Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2021

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of Theratechnologies’ website under ‘Events’ or via the virtual conference link. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the event.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries:

Leah Gibson

Senior Director, Investor Relations

communications@theratech.com

617-356-1009







