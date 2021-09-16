U.S. markets open in 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,477.25
    -4.50 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,843.00
    +24.00 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,456.00
    -48.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,230.40
    +0.60 (+0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    72.45
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,760.30
    -34.50 (-1.92%)
     

  • Silver

    23.01
    -0.79 (-3.30%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1761
    -0.0065 (-0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3450
    +0.0410 (+3.14%)
     

  • Vix

    18.72
    -0.74 (-3.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3791
    -0.0044 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7500
    +0.3900 (+0.36%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,004.90
    +407.54 (+0.86%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,236.46
    +39.24 (+3.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,051.67
    +35.18 (+0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,323.34
    -188.37 (-0.62%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 332,000 individuals filed new claims last week

New claims increase from pandemic-era low

Theratechnologies to Present at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2021

Theratechnologies
·1 min read
In this article:
MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (Theratechnologies) (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies, today announced that Paul Levesque, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference on September 29, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

A live webcast of the event can be accessed through the investor relations section of Theratechnologies’ website under ‘Events’ or via the virtual conference link. An archive will also be available for 90 days following the event.

About Theratechnologies
Theratechnologies (TSX: TH) (NASDAQ: THTX) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies addressing unmet medical needs. Further information about Theratechnologies is available on the Company's website at www.theratech.com, on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

For investor and media inquiries:
Leah Gibson
Senior Director, Investor Relations
communications@theratech.com
617-356-1009



