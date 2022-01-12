Therapeutics for Women’s Health: Technologies and Global Markets

Report Scope: This report is an analytical business tool that comprehensively evaluates the global market for women’s health therapeutics. The format of the study is organized around the following topics -

- Detailed study around women’s diseases, such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and PCOS.

- Disease incidence and prevalence.

- Regulatory structure of pharmaceutical industry.

- Market characterization, unmet need, market size and segmentation.

- Market drivers and restraints.

- Detailed market projections through 2026.

- Competition and market shares.

- Pricing and reimbursement.

- Marketed and pipeline (R&D) products along with description, regulatory status, and clinical trials.

- Observations and conclusions regarding the future of market for women’s health therapeutics.

- Profiles of market participants and associations.



Report Includes:

- 58 data tables and 56 additional tables

- An overview of the global market and technologies for women’s health therapeutics

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, 2019, 2020, estimates for 2021 and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

- Detailed study around women’s diseases such as endometriosis, postmenopausal osteoporosis, menopause, breast cancer and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS); their historical background, stages, symptoms, risk factors and genetic factors, diagnosis, and treatment, etiology, pathophysiology, epidemiology, and economic burden

- Discussion on aging and women’s health disorders, women & sexual health such as female sexual arousal disorder, female orgasmic disorder, and vaginismus and relation between infertility and cancer

- Coverage of regulatory structure, pricing, and reimbursement scenarios; marketed and pipeline (R&D) products, and clinical trials

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market size and forecast

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Roche, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Novartis, Amgen, and Merck



Summary:

The strong presence of women’s health therapeutics and technologies in the global pharmaceutical market is expected to increase from $REDACTED billion in 2020 to $REDACTED billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of REDACTED%.In 2020, REDACTED dominated the global women’s health market with a market share of REDACTED%.



REDACTED is expected to continue its leading position, followed by REDACTED and REDACTED,during the forecast period.



By therapeutic area, the REDACTED segment led the therapeutics for women’s health followed by the REDACTED segment in the global women’s health therapeutics and technologies market.Both segments should continue to drive market growth significantly, followed by REDACTED, REDACTED conditions, endometriosis, and polycystic ovary syndrome.



Pharmaceutical companies in the women’s health care space are expanding their R&D base and doubling efforts to expand beyond reproductive health into key women’s health areas, such as menopause-related conditions and osteoporosis. Existing therapies for these health problems have issues pertaining to safety and efficacy; for instance, hormone therapy

comes with serious safety concerns. Therefore, there is growing unmet need for better and safer products, particularly from growing elderly populations. Demand for osteoporosis therapy, like hormone therapy, should increase due to a growing older demographic, but safety concerns have curbed efforts to address that demand. Growth in the bisphosphonate category, a treatment regarded as safe and effective by physicians, has slowed considerably over concerns of atypical fractures and osteonecrosis of the jaw.



Women’s health therapeutics have established a strong presence in the global pharmaceutical market during the past few decades.The market is expected to grow mainly due to patent expirations of blockbuster drugs such as Evista, the Premarin family, Forteo, Mirena, Boniva, Actonel, Gonal-F and others.



However, both late-stage novel drugs under R&D and new drugs launched into the market may drive the market during the forecast period.



Key players in the global market for women’s health therapeutics are Roche, Eli Lilly, Amgen Inc., Merck & Co. Inc., AbbVie Inc., Bayer AG and Pfizer Inc. These Tier 1 companies dominate the market share owing to increased preference of their product portfolio, revenue from their women’s health portfolios, overall sales and the company’s global presence.

