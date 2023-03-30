Therap Services Partners with Oracle to Build HIPAA Compliant Video Library for Support Providers

TORRINGTON, Conn., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, a global leader in electronic documentation for organizations providing Long-Term Services and Supports and other human services settings, has partnered with Oracle to make HIPAA Compliant video storage and streaming accessible to support providers. As a result of this partnership, Therap has been mentioned in the Customer Highlights from Oracle 2023 Q3 Earnings Page for its innovative use of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Therap is offering its Secure Video Streaming tool, powered by HIPAA-certified Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Media Service, to enhance communication and documentation among its users with the new Secure Video Streaming tool. Users will be able to create their own highly secure Video Library and attach videos to various types of essential documents, including Individual Profiles and Incident Management/Resolution Reports.

"We are excited to partner with Oracle to add a new dimension to how our users can securely document and share information," said Justin Brockie, Therap's COO. "Therap's Secure Video Streaming tool, powered by Oracle Cloud Infrastructure Media Service, will allow for improved documentation and communication, increasing the overall quality of care for individuals receiving supports."

Being mentioned in the Oracle 2023 Q3 Earnings Page highlights Therap's ongoing commitment to evolve and provide transformative software solutions to its users. With the partnership with Oracle, Therap Services is well positioned to continue its growth as a leader in assisting in the care coordination and assistance of individuals to live their best lives.

