular Chinese-owned social media app, alleging the app could be used for data collection, content censorship and harm to children's mental health.

  • Short Sellers Are Betting Serious Money 11 Stocks Will Crash Soon

    Short sellers are getting bold again. And they've picked their favorite stock market targets to crash.

  • Tesla stock rises on bullish Barclay's delivery forecast

    Tesla shares are on the move higher as Barclays sees bullish signs for the EV-maker’s first quarter performance. Ina note this morning, analyst Dan Levy projects Tesla delivering 425K vehicles globally in Q1, beating what Barclays sees as consensus estimates of 420K vehicles - and that beat could be a another catalyst for the stock. Levy also sees some upside to production as well, writing “we believe commentary on the pace of production likely implies some upside, which we assume will be ~430k units in the quarter.”

  • Billionaire Barry Sternlicht Is Heavily Invested in This 15%-Yielding Dividend Stock for Steady Income Growth

    Following multiple recent bank collapses, some on Wall Street estimated the Fed would step back from its by-now customary rate hikes when it convened to discuss its monetary policy last week. That did not happen, however, and Fed chair Jerome Powell announced another 0.25 percentage point rate increase. One prominent investor thinks that was unnecessary and counterproductive. “Obviously he (Fed Chair Jerome Powell) didn’t need to do what he did,” billionaire Barry Sternlicht said, likening the a

  • ‘This is ruining electric cars’: A top YouTube tech reviewer called out one of the biggest drawbacks of EVs in a viral video — here's the major issue and 3 companies looking to solve it

    Read this before you trade in your gas guzzler.