There's Fast. Then, There's Jarrett Fast.

·3 min read

Moments matter in your supply chain, that's why Jarrett answers the phone in 3 Rings or Less

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jarrett has partnered with Josh Berry and the JR Motorsports team for the 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series. The connection between Jarrett and NASCAR aligns with being fast.

But, what does it mean to be Jarrett Fast?

Being fast is more than just a reference to NASCAR. Jarrett Fast is our commitment to customers recognizing the need for a responsive supply chain.

"Jarrett's 3 Rings or Less standard began in 1998 when I started the company — I was tired of no one answering the phone. From day one I wanted us to be different. I wanted us to answer customers' needs in an expedient manner. When I started, I measured the time it took for the phone to ring 3 times — which was between 8 and 9 seconds — and immediately made it a standard with our customer account teams to answer their phones in 3 rings or less" - President and CEO, Mike Jarrett

Jarrett holds to the 3 rings or less standard 24 years later to ensure consistency of world-class service to their customers. When someone calls, that person is connected with a logistics professional within 8.5 seconds - that is 3 Rings or Less - and they will help address issues right away.

In today's freight market, we are seeing more and more that people want to speak with experts, and they want to do it quickly. Reliability and responsiveness are fundamental customer service functions that Jarrett emphasizes setting them apart from the competition.

President and CEO, Mike Jarrett partnered with Professional NASCAR Driver, Josh Berry to train the team on being Jarrett Fast. That means answering the phone in 3 Rings or Less.

Watch Josh Berry train new employees on how to be Jarrett Fast today: www.youtube.com/watch?v=V3pLnp9u9iY

Be on the lookout for Josh Berry competing in the Sparks 300 at Talladega in the No. 8 Jarrett Car! Tune into USA at 4:00 PM EST - Saturday, October 1, 2022.

ABOUT JARRETT:

Jarrett is guided by our eight core values: courage, character, civic responsibility, excellence, entrepreneurial spirit, respect, fairness, and compassion. Our mission is to put exceptional people and innovative technology at the center of your supply chain. Jarrett's vision is to be a market leader in the supply chain industry by delivering world-class service to our clients while staying true to our family-owned values. Partnering with Jarrett, clients can anticipate and resolve supply chain challenges, unlock operational efficiencies, and lower transportation-related costs. Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Orrville, OH. Additional locations for Jarrett include Cleveland, OH and Hickory, NC; warehousing locations in Orrville, OH and Leola, PA; and fleet services centers located in Seville, OH and Kent, OH. Jarrett has multiple accolades including: Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Companies (15x), 2021 Green Supply Chain Award, and Food Logistics Top Green Provider (3x). For more information about the company, visit www.gojarrett.com.

ABOUT JR MOTORSPORTS:

JR Motorsports is the racing operation co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame member and 15-time Most Popular Driver Dale Earnhardt Jr., Kelley Earnhardt Miller and NASCAR Hall of Famer Rick Hendrick. Now in its 21st year of overall competition, JR Motorsports competes in multiple divisions, including the NASCAR Xfinity Series where it currently fields four full-time teams and earned championships in 2014, 2017 and 2018. The company also races in Late Model competition and owns four championships in regional Late Model divisions and added a prized national title in 2020. To learn more about the organization, its drivers and its sponsorship opportunities, visit www.jrmracing.com.

Gabe Ellis
Marketing Manager
(330) 682-0099 x2125
345801@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theres-fast-then-theres-jarrett-fast-301638078.html

SOURCE Jarrett

