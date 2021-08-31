U.S. markets close in 2 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,522.79
    -6.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,373.38
    -26.46 (-0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,255.64
    -10.25 (-0.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,274.21
    +8.22 (+0.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.77
    -0.44 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,817.90
    +5.70 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    23.96
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1808
    +0.0004 (+0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3752
    -0.0009 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0060
    +0.1210 (+0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,231.26
    -908.58 (-1.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,208.14
    +12.55 (+1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,119.70
    -28.31 (-0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,089.54
    +300.25 (+1.08%)
     

Therap's Document Storage module stores Individual and Provider Specific Documents for Professionals in Human Services Industry

·2 min read

Therap Services offers HIPAA-secure document storage solutions within its EHR software.

WATERBURY, Conn., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's human services software includes the Document Storage module which is designed to provide storage of documents that are maintained by agencies on information related to individuals receiving services or agency-specific content. This module serves to be a flexible tool for providers supporting individuals in Home and Community-Based Services (HCBS), Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS) and the broader human services settings. Agency administrators can also use the module to develop agency-specific document types in order to meet state and jurisdiction requirements and to manage reporting. The Document Storage tool enables viewers to access documents or categories of documents pertaining to an individual or covering agency concerns from one central location within the Therap system.

Agency providers who are assigned appropriate roles and privileges are allowed to add and save different categories of documents stored within the Document Storage module. Users with appropriate access are able to search for documents in Therap's Document Storage module. Agencies utilize the Document Storage module to capture documents including admission and eligibility forms, consultant reports, policies and procedures, safety protocols, evaluations and reviews, guidelines, or a number of documents the agency requires centralized access to.

Therap Document Storage allows custom categorization by the providers, and additional details including comments and descriptions. Audit trails are maintained within the module for downloads and views of documented individual records, and agency-specific documents for HIPAA compliance. Across the platform, Therap's tools provide a level of oversight, structure, and access to help agencies quickly identify concerns and maintain compliance with regulations. Communication between providers, states and individuals has become seamless with Therap's Document Storage module.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive Electronic Health Records, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-electronic-health-records-for-service-providers/

About Therap
Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

Related Links

http://www.therapservices.net

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-document-storage-module-stores-individual-and-provider-specific-documents-for-professionals-in-human-services-industry-301366409.html

SOURCE Therap Services

Recommended Stories

  • Former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz funds free online educational platform for small businesses

    'If COVID had struck us back then, I thought to myself, there would be no Starbucks today,' Schultz wrote in a letter on Tuesday announcing the BackTo.Biz online learning platform.

  • Advertising Is Getting Expensive: Why That's Good News for Disney Stock

    At the pandemic's onset, marketers reined in their ad spending as the direction of world economies was uncertain. Admittedly, these metrics are more relevant to digital advertising on phones, tablets, and computers.

  • Wishpond Announces Acquisition of Brax.io - a Provider of Ad Management Software Solutions

    Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: WISH) (OTCQX: WPNDF) (the "Company" or "Wishpond"), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an asset purchase agreement (the "APA") to acquire certain assets and specific liabilities from AtlasMind Inc. (d/b/a) Brax.io ("Brax"), to be effected through a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Acquisition") for total consideration of approximately US$2.0 million. Based out of New York, Brax i

  • This Is the Least Trusted Department Store in the U.S., Data Shows

    Before the world of online shopping opened our eyes to endless possibilities, department stores were the go-to place for those looking to get a wide variety of goods without having to visit multiple retailers. However, not every big-name shopping destination has a stellar reputation, according to a recent Axios Harris Poll, which Best Life used to determine the least trusted department store in the U.S.The Axios Harris Poll 100, based on an annual survey of 42,935 Americans, ranks the biggest br

  • A Midwest Handmade Bow Company Brings Extra Sparkle to Customers Who Helped It Through the Pandemic

    We here at GOBankingRates want to help get our nation's small businesses back on their feet after the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, we're highlighting readers' favorite small businesses around the...

  • Analyst Report: Williams-Sonoma, Inc.

