There is a new bank under scrutiny on Wall Street: Morgan Stanley

A big Wall Street bank is reeling from investor concerns, a disappointing earnings result and regulatory headaches.

It’s not just Goldman Sachs (GS) that fits this description. It’s also Morgan Stanley (MS).

For much of this year Goldman was the big Wall Street bank in the hot seat as it wrestled with a costly retreat from consumer banking, a dealmaking slump, job cuts, reports of partner unrest and even questions about the future of CEO David Solomon.

But now crosstown New York City rival Morgan Stanley is also under rising scrutiny as it prepares to hand over the corner office to Ted Pick, who will replace James Gorman as CEO on Jan. 1.

The stock of Morgan Stanley is down 14% over the last three months and nearly 11% over the last six months, more than any other big bank with a sizable Wall Street operation.

Goldman, by comparison, is down roughly 5% for the last three months and up slightly for the last six.

Morgan Stanley’s largest single-day stock drop in more than three years (7%) came in October as it disclosed that investment banking and trading fell in the third quarter. All of Wall Street had been struggling with a prolonged dealmaking downturn, but Morgan Stanley’s 27% decline in investment-banking revenue placed it last among the big banks.

Another challenge in front of Morgan Stanley is to resolve some long-running probes from regulators and federal authorities. One such headache is a years-long federal investigation into how it handled so-called block trades, or private sales of stock.

Semafor reported that the firm could end up paying between $500 million and $1 billion to settle the block-trading probes by the Justice Department and Securities and Exchange Commission, while also agreeing to improve internal controls.

Morgan Stanley is also reportedly trying to address concerns from the Federal Reserve, its primary regulator, about foreign wealth-management clients.

The Fed wants to know whether Morgan Stanley has the proper controls to ensure those clients aren’t laundering money, according to a report last week in The Wall Street Journal. The firm is trying to convince the Fed that any weaknesses have been rectified, according to the Journal.

A view of the Morgan Stanley headquarters in New York City's Times Square. (Photo by Gabriel Pevide/Getty Images for Morgan Stanley) (Getty Images via Getty Images)

A 'tone change'

There is one view inside the firm that Morgan Stanley's stock price will rise once the block-trading probes are settled. And that the firm outperforms the majority of rivals in other important measures — such as price-to-tangible book value, price-to-earnings ratio and total amount of tangible common equity.

Wells Fargo banking analyst Mike Mayo, however, said Morgan Stanley’s stock still faces headwinds on several fronts because of questions from investors.

These questions, according to Mayo, range from the firm’s regulatory inquiries to certain business fundamentals (growth in its wealth management unit slowed in the third quarter while investment-banking revenue slipped) to governance risks associated with bonuses recently awarded to top executives.

Mayo pointed to a recent disclosure following Pick's CEO announcement that the new boss had been awarded a special share-based bonus of $20 million.

The two other frontrunners for the job — Andy Saperstein and Dan Simkowitz, now both co-presidents — were also given the same award.

Ted Pick will become the new CEO of Morgan Stanley on Jan. 1.

"Isn’t it enough to get a higher bonus for being CEO and running one of the largest investment banks in the world?" Mayo said. "Do they really need a retention bonus on top of that? I struggle to find a precedent for that unless there’s some unusual flight risk."

The transition to Pick from Gorman ends the tenure of one of the longest-serving CEOs on Wall Street. Gorman took over in 2010 as the firm faced questions about its survival in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

Gorman then made an aggressive push into wealth management as a way of smoothing out the volatility from trading and investment banking, purchasing E*Trade and Eaton Vance and absorbing Smith Barney.

The strategy worked. Morgan Stanley was "in the right place at the right time with the right concepts," Odeon Capital bank analyst Dick Bove told Yahoo Finance.

Since Gorman became CEO Morgan Stanley's stock has climbed 154%, outperforming all its peers outside of JPMorgan Chase (JPM).

James Gorman will give up the CEO post at Morgan Stanley on Jan.1. Photo: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu (Tyrone Siu / reuters)

"I think the selection of Ted Pick was exactly right because this company has got to adjust its direction dramatically," Bove added, pointing to his anticipation that dealmaking will lead Wall Street profits going forward.

Gorman also told analysts last month that he expects more deal-making activity to materialize in 2024. When the Fed decides it has stopped raising interest rates, "the M&A and underwriting calendar will explode because there is enormous pent-up activity."

"Unfortunately,” he added, “I’m not going to be around to enjoy it.”

Mayo said that Morgan Stanley "had its run of success" but "I just sense a degree of overconfidence in the recent [earnings] calls."

He added: "It's a tone change. And I'll tell you this tone change is night and day, from a decade ago."

