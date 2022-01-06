Therapeutic Dog Food Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type ; Application, and Geography

The therapeutic dog food market projected to reach US$ 8,949. 52 million by 2028 from US$ 6,095. 70 million in 2021; it is expected to register a CAGR of 5. 6% during 2021–2028. The market growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of dogs for companionship.

Therapeutic dog food is specifically formulated to aid in the management of various illnesses and diseases.These diets are also prescribed in the treatment of itchy skin, digestive issues, obesity, allergies, and heat diseases, among others.



Pet food manufacturers are increasingly changing their product variants, making them suitable for the wellness of pets.

Dogs are considered an apt companion for humans as they have a significant impact on their owner’s life.They promote an active lifestyle and can detect oncoming epileptic seizures much before the actual incidence.



Pets help bring social, emotional, and cognitive development in children, in addition to helping adults in relieving stress and anxiety.Research studies have shown that dog owners are at 36% lower risk of dying from cardiovascular disease and 11% lower risk of getting a heart attack.



As per the American Pet Products Association’s 2019–2020 survey, ~63.4 million households own at least one dog in the US. Also, as per the FEDIAF, the body representing European pet food industry, the popularity of dogs is growing in the region; the count of pet dogs in the EU rose from 63.7 million in 2016 to 66.4 million in 2017. According to the Animal Wellbeing (PAW) Report 2019 by the People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA), ~50% of the UK population owns a pet, with an estimated population of 9.9 million pet dogs. 26% of adults in the country own a dog. Thus, a surging preference for dogs as a companion is fueling the therapeutic dog food market growth.

Based on product type, the global therapeutic dog food market is segmented into dry food, wet/canned food, snacks/treats, and others.In 2020, the dry food segment held the largest share of the market.



Furthermore, the snacks/treats segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.Dry foods are perceived beneficial to their dental health.



In some cases, they can decrease calculus (tartar). The choice of dry or canned foods is based on pet owner preferences and perhaps cost, unless the pet requires higher fluid intake (like cats with chronic kidney disease or pets with urinary stones) dogs which is expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Based on application, the therapeutic dog food market is segmented into weight management, digestive care, allergy and immune system health, and others.The weight management segment would hold the largest market share in 2021.



Further, the digestive care segment is expected to hold a significant market share in the therapeutic dog food market in the future.Recently, in January 2021, Wellness Natural Pet Food, a leading WellPet brand, launched a new line of functional pet food formulas targeting digestive health of dogs and cats.



Wellness CORE Digestive Health features digestive enzymes, prebiotic fibers, and probiotics to support gut health. Such developments are likely to drive the therapeutic dog food market growth for the digestive care segment.

A few major primary and secondary sources referred to while preparing the report on the global therapeutic dog food market are the American Veterinary Medical Association, Government of Canada, Pet Food Manufacturer Association 2019 report, 2017 White Book of China’s Pet Industry, Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI), Insurance Research Council’s October 2020 report, Worldometer, American Pet Products Association’s 2019–2020 survey, and American Pet Products Association (APPA).

