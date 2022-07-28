U.S. markets open in 2 hours 45 minutes

Theravance Biopharma to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on August 4, 2022

·2 min read
DUBLIN, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TBPH) will report its second quarter 2022 financial results and provide a business update after market close on Thursday, August 4, 2022. An accompanying conference call and simultaneous webcast will be hosted at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT/10:00 pm IST) that day.

Theravance Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Theravance Biopharma, Inc.)
Theravance Biopharma Logo (PRNewsfoto/Theravance Biopharma, Inc.)

Conference Call Information

To participate in the live call by telephone, please dial (800) 225-9448 from the US or (203) 518-9708 for international callers, using the conference code TBPHQ222. Those interested in listening to the conference call live via the internet may do so by visiting Theravance Biopharma's website at www.theravance.com, under the Investors section, Presentations and Events.

A replay of the conference call will be available on Theravance Biopharma's website for 30 days through September 3, 2022. An audio replay will also be available through 11:59 pm ET on August 11, 2022 by dialing (888) 219-1261 from the US, or (402) 220-4941 for international callers.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc.'s overarching purpose and goal as a biopharmaceutical company is focused on delivering Medicines that Make a Difference® in people's lives. In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma leverages decades of expertise, which has led to the development of FDA-approved YUPELRI® (revefenacin) inhalation solution indicated for the maintenance treatment of patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Its pipeline of internally discovered programs is targeted to address significant unmet patient needs. For more information, please visit www.theravance.com.

THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA®, THERAVANCE®, and the Cross/Star logo are registered trademarks of the Theravance Biopharma group of companies (in the U.S. and certain other countries).

YUPELRI® is a registered trademark of Mylan Specialty L.P., a Viatris Company. Trademarks, trade names or service marks of other companies appearing on this press release are the property of their respective owners.

Contact: Gail B. Cohen
Corporate Communications / 917-214-6603

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theravance-biopharma-to-report-second-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-august-4-2022-301595049.html

SOURCE Theravance Biopharma, Inc.

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for our Middle East newsletter and follow us @middleeast for news on the region.Most Read from BloombergRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooFed Hikes 75 Basis Points Second Time, Signals Third Is PossibleBiden Considers New Pause on Paying Back Student Loans, $10,000 ReliefStar Wars Knights of the Old Republic Game Paused Amid Studio ShakeupWalmart’s Mega Sale Is More Bad News for the EconomyAldar Properties PJSC is buying four commerc