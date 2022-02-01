U.S. markets close in 5 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,505.36
    -10.19 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,108.14
    -23.72 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,180.36
    -59.53 (-0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,029.80
    +1.34 (+0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.18
    +0.03 (+0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +8.30 (+0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.73
    +0.34 (+1.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1264
    +0.0028 (+0.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8040
    +0.0220 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3513
    +0.0068 (+0.51%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7250
    -0.3990 (-0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,462.97
    +636.22 (+1.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    892.80
    -0.21 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,532.05
    +67.68 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,078.48
    +76.50 (+0.28%)
     

Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market worth $2.7 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market by Product (Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers), Technology, Class of drugs, End user and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global market is projected to reach USD 2.7 billion by 2026 from USD 1.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 9.4% during the forecast period.

Markets and Markets Logo

Browse in-depth TOC on "Therapeutic Drug Monitoring Market"
318 – Tables
42 – Figures
298 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=155350443

The growth of this market is majorly driven by the rising number of organ transplant procedures, the use of TDM across various therapeutic fields, the increasing preference for precision medicine, a growing focus on R&D related to TDM, and technological advancements in immunoassay instruments. However, the need for high capital investments and the reluctance of small hospitals to offer TDM services may restrain the growth of this market.

Consumables in the product segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.

Based on the product, the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market is segmented into Consumables, Equipment-Immunoassay Analyzers, Chromatography & MS Detectors, Clinical Chemistry Analyzers. The Consumables segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factors contributing to the growth of this market are the requirement of repeat purchase of kits and reagents, coupled with the increasing number of immunoassay tests being performed across the globe.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=155350443

North America dominates the global Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market

The TDM Market is segmented into four major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In 2021, North America accounted for the largest share of the market. The large share of North America can be attributed to increasing per capita healthcare expenditure and the presence of technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure.

The major players in the Therapeutic Drug Monitoring market are Abbott (US), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Theradiag SA (France), Grifols S.A. (Spain), Exagen Inc. (US), R-Biopharm AG (Germany), ApDia Group (Belgium), UTAK (US), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (Ireland), ARK Diagnostics, Inc. (US).

Speak to Analyst: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=155350443

Browse Adjacent Markets: Medical Devices Market Research Reports & Consulting

Browse Related Reports:

Immunoassay Market by Product (Reagents & Kits, Analyzers), Technology (ELISA, IFA, Rapid Tests, Radio Immunoassay), Specimen (Blood, Saliva, Urine), Application (Infectious Diseases, Oncology), End User (Hospitals & Clinics) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/immunoassay-market-436.html

In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Quality Control Market by Source (Plasma, Whole Blood, Urine), Technology (Immunoassay, Hematology, Microbiology, Molecular Diagnostics), Manufacturer (Third-party, OEM), End Users (Hospitals, Lab) - Global Forecast to 2026
https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/in-vitro-diagnostics-quality-controls-market-198032582.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market.asp
Visit Our Web Site: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/therapeutic-drug-monitoring.asp

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-drug-monitoring-market-worth-2-7-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301472421.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • UPS boosts dividend by 48%, stock rises

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss UPS earnings as e-commerce booms.

  • 3 Stumbling Growth Stocks That Could Soon Soar

    Stocks of young companies typically entail high risks. Analysts and investors usually try to estimate how a new company may fare based on its plans, target market, demand for its products, management's experience, viability of its business model, financial estimates, and several other similar factors. Change in one or more of these factors may drastically impact a stock's price.

  • UPS delivers record earnings with rosy outlook, dividend hike; shares soar

    (Reuters) -Logistics giant United Parcel Service Inc forecast 2022 revenue above market expectations and boosted its dividend after posting record quarterly earnings on Tuesday, supported by higher shipping rates and demand from more profitable e-commerce customers. Under Chief Executive Officer Carol Tome, the world's largest parcel delivery firm has adopted a "better, not bigger" strategy, prioritizing lucrative deliveries over volume. That led to UPS' 2021 adjusted operating margins rising to 13.5% from 11.5% in the comparable pandemic-hit period in 2020 when Tome took over as CEO.

  • AT&T Stock Falls On Slashed Dividend, Spin Off Of WarnerMedia Stake

    AT&T stock fell on plans to spin off its stake in WarnerMedia to shareholders as part of the Discovery deal and reduce its annual dividend by nearly half.

  • AT&T to spin off Warner Media, AMC stock rises on Q4 guidance

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi discuss the latest headlines moving AT&T and AMC stocks.

  • 2 Wildly Undervalued Dow Dividend Stocks to Buy in February

    Although the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has outperformed the S&P 500 and Nasdaq so far in 2022, some of its components stand out as too cheap to ignore. Sure, Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) and 3M Company (NYSE: MMM) have cyclical business units where performances can ebb and flow with the broader economy. Caterpillar reported its Q4 and full-year 2021 earnings last week.

