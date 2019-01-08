There's a new Impossible Burger, and this time it's gluten-free

Twitter More

Impossible Foods is throwing a new party in your mouth, and this time everyone really is invited.

The company debuted a new version of its eponymous burger on Monday, and you can credibly call it an upgrade. In addition to having significantly less fat than beef burgers and zero cholesterol, the new plant-based patty is gluten-free, fixing a big criticism of the current (and increasingly popular) Impossible Burger. It’s also suited for all kinds of ground-meat dishes, from meatballs to sloppy joes, not just hamburgers, the company says.

