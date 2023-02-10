Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market Report 2023: A Global $2.9 Billion Sector by 2027 - Rising Preference for Precision Medicine to Drive TDM Markets
Global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market
The global therapeutic drug monitoring market is projected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2027 from USD 1.8 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 9.6%
Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) plays a significant role in clinical decision-making and is rapidly becoming an essential and specialized element of patient treatment. TDM is the branch of clinical chemistry that measures specific drugs at designated intervals to maintain a constant concentration in a patient's bloodstream, optimizing individual dosage regimens.
The growth of this market is majorly driven by a high awaiting number of organ transplant procedures and the expanding inclination for precision medicine. However, a lack of infrastructure and low awareness in middle/low-income countries may challenge the growth of this market.
Liquid Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry in the technology segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period
Based on the technology, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market is segmented into Immunoassays - Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Chemiluminescence Immunoassays, Colorimetric Immunoassays, Fluorescence Immunoassays, Radioimmunoassay, Other Immunoassays, Chromatography-MS - LC-MS, GC-MS, The LC-MS is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The significant factors contributing to the growth of this market are affordability, reliability, and its availability in automated platform, as well as wide benefits of advanced HPLC usage in TDM drugs.
Asia Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period
In this report, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into four major regional segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The market in Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.
The growth in this market is primarily driven by the upsurging population (especially in Japan and China), availability of comprehensive government healthcare coverage in Japan (for transplantation & related diagnostic procedures), government efforts to increase awareness about primitive disease detection and health check-ups, rising government expenditure in China and India to remodel and expand healthcare infrastructure, and the growing prevalence of severe diseases
Key Metrics
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
214
Forecast Period
2022 - 2027
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$1.8 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027
$2.9 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
9.6%
Regions Covered
Global
Market Dynamics
Drivers
Importance of Tdm in Organ Transplant Procedures
Use of Tdm Across Various Therapeutic Fields
Increasing Preference for Precision Medicine
Growing Focus on R&D Related to Tdm
Increasing Incidence of Chronic and Infectious Diseases and Growing Awareness About Early Disease Diagnosis
Restraints
High Capital Investments
Reluctance of Small Hospitals to Offer Tdm Services
Opportunities
Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Diseases
Significant Opportunities in Brics Countries
Challenges
Alternatives to Conventional Tdm
Operational Barriers Faced in Conducting Tdm Tests
Lack of Infrastructure and Low Awareness in Low/Middle-Income Countries
Company Profiles
Key Players
Abbott
Thermo Fisher Scientific
F. Hoffmann-La Roche
Siemens Healthineers Ag
Danaher Corporation
Bio-Rad Laboratories
Biomerieux Sa
Theradiag
Grifols S.A.
Exagen Inc.
Ark Diagnostics, Inc.
R-Biopharm Ag
Other Players
Apdia Group
Biotez Berlin Buch GmbH
Eagle Biosciences, Inc.
Jasem Laboratory Systems and Solutions
Aalto Scientific, Ltd.
Immundiagnostik Ag
Utak
Sekisui Medical Co., Ltd.
Diasystem Scandinavia Ab
Cambridge Life Sciences Limited
Chromsystems Instruments & Chemicals GmbH
Buhlmann Laboratories Ag
Sjk Global, LLC.
Epitope Diagnostics, Inc.