  • AT&T to Spin Off WarnerMedia, Plans Deep Cut to Its Dividend. The Stock Falls.

    AT&T says it will spin off its interest in WarnerMedia following WarnerMedia's merger with Discovery. AT also cut its dividend, a move that was expected.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings, SoFi, and LendingClub Rose Today

    Shares of several fintech and digital banking stocks got relief today, as tech stocks rallied after what has been an extremely difficult month of trading. The Nasdaq Composite index closed the final day of trading this month 3.4% higher, but still finished the month of January about 10% down. Shares of the Brazilian fintech Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) rose nearly 10% today, while shares of the fintech banks SoFi (NASDAQ: SOFI) and LendingClub (NYSE: LC) rose more than 12% and 11%, respectively.

  • Why QuantumScape Is Charging Higher Today

    UBS analyst Chris Snyder had said on Friday QuantumScape has a leadership position in a technology looking to disrupt a $300 billion industry, along with establishing relationships with key auto industry original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). All Snyder wants to see is QuantumScape hitting its marks on commercialization. It's possible QuantumScape could run away with the electric car market if testing continues to confirm already existing data that shows its revolutionary lithium-ion batteries enable the Holy Grail of ultra-fast charging while eliminating the risk of fires.

  • Blackstone's (NYSE:BX) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

    Blackstone Inc. ( NYSE:BX ) will increase its dividend on the 14th of February to US$1.45. This makes the dividend...

  • 5 Top Stocks for February

    From industrial giants to tech stars to a big biotech, these stocks look like great picks to buy now.

  • Electric vehicles: XPeng, Li Auto deliveries double in January

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman and Brian Sozzi report on Xpeng, Li Auto, and Chinese EV stocks.

  • AT&T, Discovery Fall on Dividend Reduction in Warner Spinoff

    (Bloomberg) -- AT&T Inc. shares declined after the telecommunications giant said it will pay a dividend at the lower end of its previously announced range following the spinoff of its WarnerMedia business to Discovery Inc.Most Read from BloombergTeen Who Demanded $50,000 From Elon Musk Is Now Targeting More Billionaire JetsCovid-Infected HIV Patient Developed Mutations, Study ShowsAn Army of Faceless Suits Is Taking Over the $4 Trillion Hedge Fund WorldPrince Andrew’s Costly U.S. Court Battle Pu

  • AT&T opts for WarnerMedia spinoff in Discovery merger, cuts dividend

    AT&T Inc said on Tuesday it will spin off WarnerMedia in a $43 billion transaction to merge its media properties with Discovery Inc and also cut its dividend by nearly half. AT&T shareholders will own 71% of the new Warner Bros. Discovery company and will receive a 0.24 shares of Warner Bros. Discovery for each AT&T share they own. AT&T will have 7.2 billion diluted shares outstanding after the transaction closes.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Other Fuel Cell Stocks Jumped Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) stock rocketed on Monday and was up a whopping 14.4% as of 11:50 a.m. ET, but it wasn't the only hydrogen stock rebounding so sharply this morning. Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE): Up 9.6%. Today's rally offered a much-needed respite to investors who've watched hydrogen fuel cell shares crash -- some even to their 52-week lows -- in recent weeks.

  • Why Are Lordstown Motors, Romeo Power, and Workhorse Group Up Today?

    What happened Shares of many companies in the electric vehicle space were up sharply on Monday morning. Some of the largest gains were seen in former meme stocks that had fallen on hard times in recent weeks.

  • 3 Top Stocks That Can Make You Richer in February (and Beyond)

    Both the broad-based S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite underwent their largest corrections in more than a year. The first top stock that's begging to be bought after the recent sell-off is the nation's largest electric utility by market cap, NextEra Energy (NYSE: NEE). NextEra has delivered a positive total return, including dividends paid, in 19 of the past 20 years, but has opened 2022 with a loss of 22% through the first four weeks.

  • Where Will IBM Be in 3 Years?

    After routinely posting flat revenue growth numbers in past quarters, it delivered on its promise to deliver "mid-single-digit" revenue increases. The tech giant endured years of struggle as it sought to transform itself into more of a cloud company, and it took nearly two years under the leadership of CEO Arvind Krishna to reach this point. IBM started its new future much stronger, reporting fourth-quarter revenue from continuing operations of $16.7 billion.

  • Altria Delivers a Perfect Quarter for Retirees

    U.S. tobacco giant Altria Group (NYSE: MO) recently reported its fiscal 2021 fourth-quarter numbers for the year ending Dec. 31. Altria is one of the best-performing stocks in history, but its days of making investors rich are likely over. Altria has turned into a cash cow despite the general decline of smoking in the United States.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is starting to ride high again. Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), and Sea Limited (NYSE: SE) are three stocks ARK Invest bought on Monday, adding to Wood's existing positions. ARK Invest hadn't added to its largest position -- Tesla -- since early June of last year.