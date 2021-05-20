U.S. markets open in 1 hour 25 minutes

Theratechnologies Announces Results From Two Posters Presented at ACTHIV 2021 Annual Meeting Highlighting Positive Patient Experience With Trogarzo®

Theratechnologies
·4 min read
100% of patients expressed satisfaction with treatment experience

98% compliance observed with Trogarzo®

MONTREAL, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies, or Company) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today reported on positive results presented in two separate posters in conjunction with ACTHIV 2021 virtual conference being held May 20-22, 2021.

The first poster1 included findings from a survey conducted among 30 Trogarzo® (ibalizumab-uiyk) patients to assess real-world patient experience and acceptance of IV administration. The survey found that 100 percent of patients were either very satisfied or moderately satisfied with their experience with Trogarzo® (87 and 13 percent respectively). Other highlights included:

  • 60 percent said that their experience with Trogarzo® was better than expected while 40 percent said it was about the same;

  • 93 percent of respondents either found the IV infusion process very convenient or neutral (70 percent and 23 percent, respectively);

  • 93 percent said they would likely recommend Trogarzo® to another patient living with HIV;

  • 87 percent expressed very high satisfaction with the experience of receiving an infusion and seeing a healthcare professional every two weeks; and,

  • 80 percent were of the opinion that a touchpoint every two weeks was likely to support adherence to other HIV medications.

These findings are in line with conclusions drawn from a retrospective evaluation conducted by Option Care Health, a national alternate site infusion provider, and were also presented at ACTHIV 20212.

The evaluation demonstrated an overall 98 percent compliance rate with Trogarzo® based on 3,528 infusions administered to 130 patients between May 2018 and February 2021.

Furthermore, a compliance rate with other antiretrovirals of 89 percent was observed among Trogarzo® patients, supporting the patient survey findings.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

Forward-Looking Information
This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information, or, collectively, forward-looking statements, within the meaning of applicable securities laws, that are based on our management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to our management. You can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may", "will", "should", "could", “would”, "outlook", "believe", "plan", "envisage", "anticipate", "expect" and "estimate", or the negatives of these terms, or variations of them. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding patients’ satisfaction regarding the use of Trogarzo® and patients’ compliance to their treatment regimen.

Forward-looking statements are based upon a number of assumptions and include, but are not limited to, the following: patients’ satisfaction from the use of Trogarzo® will continue to be high, the use of Trogarzo® will allow patients to be compliant to their treatment regimen, no untoward side effects will be discovered from the long-term use of Trogarzo® and Trogarzo® will not be subject to any recall.

Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. These risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risk that patients’ satisfaction about Trogarzo® decrease over time, that patients using Trogarzo® may not adhere to their treatment regimen, that the IV mode of administration of Trogarzo® may not be perceived by all patients as convenient, that competition erodes our market share, that untoward side effects resulting from the long-term use of Trogarzo® is discovered and that we face product liability litigations.

We refer current and potential investors to the “Risk Factors” section of our Annual Information Form dated February 24, 2021 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov as an exhibit to our report on Form 40-F dated February 25, 2021 under Theratechnologies’ public filings. The reader is cautioned to consider these and other risks and uncertainties carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect current expectations regarding future events and speak only as of the date of this press release and represent our expectations as of that date.

We undertake no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For media inquiries:

Denis Boucher
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Affairs
514-336-7800

For investor inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
617-356-1009

1 Real-world HIV Patient Experience with Long-Acting Ibalizumab, Brian Beesle et al.
2 Extension of a Retrospective Evaluation of a National Alternate Site Infusion Provider’s Approach to Parenteral Ibalizumab-uiyk Compliance, Deborah Dahlke, PharmD, Option Care Health, Bannockburn, Illinois


