Therap's Time Tracking Module Helps Monitor and Document Activities of Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities in HCBS/LTSS Settings at Regular Intervals

·2 min read

TORRINGTON, Conn., Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap Services, the leading organization providing HIPAA-compliant electronic documentation software to caregivers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities in HCBS, LTSS, and other human services settings, offers a Time Tracking module which is designed to document data over a specific period of time at regular intervals in order to monitor and record multiple activities of individuals. This module can track data based on time for situations including but not limited to sleep, mood, repositioning, toileting, falls, specialized intake/elimination, restrictive devices, adaptive equipment, exercise, accountability, phone usage, socialization and community inclusion as well as multiple additional uses.

This tool enables agency staff to create Time Tracking templates, allowing model data collection to be personalized per individual for a specific time period. Templates offer color-coded drop-down options that caretakers can select for each interval, and outline what to track, observe expectations, and the interval period length between status checks. The module's color coded theme helps users to easily track and document their activities through the associated color codes for each observation in relation to time intervals, which they can use for retrieving data values and identify trends and even do a quick analysis of the data that staff are entering. The colored options also greatly increase the ability for the users to identify patterns in activities over a period of time through generated monthly reports. Time Tracking module is simply a tracking module for users to document several activities of individuals.

The generated monthly Time Tracking reports display recorded data in more distinguishable color-coded grids, against date and time intervals. These reports further calculate the maximum units per response for an option in a given month, along with the minimum for each option, providing a visually appealing representation of the data collected. The average duration and the counts for each recorded observation further helps care providers and support professionals identify changing trends or exceptions within the regularly collected data.

For more information on Therap's comprehensive eSolution for Person-Centered services, please visit https://www.therapservices.net/products/comprehensive-esolution-for-person-centered-services/

About Therap

Therap's comprehensive and HIPAA-compliant software is used in human services settings for documentation, communication, reporting, EVV and billing.

Learn more at www.therapservices.net.