    With a wide retail and direct-to-consumer presence, Williams-Sonoma is a leader in the $112 billion domestic home furnishings category, focused on expanding its exposure in the B2B, marketplace, and franchise areas. Namesake Williams-Sonoma (195 stores) offers high-end cooking essentials, while Pottery Barn (196) provides casual home accessories. Brand extensions include Pottery Barn Kids (57) and PBteen. West Elm (123) is an emerging concept for young professionals, and Rejuvenation (10) offers lighting and house parts. Williams-Sonoma also has a business-to-business team that supports projects that range from residential to large-scale commercial.

  • Why This Architectural Designer Is Keeping Everything In-House

    We are experiencing a fundamental change in the way we work and the way companies serve their customers. Simply put, we cannot proceed with “business-as-usual” and must shift our methodology, delivery, and customer communication. This caused many companies to pause, change strategy, and implement a more holistic approach. In recent years, many have turned to outsource as a way to cut costs for themselves and their clients. OWIU Design, an innovative design, and build company, has done just the o

  • TikTok's new Creator Marketplace API lets influencer marketing companies tap into first-party data

    TikTok is making it easier for brands and agencies to work with the influencers using its service. The company is rolling out a new "TikTok Creator Marketplace API," which allows marketing companies to integrate more directly with TikTok's Creator Marketplace, the video app's in-house influencer marketing platform. On the Creator Marketplace website, launched in late 2019, marketers have been able to discover top TikTok personalities for their brand campaigns, then create and manage those campaigns and track their performance.

  • Making Background Checks Easy for Small Business with Certn Lime

    Certn, a British Columbia-based leader in background screening solutions, today announced the general availability of Certn Lime, an effortless self-service background check offering for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Certn Lime is available in Canada and the U.S. in a pay-as-you-go format.

  • Auvenir integrates with Confirmation, part of Thomson Reuters

    Auvenir is excited to announce a new partnership with Confirmation, part of Thomson Reuters. This partnership brings together two experts in auditing technology – Auvenir, a cloud-based auditing platform for smaller firms, and Confirmation, a leading provider of confirmation services with over 1.5 million users worldwide.

  • Top Billboard Business Manager Michelle Richburg Talks Building Lasting Wealth

    Top Billboard business manager Michelle Richburg talks about building lasting wealth

  • PCMA Announces the Launch of the Industries First Private Client Partner Program for Specialty Financial Service Providers

    PCMA, the pioneer and category leader in Non-Bank Private Client Lending today announced the launch of the PartnerUP™; an industry first creating strategically aligned relationships that will help ...

  • How to find and keep your best employees – and surefire ways to lose them

    Employees know they are in demand right now – and they’re demanding that their needs are met. What can you do. How can you attract and retain them?

  • ARK Invest Stocks To Buy And Watch: 6 Stocks That Cathie Wood's ARK ETFs Own; Zoom Crashes 16% On Earnings

    Cathie Wood's ARK Invest ETFs are some of the hottest ETFs after 2020's huge gains. Five ARK Invest stocks to buy and watch include Coinbase and Tesla.

  • Is Inovio Stock A Buy Or A Sell As Second-Quarter Metrics Come Up Short?

    Is INO stock a buy or a sell after second-quarter revenue missed and losses were wider than Inovio stock analysts expected?

  • Industry Moves: Macy’s Names General Business Manager of Apparel + More

    Who's in, who's out, who's been promoted and who's been hired from across the footwear and fashion industry.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Indonesia’s J&T Express Eyes Shifting IPO From U.S. to Hong Kong

    (Bloomberg) -- J&T Express, an Indonesian courier company, is considering shifting its planned U.S. initial public offering to Hong Kong in a debut that could raise about $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.The Jakarta-based company is working with Bank of America Corp., China International Capital Corp. and Morgan Stanley on the potential first-time share sale as soon as next year, the people said, asking not to be named as the matter is private.J&T had previously planned t

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch As Beijing Crackdowns Continue

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? Weibo, Sohu, Nio, BYD Co. and Li Auto. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right Now After Its Highly Anticipated IPO?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?