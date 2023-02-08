U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Therapeutic Targeting of the Microbiome for Neurodevelopmental Disorders - A Free Webinar from the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
·2 min read

Webinar Presenter

Shelly A. Buffington, Ph.D.
Shelly A. Buffington, Ph.D.

Webinar Moderator and President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation

Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D.
Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D.

New York, Feb. 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (BBRF) is hosting a free webinar, “Therapeutic Targeting of the Microbiome for Neurodevelopmental Disorders” on Tuesday, February 14, 2023, at 2:00 pm EST. The presenter will be Shelly A. Buffington, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Department of Neuroscience, Cell Biology, & Anatomy at the University of Texas Medical Branch. Dr. Buffington is a recipient of a BBRF 2019 Young Investigator Grant. Her work has been published in leading journals, including Nature Neuroscience, Neuron, and Cell, and featured in The Economist and The New York Times. Register today at BBRFoundation.org

Traditionally, variation in the genetic code was thought to be the sole cause of neurodevelopmental disorders, such as autism and ADHD.  However, there is growing consensus behind a ‘two hit’ hypothesis, wherein a secondary environmental influence initiates changes during development that contribute to brain and behavioral dysfunction in genetically predisposed children. Dr. Buffington’s lab focuses on understanding how environmental factors that disrupt the maternal gut microbiome and its remodeling during pregnancy impact neurodevelopment and risk for neurodevelopmental disorders in descendant generations. Her lab is also investigating the therapeutic potential of targeting the maternal gut microbiome to reduce risk for neurodevelopmental disorders in offspring.

The webinar is hosted by Jeffrey Borenstein, M.D., President & CEO of the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, and host of the public television series Healthy Minds.

About Brain & Behavior Research Foundation
The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation awards research grants to develop improved treatments, cures, and methods of prevention for mental illness. These illnesses include addiction, ADHD, anxiety, autism, bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, depression, eating disorders, OCD, PTSD, and schizophrenia, as well as research on suicide prevention. Since 1987, the Foundation has awarded more than $440 million to fund more than 5,300 leading scientists around the world, which has led to over $4 billion in additional funding for these scientists. 100% of every dollar donated for research is invested in research. BBRF operating expenses are covered by separate foundation grants. BBRF is the producer of the Emmy® nominated public television series Healthy Minds with Dr. Jeffrey Borenstein, which aims to remove the stigma of mental illness and demonstrate that with help, there is hope.

Myrna Manners Brain & Behavior Research Foundation (718) 986-7255 mmanners@mannersdotson.com


