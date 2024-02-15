Will Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Spend Its Cash Wisely?

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

When Might Theravance Biopharma Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. When Theravance Biopharma last reported its balance sheet in September 2023, it had zero debt and cash worth US$134m. Importantly, its cash burn was US$152m over the trailing twelve months. So it had a cash runway of approximately 11 months from September 2023. That's quite a short cash runway, indicating the company must either reduce its annual cash burn or replenish its cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Theravance Biopharma Growing?

Some investors might find it troubling that Theravance Biopharma is actually increasing its cash burn, which is up 43% in the last year. The revenue growth of 5.5% gives a ray of hope, at the very least. Considering both these factors, we're not particularly excited by its growth profile. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Theravance Biopharma To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Given the trajectory of Theravance Biopharma's cash burn, many investors will already be thinking about how it might raise more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$416m, Theravance Biopharma's US$152m in cash burn equates to about 37% of its market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

So, Should We Worry About Theravance Biopharma's Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Theravance Biopharma's cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its cash burn relative to its market cap has us a bit worried. Summing up, we think the Theravance Biopharma's cash burn is a risk, based on the factors we mentioned in this article. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 1 warning sign for Theravance Biopharma that you should be aware of before investing.

