Theravance Biopharma to Present New Ampreloxetine Data in Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension at the 33rd International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System

·6 min read

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced new ampreloxetine data in neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) will be presented at the 33rd International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System, a meeting of the American Autonomic Society, taking place November 2-5, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii.

Theravance Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Theravance Biopharma, Inc.)
Theravance Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Theravance Biopharma, Inc.)

The data include three consecutive platform presentations on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, starting at 11:15 AM Maui, HI (5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT / 9:15 PM GMT):

  • Biaggioni I, et al.                         Abstract 34 / Virtual Poster 106

A phase 3, 22-week, multi-center, randomized withdrawal study of ampreloxetine in treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension

  • Kaufmann H, et al.                      Abstract 33 / Virtual Poster 117

Blood pressure and pharmacodynamic response of ampreloxetine, a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension

  • Freeman R, et al.                         Abstract 30 / Virtual Poster 4         

Longitudinal analysis of ampreloxetine for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension in subset of patients with multiple system atrophy

About Ampreloxetine

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) is an investigational, Theravance Biopharma-discovered, potent, long-acting, once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with multiple system atrophy (MSA). Phase 3 results (Study 0170) showed a benefit to MSA patients in the study that was observed in multiple endpoints including Orthostatic Hypotension Symptom Assessment (OHSA) composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Daily Activities Scale (OHDAS) composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Questionnaire (OHQ) composite and OHSA #1. The Company held a Type C meeting with the FDA in June 2022 and agreed on a path to NDA filing with one new Phase 3 clinical study in MSA patients with symptomatic nOH. The Company plans to start the new Phase 3 study in early 2023, with a primary endpoint of Change in OHSA Composite Score.

About Study 0170, a Phase 3 Study

Study 0170 (NCT03829657) was a 22-week Phase 3 study comprised of a 16-week open-label period and a 6-week double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal period. The primary endpoint of treatment failure at week 6 was defined as a worsening of both Orthostatic Hypotension Symptom Assessment Scale (OHSA) question #1 and Patient Global Impression of Severity (PGI-S) scores by 1.0 point. After Study 0169 did not meet its primary endpoint, the Company took actions to close out the ongoing clinical program including Study 0170. The study was more than 80% enrolled (n=128/154 planned) despite stopping early. The primary endpoint was not statistically significant for the overall population of patients which included patients with Parkinson's disease, pure autonomic failure and MSA (odds ratio=0.6; p-value=0.196). The pre-specified subgroup analysis by disease type suggests the benefit seen in patients receiving ampreloxetine was largely driven by MSA patients (n=40). An odds ratio of 0.28 (95% CI: 0.05, 1.22) was observed in MSA patients indicating a 72% reduction in the odds of treatment failure with ampreloxetine compared to placebo. The benefit to MSA patients was observed in multiple endpoints including OHSA composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Daily Activities Scale (OHDAS) composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Questionnaire (OHQ) composite and OHSA #1 (read more about the data here).

About Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Symptomatic Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH)

MSA is a progressive brain disorder that affects movement and balance and disrupts the function of the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic nervous system controls body functions that are mostly involuntary. One of the most frequent autonomic symptoms associated with MSA is a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing (nOH).1 There are approximately 50,000 MSA patients in the US2 and 70-90% of MSA patients experience nOH symptoms.3 Despite available therapies, many MSA patients remain symptomatic with nOH.

Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) is a rare disorder defined as a fall in systolic blood pressure of >20 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure of >10 mm Hg, within 3 minutes of standing. Severely affected patients are unable to stand for more than a few seconds because of their decrease in blood pressure, leading to cerebral hypoperfusion and syncope. A debilitating condition, nOH results in a range of symptoms including dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, blurry vision, weakness, trouble concentrating, and head and neck pain.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s overarching purpose and goal as a biopharmaceutical company is focused on delivering Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant unmet patient needs.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris Company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking" statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding, among other things, statements relating to goals, plans, objectives, expectations and future events. Theravance Biopharma intends such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Examples of such statements include statements relating to: the Company's goals, designs, strategies, plans and objectives, the ability to provide value to shareholders, the Company's regulatory strategies and timing of clinical studies (including the data therefrom), the potential characteristics, benefits and mechanisms of action of the Company's product and product candidates, the market for products being commercialized, potential regulatory actions and commercialization (including differentiation from other products or potential products and addressable market), and product sales or profit share revenue. These statements are based on the current estimates and assumptions of the management of Theravance Biopharma as of the date of this press release and are subject to risks, uncertainties, changes in circumstances, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results of Theravance Biopharma to be materially different from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements include, among others, risks related to the satisfaction of the conditions to the Offer, volatility and fluctuations in the trading price and volume of the Shares, and general economic and market conditions. Other risks affecting Theravance Biopharma are in the Company's Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 8, 2022, and other periodic reports filed with the SEC. In addition to the risks described above and in Theravance Biopharma's filings with the SEC, other unknown or unpredictable factors also could affect Theravance Biopharma's results. No forward-looking statements can be guaranteed, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. Given these uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Theravance Biopharma assumes no obligation to update its forward-looking statements on account of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact: Andrew Hindman
Chief Financial Officer
investor.relations@theravance.com 
650-808-4045

1 https://medlineplus.gov/genetics/condition/multiple-system-atrophy/
2 2019 IQVIA Claims Analysis; NIH, UC San Diego Health Movement Disorder Center Multiple System Atrophy | UC San Diego Health (ucsd.edu)
3 Mathias CJ, et al. J Neurol 1999 Oct;246(10):893-8

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-present-new-ampreloxetine-data-in-neurogenic-orthostatic-hypotension-at-the-33rd-international-symposium-on-the-autonomic-nervous-system-301658188.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

