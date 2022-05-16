U.S. markets open in 3 hours 5 minutes

Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the therapeutic dental equipment market are AMD LASERS LLC, BIOLASE Technology Inc. , Danaher Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, Planmeca Group, A-dec Inc. , 3M Company, Midmark Corporation, A.

New York, May 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Therapeutic Dental Equipment Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277181/?utm_source=GNW
R.C. Laser, Carestream Health Inc., and The Yoshida Dental Mfg. Co. Ltd.

The global therapeutic dental equipment market is expected to grow from $1.98 billion in 2021 to $2.29 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.9%. The market is expected to grow to $4.04 billion in 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.2%.

The therapeutic dental equipment market consists of sales of therapeutic dental equipment and related services. Therapeutic dental equipment is used for the treatment of dental diseases.

The main products in the therapeutic dental equipment are soft tissue lasers and all tissue lasers.Soft tissue dental equipment is used in the treatment of dental issues.

The soft tissue lasers are used in ablating and removing aphthous ulcers, troughing, crown lengthening, soft tissue incisions, and removing soft tissue lesions.These are used in various therapeutic areas such as restorative dentistry, orthodontics, endodontics, and other therapeutic areas.

These are used by hospitals, clinics, and dental laboratories.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the therapeutic dental equipment market in 2021.Western Europe was the second-largest region in thetherapeutic dental equipment market.

The regions covered in this report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The changing lifestyles and unhealthy habits of people have increased the instances of oral disease & has increased the demand for dental and oral care.The major lifestyle changes that have stimulated periodontal diseases include smoking, inadequate oral hygiene, and unawareness about dental health.

Diabetes is also one of the major reasons for oral diseases.With the increasing diabetic population, which is estimated to rise by 154% (to 642 million in 2040), the need for periodontal care is expected to rise.

These lifestyle changes along with rising diabetes prevalence are expected to increase the demand for dental care and surgeries thereby driving the therapeutic dental market.

The painless procedure using dental lasers has complications that affect the tooth and the surrounding dental region.Tooth surface, dental pulp, subcutaneous and submucosal layers are some of the regions prone to adverse effects during the use of dental lasers.

Necrosis of the pulp, bone resorption, hypo/hyperpigmentation, scarring among others is the complications associated with dental lasers.In addition to this, the micro-hardness of the tooth walls is also affected, resulting in surface cracks of the tooth.

Due to these effects, the growth of the therapeutic dental market is expected to be restrained in the future.

There have been continuous technological advancements in dental lasers that are resulting in a positive impact on the growth of the dental laser industry.For instance, in 2020, Summus Medical Laser, the leading provider of high-powered laser therapy products, launched the horizon dental laser system, the first Class IV therapy laser system designed specifically for the dental industry.

The development of such new technologically advanced devices will augment industry growth.

In the USA, manufacturers of laser devices in the medical device industry must comply with the Title 21 Code of Federal Regulations (CFR). As per the Title 21 Code of Federal Regulation, the performance standard and specific purpose of the laser product must also be mentioned along with other records on a calibration that are provided to the customers.Daheng Group Inc. recalled its Diode Laser Therapy System and Dental Laser Therapy System as it failed to comply with 21 CFR 1040.11 and did not provide calibration procedures to purchasers.

In the UK, institutions employing laser for dental surgeries must register with the Care Quality Commission, and the National Minimum Standards and Regulations for Independent Health Care 2002 state all the standards (C1 to C32) that are a mandate to all hospitals and dental clinics that use lasers. According to the core standards, the operators must have a patient guide explaining the benefits and risks of laser, a statement of treatment policy, management and personnel, a complaints procedure, premises, facilities and equipment management, risk management procedure, and research strategy in place.

The countries covered in therapeutic dental equipment are Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, South Korea, Russia, UK, USA, and Australia.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06277181/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


