Therapeutic Solutions International Identifies and Files Patent on Novel Mechanism of Action of Its FDA Phase III Cleared JadiCell™ Treatment of COVID-19 and Delta Variant

·3 min read
Clinical Stage Immunotherapy Company Discloses Novel Synergic Actions Between its "Living Anti-inflammatory" Stem Cell and FDA Cleared Treatment

ELK CITY, Idaho, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI), announced today novel data and filing of a patent application describing a unique mechanism of action of its JadiCell™ universal donor stem cell. The Company used an animal model of advanced lung inflammation, designed to replicate Delta Variant infection, to assess the importance of CD73 expressing T cells. It was found that JadiCell™ administration increased the number of these cells in treated animals, and that depletion of these cells resulted in suppression of JadiCell™ activity.

Furthermore, administration of low dose interleukin-2, while alone providing no protection in the current model, potently increased the ability of JadiCells™ to protect from lung inflammation. It was demonstrated that low dose interleukin-2 increased the number of CD73 T cells.

"As a practicing physician I see firsthand the urgent need for novel approaches towards treating advanced stage COVID-19 patients. The effects of JadiCell™ therapy, in my opinion, are second to none," said Dr. James Veltmeyer, Chief Medical Officer of the Company and co-inventor. "It is, however, fundamentally important to know all the possible mechanisms of action of one's therapeutic candidate, and we must always seek new ways of improving it. To my knowledge we are the first company to actually have data combining and FDA cleared drug (interleukin-2) with a cell therapy based approach for COVID-19."

"In my opinion, Therapeutic Solutions International is an extremely unique company due to its concurrent laser focused strategy of advancing its pipeline forward while at the same time performing basic research experiments to understand at a molecular and cellular level how our products are working," said Famela Ramos, Vice President of Business Development. "Through understanding mechanisms, synergies are identified, patents are filed, and the Company develops hard assets which increase our chances of entering into strategic partnerships or commercialization ourselves."

"One of the advantages we have is our broad research interests which provides a basis for cross-fertilization of ideas across disciplines," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO of the Company and co-inventor. "What we are trying to do in COVID-19 is to specifically dampen certain pathological parts of the immune system. In our cancer programs we try to do the opposite. By having the ability to apply immunology and regenerative medicine to a variety of problems, we learn a "global view" which is key to our ability to rapidly advance our science. And in biotech, science and patents are everything."

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.
Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com, and our public forum is https://board.therapeuticsolutionsint.com/

ir@tsoimail.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-identifies-and-files-patent-on-novel-mechanism-of-action-of-its-fda-phase-iii-cleared-jadicell-treatment-of-covid-19-and-delta-variant-301357756.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International

