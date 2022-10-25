Theravance Biopharma to Present New Ampreloxetine Data in Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension at the 33rd International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System

DUBLIN, Oct. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. ("Theravance Biopharma" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TBPH) today announced new ampreloxetine data in neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) will be presented at the 33rd International Symposium on the Autonomic Nervous System, a meeting of the American Autonomic Society, taking place November 2-5, 2022, in Maui, Hawaii.

The data include three consecutive platform presentations on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, starting at 11:15 AM Maui, HI (5:15 PM ET / 2:15 PM PT / 9:15 PM GMT):

Biaggioni I, et al. Abstract 34 / Virtual Poster 106

A phase 3, 22-week, multi-center, randomized withdrawal study of ampreloxetine in treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension

Kaufmann H, et al. Abstract 33 / Virtual Poster 117

Blood pressure and pharmacodynamic response of ampreloxetine, a norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor, in patients with symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension

Freeman R, et al. Abstract 30 / Virtual Poster 4

Longitudinal analysis of ampreloxetine for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension in subset of patients with multiple system atrophy

About Ampreloxetine

Ampreloxetine (TD-9855) is an investigational, Theravance Biopharma-discovered, potent, long-acting, once-daily norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor in development for the treatment of symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) in patients with multiple system atrophy (MSA). Phase 3 results (Study 0170) showed a benefit to MSA patients in the study that was observed in multiple endpoints including Orthostatic Hypotension Symptom Assessment (OHSA) composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Daily Activities Scale (OHDAS) composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Questionnaire (OHQ) composite and OHSA #1. The Company held a Type C meeting with the FDA in June 2022 and agreed on a path to NDA filing with one new Phase 3 clinical study in MSA patients with symptomatic nOH. The Company plans to start the new Phase 3 study in early 2023, with a primary endpoint of Change in OHSA Composite Score.

About Study 0170, a Phase 3 Study

Study 0170 (NCT03829657) was a 22-week Phase 3 study comprised of a 16-week open-label period and a 6-week double-blind, placebo-controlled, randomized withdrawal period. The primary endpoint of treatment failure at week 6 was defined as a worsening of both Orthostatic Hypotension Symptom Assessment Scale (OHSA) question #1 and Patient Global Impression of Severity (PGI-S) scores by 1.0 point. After Study 0169 did not meet its primary endpoint, the Company took actions to close out the ongoing clinical program including Study 0170. The study was more than 80% enrolled (n=128/154 planned) despite stopping early. The primary endpoint was not statistically significant for the overall population of patients which included patients with Parkinson's disease, pure autonomic failure and MSA (odds ratio=0.6; p-value=0.196). The pre-specified subgroup analysis by disease type suggests the benefit seen in patients receiving ampreloxetine was largely driven by MSA patients (n=40). An odds ratio of 0.28 (95% CI: 0.05, 1.22) was observed in MSA patients indicating a 72% reduction in the odds of treatment failure with ampreloxetine compared to placebo. The benefit to MSA patients was observed in multiple endpoints including OHSA composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Daily Activities Scale (OHDAS) composite, Orthostatic Hypotension Questionnaire (OHQ) composite and OHSA #1 (read more about the data here).

About Multiple System Atrophy (MSA) and Symptomatic Neurogenic Orthostatic Hypotension (nOH)

MSA is a progressive brain disorder that affects movement and balance and disrupts the function of the autonomic nervous system. The autonomic nervous system controls body functions that are mostly involuntary. One of the most frequent autonomic symptoms associated with MSA is a sudden drop in blood pressure upon standing (nOH).1 There are approximately 50,000 MSA patients in the US2 and 70-90% of MSA patients experience nOH symptoms.3 Despite available therapies, many MSA patients remain symptomatic with nOH.

Neurogenic orthostatic hypotension (nOH) is a rare disorder defined as a fall in systolic blood pressure of > 20 mm Hg or diastolic blood pressure of > 10 mm Hg, within 3 minutes of standing. Severely affected patients are unable to stand for more than a few seconds because of their decrease in blood pressure, leading to cerebral hypoperfusion and syncope. A debilitating condition, nOH results in a range of symptoms including dizziness, lightheadedness, fainting, fatigue, blurry vision, weakness, trouble concentrating, and head and neck pain.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s overarching purpose and goal as a biopharmaceutical company is focused on delivering Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant unmet patient needs.

For more information, please visit www.theravance.com .

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris Company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

